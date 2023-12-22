Francis Christian’s Essays

Free Speech in American Universities
- the heroism and idealism of youth in full and glorious display
  
Francis Christian
The Unspeakable Horrors of Human Sacrifice - And How They Were Ended
Those of Mexican or Peruvian or Bolivian origin and all those nations where the Aztecs and the Incas once lived in South America, should not by any…
  
Francis Christian
March 2024

A New Beginning
- for me, for you
  
Francis Christian
Know Your Enemy
- how we win
  
Francis Christian
Know Your Enemy - Part 2
- the Frankfurt School and how we got here
  
Francis Christian
February 2024

Know Your Enemy
- we must not underestimate them
  
Francis Christian
Expect The Unexpected
- on the 2nd Anniversary of the Truckers Freedom Convoy
  
Francis Christian
Expect The Unexpected
- on the 2nd Anniversary of the Truckers Freedom Convoy
  
Francis Christian
January 2024

Question Everything
- is what we should be teaching our children
  
Francis Christian
Of Bucket Lists And Buckets
Unlike my generation, most young people today are most unfamiliar with what was once the common task of carrying a bucket. And yet, with a glibness that…
  
Francis Christian

December 2023

The Mystery of Christmas
Last week, I was part of a choral group that joined disabled and elderly people in singing Christmas carols together. The individual and collective sum…
  
Francis Christian
Inside A Trauma Hospital
- surgery without anesthesia and other horrors
  
Francis Christian
