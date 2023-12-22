Francis Christian’s Essays
Free Speech in American Universities
- the heroism and idealism of youth in full and glorious display
9 hrs ago
Francis Christian
68
The Unspeakable Horrors of Human Sacrifice - And How They Were Ended
Those of Mexican or Peruvian or Bolivian origin and all those nations where the Aztecs and the Incas once lived in South America, should not by any…
Apr 13
Francis Christian
29
March 2024
A New Beginning
- for me, for you
Mar 30
Francis Christian
40
Know Your Enemy
- how we win
Mar 16
Francis Christian
35
Know Your Enemy - Part 2
- the Frankfurt School and how we got here
Mar 1
Francis Christian
29
February 2024
Know Your Enemy
- we must not underestimate them
Feb 17
Francis Christian
48
Expect The Unexpected
- on the 2nd Anniversary of the Truckers Freedom Convoy
Feb 3
Francis Christian
39
Expect The Unexpected
- on the 2nd Anniversary of the Truckers Freedom Convoy
Feb 3
Francis Christian
23
January 2024
Question Everything
- is what we should be teaching our children
Jan 20
Francis Christian
52
Of Bucket Lists And Buckets
Unlike my generation, most young people today are most unfamiliar with what was once the common task of carrying a bucket. And yet, with a glibness that…
Jan 6
Francis Christian
21
December 2023
The Mystery of Christmas
Last week, I was part of a choral group that joined disabled and elderly people in singing Christmas carols together. The individual and collective sum…
Dec 22, 2023
Francis Christian
21
Inside A Trauma Hospital
- surgery without anesthesia and other horrors
Dec 16, 2023
Francis Christian
29
