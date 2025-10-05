If there are those amongst my readers and subscribers who have missed reading the first part of this three-part essay, may I please recommend that you read the latter first.

The overriding principle you should remember when you are navigating a modern hospital is this - you and you alone are your own best advocate and you and you alone have the right to consent to your own care.

Some descriptions and definitions:

A modern, teaching hospital as most of you will know, has physicians of various levels and seniorities that work in it. Even if the hospital is not a teaching hospital, if it is large enough, it is likely to employ these various levels of doctors. But unless you are a physician or a nurse, you may not know the nuances associated with the different categories and knowing the latter, is crucial to the safeguarding and protection of yourself or your loved one admitted to a modern hospital.

Staff Physician/Attending Physician/Consultant - this is the doctor that has completed the training of a particular medical or surgical specialty and is the one who is responsible for your care. Every decision made (or not made) in your care is the responsibility of this physician. Resident or Resident Doctor (in the U.K.) - this is the doctor in training. Don’t be misled by the age or demeanour of this doctor - they come in all shapes, sizes, personalities and abilities and some of them may seem very mature indeed (sometimes they are). Many of them will identify themselves to you as : “Hello Mrs. Smith, my name is Dr. X and I am Dr. (Attending/Consultant)’s resident.” Please be aware that some residents do not identify themselves as such and will instead simply state: “I am Dr. X.” If you have any doubt at all, you should ask the doctor: “Are you the Consultant/Attending physician or a resident?” Upon which, all will be clear! As you can imagine, there is often a gaping gap (which may amount to a chasm) between the capabilities and knowledge of a Consultant vs a Resident. If the doctor identities as a Resident, the next question should always be: “are you a junior resident or a senior resident?” Some junior residents are very good (some few are even better than their senior resident) - but on the whole, the more senior the resident, the more experience, the more knowledge and wisdom. Medical students - if these don’t identify themselves as medical students to you/your loved one, they are seriously deficient in their training and career trajectory! You should ask.

Note - some hospitals may be modern, smaller (or even quite large) but may not have trainee doctors (i.e.residents) looking after patients. You will not necessarily get better care in these non-teaching hospitals and indeed the opposite may be true, for residents and medical students can keep Consultants/Attendings keen, sharp and up-to-date. I can verify the latter to be true in my more than 30 years experience as a surgeon.

Experience as it applies in a modern hospital:

For any health care worker (doctor, nurse, other workers), there is simply no substitute for experience. This is not something you can always control in a modern hospital, but you can certainly take steps to protect yourself from the brash, inexperienced and incompetent physician.

However, please note that just because a Consultant physician appears experienced, there is no guarantee of superior competence. Some less experienced physicians more than make up for their lack of experience by superior wisdom, humility and the ability to be objective. But there is no doubt that across all specialties, experience is directly correlated with competence.

Consultants (and senior residents) should be able to answer basic questions that are posed to them about their own experience and relative numbers - i.e. how many?

For example, if you have any doubt as to whether a Consultant has experience with a procedure/operation or if the operation/procedure comes with several risks, you should always ask: “how many such procedures/operations have you done? What were your results?”

If the Consultant becomes irritable, defensive or evasive upon being asked these questions, unless you or your loved one has been admitted with a life threatening emergency, you should ask for another Consultant physician to be in charge of your care. Or, you can request a second opinion.

Sometimes, the answer may be: “I have done only a few of these operations/procedures, but with good results.” In which case, you may wish to respect the Consultant’s honesty and openness and submit yourself to his/her care.

Use your judgement and do not take the competence of any physician or nurse for granted - your life or the life of your loved one may depend on it.

Categories of Competence of physicians in a modern hospital

Please note that this applies to all levels of physicians (above) but particularly to Consultant/Staff/Attending physicians.

The Competent and Capable Physician.

If you have confidence in your physician and if he/she answers your questions with kindness and comes across as compassionate, capable, knowledgeable and wise - this of course, is the kind of physician we all would like for ourselves. They exist in the modern hospital, but I should caution my readers that not all physicians will meet all of your expectations. Some in this category will clearly be better than others - but all will be competent, capable. Do not be disappointed if a particular, outstanding, “fabulous” physician on call is replaced the next week (or day) by a somewhat less superlative, but still competent physician. All physicians (Consultants, Residents) in this category are still acceptable - and some of them are outstanding. Most physicians in the modern hospital (see part 1 of my essay) will fall into this category.

2. The Less Competent Physician who is willing to change and learn.

Some Consultants/Attendings will clearly fall short of your expectations but may still be willing to change their approach and learn from their shortcomings. It is also possible that some physicians will be less competent in the particular illness that you or your loved one is admitted with, than in other illnesses and conditions.

For example a physician in this category may say, “I have not tried the approach you are suggesting, but let me do some reading and research on this and get back to you.” Or, in response to your pointing out another possible/preferred course of management/treatment of your case he/she may say, “I don’t have as much experience in this as Dr. Y - let me ask Dr. Y and get back to you.”

In our imperfect world, there is no perfect physician (including in Category (1), above!) - and I would suggest that you should accept the physician in this imperfect category (i.e. category (2)) with grace and good will. The latter will greatly help the management of your illness and ease your passage through the modern hospital and what may otherwise come to be regarded by you as an impossibly hostile environment.

3. The Incompetent/Ignorant and arrogant physician.

Unfortunately, these exist in the modern hospital. Fortunately, they are uncommon and are relatively easy to recognize - they are variously full of themselves, clearly unable or unwilling to speak professionally and compassionately with the patient, clearly ignorant in a crucial area/s of management of your illness, dismissive, patronizing and sometimes frankly obnoxious. Not surprisingly, they never apologize and are never willing to learn or change.

This kind of physician once recognized, should not be allowed to have anything to do with your care. Let’s call him/her “Physician F”

I shall now describe practical ways in which you can navigate this situation (or navigate out of this situation!):

In the case of a Consultant/Attending, ask to speak to another Consultant. Explain to this other Consultant that you have lost confidence in “physician F” and “could we have a different Consultant please?” If the incompetent and arrogant physician does not countenance your request, ask your nurse to arrange a meeting with a different consultant. Most often, the nurse will do so, since the incompetent/arrogant physician is usually well known to be incompetent and arrogant by the nursing staff. Also, you are not likely in this case, to be the first patient to request a change of consultant! If (2) does not work, you can also ask to speak as soon as possible to the hospital’s “patient liaison person.” The latter goes by different names in different hospitals, but essentially this person’s job is to act as an ombudsman and “problem solver” when patients are not satisfied with their care. The patient liaison has the ability to contact various levels of consultants and administrators in order to solve your problem.

If there is only one specialist available in a smaller, non-teaching hospital and he/she is clearly incompetent and arrogant, ask to be transferred to a bigger hospital/centre - or take yourself/your loved one to another hospital. On the other hand, if this is a life-threatening emergency where time is of the essence, you may not have this option. (Once again, fortunately, this kind of undesirable physician is uncommon.)

If it is a resident that is incompetent and arrogant, it is usually much easier to make sure that the particular resident is no longer entrusted with your care - you should ask to speak to his/her Consultant/Attending and ask the nurse to make sure the resident is no longer involved in your care.

The three categories described for physicians above, should also be applied to nurses. Once again, you may request another nurse to be assigned to you - which is easier with regard to sheer numbers, since there are more nurses than physicians available. Ask to speak to the “charge nurse” (North America) or “sister in charge” (U.K.).

The concluding (part 3) of my three-part essay will give you more tools, knowledge and strategies by which you may safeguard and protect your own or loved one’s care in the modern hospital, including how to use Grok and AI to significantly enhance your care.