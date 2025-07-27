Earlier this week, my 5 year old granddaughter started telling me a story again. She tells me many stories; stories imagined and real, mostly imagined from already imagined stories. She loves Thomas The Tank Engine and his motley crew of friends, helpers, pranksters, antagonists and enemies - and this time, she was telling back to me, the story I had read to her two weeks ago.

I listened as I usually do, imagining the time two weeks ago when she was cradled under my left arm, as my right arm turned the pages of the book. This is what I usually did when she told me a story - I imagined the pictures, the written word, the sounds and smoke and screeches described in the pages. Sometimes, depending on how tired I was (and what else I was doing when my granddaughter decided to detain me for her story), my mind would wander, meander away from the story and into adult worlds. But always, Evelyn thought I was listening!

But this time, after her first few, eager sentences, I found myself getting into her world. Every word she uttered sprang to life. Every detail real (from the book) and imagined she related, became my detail too. I saw engines and rail cars, serious engine faces, funny engine faces, smiling faces, frowning faces; cranes rescuing engines in trouble - and Sir Topham Hat’s commands became grave, serious and real. As Evelyn’s voice rose and fell, so did my mood. And with every sentence upon unravelling sentence, my spirit soared “like wings on eagles.” I was now completely in Evelyn’s world! My gaze was turned skyward and away from the speeding earth below.

It was a miraculous world. No longer constrained by temporal tides of ebbs and flows that wash the prosaic shores of the adult world, I was able to inhabit another world, in which Evelyn and I journeyed together in complete abandon. We were on a wild ride together - and even if I had wanted, I could not have dismounted this glorious, galloping steed. When Evelyn exclaimed, “how could this happen? What was he thinking?” - I rolled my eyes too and looked up. But this time, it was not mere imitation - I was as surprised at Thomas The Tank Engine’s silly behaviour as she was!

The story itself, with trimmings, additions and alterations, took about 15 minutes for Evelyn to relate. It could have been 15 hours - and I would have still been listening, nodding, grimacing, laughing and frowning. When the story ended, I asked her to tell me another story! But she ran off to some other urgent task that summoned her! The nightingale had ceased her song.

In Keat’s immortal “Ode To A Nightingale,” a moment like this arrives at the end of the poem. The bird’s song fades and ceases and Keats laments his seemingly fleeting flight into the melodious world of the nightingale:

“Adieu! adieu! thy plaintive anthem fades

Past the near meadows, over the still stream,

Up the hill-side; and now 'tis buried deep

In the next valley-glades:

Was it a vision, or a waking dream?

Fled is that music:—Do I wake or sleep?”

But there was no lament in my soul after Evelyn’s story was told. Only rejoicing. Only the elation within that beggars description. Only the long, lingering triumph of new worlds travelled and conquered.

“Then felt I like some watcher of the skies

When a new planet swims into his ken;”

Some of you, my readers, might already have walked in this world before - I applaud and envy your earlier entry into the world of the child, since I now have no doubt at all that my latest experience with Evelyn’s story-telling was one of the mountain tops of human experience.

For everyone else - come into this world with me, enter the world of the child and with it, enter into a true foretaste of eternal bliss. Try it! Once you taste it, every story a child tells you will never be the same.

“Except ye become converted and become as little children,” our Saviour said, “ye shall not enter the Kingdom of Heaven.”