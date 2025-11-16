With the impending approach of another “holiday season,” we will soon be consumed yet again, by an epidemic of goodness.

Goodness is marketable under a thousand names and “good” writers everywhere will soon be tickling the soul-strings of multitudes of readers with a diet of good and heart-warming holiday stories about goodness in divers places.

It is no different in the workplace. Fellow-employees will be urging one another to ever increasing heights of goodness - humane, loving, compassionate goodness, suited to the coming holiday season but without any reference to the Birth of the Saviour.

Courtesy and kindness are soon to be the watchwords of the hour - they are supposed to make you feel better (and often temporarily do) and they are supposed to make your colleague or customer feel better; and you are in turn expected to feel better for your customer or colleague feeling better - in a cycle of “feeling betterness” that has the apparent potential to rise like rings of encircling incense into a cloudless sky.

Charities will soon redouble their efforts and claim “together we can beat cancer, or heart disease, or homelessness, etc;” and we will then be encouraged, cajoled, begged and sometimes indirectly threatened by telethon hosts to support a particular cause. Television cameras are going to hone in on individuals or communities that have been helped by our charitable donations and record with unflinching glee the “difference” that we have made in somebody’s life.

Even governments and prime ministers will speak as Christmas nears, of compassion and caring and how political responsiveness must be guided by these noble attributes. Shorn of the fake “compassionate” label, politicians become unelectable- although their conduct throughout the rest of the year would have been marked by cruelty, authoritarianism, callousness and indifference!

Are we missing something here? For all the hype surrounding this issue, are we a more caring, loving generation than say 100 years ago? Or is all the relentless emphasis on goodness and selflessness merely symptoms of a malaise we dared not admit even to ourselves; and that we are constantly under a weight of realization that perhaps we are not such a loving, caring generation after all.

If we were to stand back and look at the circus of goodness that will soon be set in motion, we would be struck I think, by at least two things. One, we would see the superficiality of it all - like a thin and evanescent veil that covers our mortality with transient and customizable acts of goodness.

Secondly and far more importantly, it would be obvious that this relentless goodness propaganda does not care to acknowledge the source of the goodness we proudly call our own. Like a train engine that is powered by steam, we would appear to be chugging along with never a thought for the water and fire that are the source of our power.

That we have an inherent ability to respond positively and beautifully to the call of goodness is not in doubt. Witness for example the prodigal son, who “came to his senses” and then started his glorious journey home. Or the numerous acts of kindness and love that are carried out on a daily basis all over the world.

Most of these acts of kindness and love and compassion however, are unheralded and not advertised. Indeed the admonition in the Sermon on the Mount, “do not let thy right hand know what thy left hand doeth” also meant that acts of altruistic love would not be broadcast abroad and would be regarded simply as a requirement and extension of the Christian life.

Elsewhere, I have written about how the geographical reality of the “West” being in a particular part of the globe does not define our civilization. Nor does Greece or Rome. Rather, both secular and Christian historians have acknowledged that ours is a Christian civilization defined by the impact of Christ upon the Western centuries.

For most of our history, acknowledging Christ as the source of all goodness and the Incarnation as the magnificent divine manifestation of that goodness was considered so obvious that it did not need to be discussed. The phenomenon of manufactured “goodness” and chicken soup books is a recent development.

I am by no means presupposing that all my readers are Christian and I deeply respect everybody’s search for truth. But even those who do not believe in God at all, would be struck, I think, by the strangeness of the seasonal “goodness epidemic” that visits us every December (and in lesser forms for the rest of the year).

Could this ability to respond in love have evolved from a unicellular organism as most evolutionists would want us to believe? I think not. If we deny a spiritual origin to goodness, I think we are standing on very shaky ground indeed. We would have to account for the evolution of the soul - and nobody even pretends that this is possible. By “soul” of course, I mean the essential me, the essential you - the essence of our eternal being that is independent of our physical body, but is connected with it.

If we therefore believe in the existence of the soul, we would have to acknowledge in whatever form, the existence of a Creator and Sustainer from whom all noble and loving and beautiful pursuits of that soul derive.

When the Source of all goodness is not acknowledged, one of the many ways it manifests is the frenzy of whipped up goodness propaganda which will soon start and peak to an unholy climax as the year winds to its close.

In his letter to Timothy, the Apostle Paul warned against having “a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof.”

By denying the Source of godliness and goodness, we would in fact lose all that we cherish and value most; the law of the jungle then, will not be far away - indeed it has already made several inroads into our societies.

In a few, short weeks, most of us will be chugging deliriously along in the grip of the goodness fever. When this runaway train stops, the wilderness in which it comes to rest will be foreboding, dark and lonely.

The radical alternative for us and for the goodness industry is to repent of our ways and return to our Maker - in whom all things “live and move and have their being.”

Like the prodigal son’s return to his father, it will be an occasion of incomparable joy and we will be welcomed back with open arms. For the survival of our Christian civilization, it cannot happen too soon.