Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice's avatar
Janice
7d

Thanks for this beautiful meditation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Renee's avatar
Renee
8d

And his kingdom will have no end

Amen amen amen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Francis Christian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture