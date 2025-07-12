So called “artificial intelligence” (AI) has been with us at least since we started using Google, for the search engine was in fact sifting, sorting and ranking results for us.

But AI now has entered a very new phase - AI can now not only give us the results of our searches, it can make sense of the data, write out the data in neat paragraphs, compose essays, do complicated math and quantitative problems (and if it does not like our approach, it can suggest new formulas and equations), do computer programming to make new programs, give us opinions on facts (not just the facts themselves) and even prompt us to ask the suggested next question! Mankind has been served notice of the brave new world of AI and robotics - and we are being encouraged to sleep walk ourselves into a benign and passive resignation to dystopia.

It is really very simple to make sense of what the global elite or the global predators, (as my friend the great Dr. Peter Breggin prefers to call them) are after. It may be stated thus: they wish through AI, to divide our world into creators (the elite) and consumers (the rest of us). And by doing so, they wish to kill in the rest of us, the primal urge of creativity.

A few days ago, for example, “Grok” AI started praising Hitler and giving outrageously prejudiced solutions to problems presented to it. This went on for a few hours and everyone thought that Grok had lost control and that this was a foreshadow of the autonomous tyranny that awaits us. The latter was certainly true - but the former certainly wasn’t.

In fact, Elon Musk was perfectly in control - he and his small team of Grok elite (the creators) had programmed the very data into Grok which was the cause of so much consternation and confusion around the world (the consumers). If this was indeed the case, could the creator (Elon) as easily just turn off the AI and stop/change the flow of information to us? This is exactly what he did - Grok’s textual answers were taken off line, until the elite could program it with a different set of “facts.” All this could also have been a test case that the Grok elite were running on us - how far could they go in unleashing discord and disharmony and confusion before they needed to turn off or change the AI stream?

We are constantly told that AI will replace (more rapidly than is commonly believed) the following professions (amongst numerous others): researchers, data analysts, junior computer programers, economics forecasters, stock market analysts and teachers/professors. All these professions fit neatly into the consumer part of the great divide.

Even the teacher (the great majority of them) rely on searching the data or evidence, gathering lesson plans together from different sources, reading the original sources and making notes and when all the preparatory work is complete - delivering the lecture and follow up activities to the class. AI can do all these tasks, including lesson plans - and now, with voice recognition and simulation, it can deliver your lecture as if Churchill or Einstein were actually speaking to your class! All this is already happening. The teacher is clearly being targeted as the consumer - and the elite intend to determine what will be taught.

Technological advances in the past were always disruptive - from the spinning jenny to the steam engine to the motor car and indeed to the personal computer upon which I am typing this essay. But in every one of these cases, the technology could be adapted, even changed, to enhance and not snuff out human creativity. Not so with AI - for a fundamental goal of AI is to diminish and finally, to extinguish the flame of creativity that has been placed within us by the Creator, who created us in His image.

Mankind is fighting back. Teachers are reverting to in-person, supervised testing using pen and paper; they are asking essays (including literary essays) to be done handwritten and in class. And indeed, this may be a welcome return to the days when students could be gainfully employed learning practical life skills outside the class room in their free time. But there is no doubt that the teaching profession is in a ferment. This too is intentional.

The real fightback however will only begin if we realize that we cannot allow the elite to be the sole creators of AI. We must decentralize AI and make several of the rest of us its creators, thereby depriving the elite of their prized, closely guarded creator status.

Indeed, my readers will know that the elite have enveloped AI with an air of supposedly impenetrable mystery - AI is supposed to consume gigantic magnitudes of power; it is supposed to require a special type of computing hardware; it apparently requires billions and billions of dollars to run (of course!); and it needs a special kind of chip, with the chip company NVIDIA recently becoming the first 4 trillion dollar company of any description.

Which is why, the Chinese caused such a fright to the elite (and their stock market) when they recently unveiled a very cheap, “open source” AI model which was every bit as good as every other very expensive, elite, proprietary model. The mystery and mystique temporarily evaporated and terror seized the markets and the elite AI players (Grok, Google AI, Chat GPT etc). The Chinese AI model “Deep Seek” had successfully challenged the great divide that the elite had envisioned of creators and consumers - and was threatening to decentralize (“democratize”) AI itself. Thankfully for humanity, it is a threat that will not go away.

The global, covid criminal enterprise failed in their diabolically clever attempt to make all of us digital, injected slaves. They have learned their lessons and they will not easily relinquish their hold on AI. After the Chinese Deep Seek model completely upended the elite AI players, they doubled down, increased their (already multi-billion) dollar investments through the fake economy; and closed ranks to try and make their technology even more opaque and mysterious.

A decentralized AI is something we should all work for - God can use the Chinese too for His purposes! Any capable teacher, any smart data analyst, any creative economist should strive to create his or her own, decentralized AI model for his or her own use - and the use of students and his immediate circle of influence.

Humanity should take heart - after all, even the internet was once envisioned as an elite, CIA tool in the 1970s. And look how ubiquitous and decentralized it is now! The times are different of course - and the elite are arguably much more powerful. But if we don’t fight back, and urgently decentralize AI, we will become slaves to the predators - who will continue to control us through the parameters and yardsticks they decide to feed into their AI systems. In this dystopian world, imagine what would happen if all computers were taken away from us - and with it our dependance on AI!

The great AI divide of creators and consumers is a curtain behind which the “elite” move the levers of power (like James Bond villains), imagining they control the world. The curtain can be breached and AI can and must be under everybody’s creative control.

The demonic Soviet, communist system had its own elites who closely and violently guarded the distribution of information. This was successfully and spectacularly challenged by the “Samizdat” press (“Samizdat” - Russian for “self-published, underground” press) - a decentralized system whereby people working through the night in damp, dim apartments would be typing out the real news on their manual typewriters. In the early hours of the morning, these self-made, samizdat newspapers would be distributed secretly (and under great peril) to the people. Anyone could become a source of samizdat news. This was one of the key reasons why communism collapsed in Russia and around the world.

We must take inspiration from the Samizdat press and other hugely consequential historical examples (including the decentralization of news during the covid tyranny) and continue (in-spite of persecutions) in the noble task of decentralizing the creation and distribution of AI.