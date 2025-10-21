When you submit yourself to be treated in a hospital for any illness, the health care staff should be aware that this is an extraordinary privilege that has been entrusted to them.

In my experience as a surgeon, health care staff often need reminding of this privilege - but so do patients!

It is easy for patients and their loved ones in the bustle and confusing environment of a hospital or in the heat and urgency of an emergency department to forget that you have implicitly or explicitly consented to be treated in a hospital by physicians, nurses and other health care workers.

At any time, you may withdraw that consent (most times, you may not need to). And you should always remember that everything that is done for you ( i.e. every intervention) not just an operation, needs your consent.

Consent may be implicit or explicit. In general, the more specific the intervention to your situation, the more the need for explicit consent.

For example, if you are in shock or unconscious and the emergency staff are busy setting up intravenous lines and giving medications to revive you, there are several steps that are taken in which consent is implied. But after the immediate, life-threatening emergent situation has passed, the physician/nurse must involve you in consenting to your own care.

If there are risks involved, known or unknown, the need for explicit, informed consent is indisputable and paramount.

Informed consent has three interrelated, but essential components: the Risks of the intervention (any intervention, not just an operation), the Benefits of the intervention and any Alternatives to the intervention (including no intervention at all).

1. The risks of the intervention: Physicians and nurses must disclose the risks of all interventions, including unknown risks. (The latter means that the medical literature still does not adequately know the short or long term risks of the intervention).

You must first understand the concept of risk in the modern hospital, if you are to make sense of what is told to you about risks by health care staff.

It is also very important to be equipped with a basic understanding of risk if you are to ask appropriate questions - which you always should.

Of course, if risks of the intervention are not explained to you, it is very unprofessional and could veer into the area of malpractice.

If in any doubt you should always ask: “what are the risks of this intervention/procedure/investigation?”

But assuming that risks are explained to you there are two basic, related but overlooked aspects of risk you must understand:

A. Percentage risk.

This is obvious to most readers, but it is still important to ask the physician/nurse about the % risk if it is not clear to you . For example, if a physician is explaining the risks of putting in a central venous line (a catheter that is inserted into the large veins in the base of the neck or chest) and is describing the risk of perforating the vein but does not tell you that this is actually quite rare, you may be unduly alarmed. At the very least, he/should explain to you that the risk is very low. On the other hand, if the risks of a major operation that you are to undergo is explained to you and you are presented with a list of various risks of which some may be common, some uncommon, some rare - you should always ask the physician about the % risk - “How common is this complication?” “What percentage of patients will suffer this complication?” “What is the risk for me?”

B. Absolute vs Relative Risk.

This is actually both easy to understand and vitally important to understand.

It is readily explained by an example: let’s say the risk of a particular cancer in the general population is 1 in 1,000.

But if your immediate father had that particular cancer (i.e. you have a positive family history), let’s say your risk then becomes 2 in 1000.

Based on this statistic, let’s say the doctor advises you to have a particular screening procedure for the cancer. Should you?

The relative risk sounds dire and terribly significant - i.e. a doubling of your risk, or a 100% increase in risk.

But the absolute risk is actually still quite small since instead of a 1:1000 risk, your risk is still only 2:1000 - i.e the absolute risk is only 0.2%.

Based on the absolute risk, you may decide that you do not wish to submit yourself to a procedure (which comes with its own risks).

My readers will immediately recognize the use and unconscionable abuse of this very simple idea of risk during the covid tyranny years in order to scare and subdue the public.

If in any doubt, whenever a physician uses vague and potentially scary phrases like, “your risk is doubled” or “if you don’t have this intervention, your risk is tripled” etc - you should always ask: “is that the relative risk or the absolute risk?”

In other words, your real risk is always much closer to the absolute risk than the relative risk.

If you do not understand the risks, it is the physician’s duty and job make sure that you understand. It is not enough for the physician to simply rattle off the risks and assume that you understand everything that is being said. If you have any doubt, any question - you should not hesitate to ask for an explanation.

2. The Benefits of the Intervention

These are usually obvious to the patient or his/her loved ones. But sometimes, the physician or nurse may simply say - “you need to have this operation” or “you need this procedure” or “you need this injection” etc, without giving you a good explanation of why you may need the intervention.

A good explanation of benefits may have the effect of calming your concerns and fears about the intervention. You may also decide that compared to the risks, the benefits are much greater.

And equally, it may have the effect of you questioning the need for the intervention - and asking about risks and alternatives.

3. Any Alternatives to the Intervention

This is the third pillar of informed consent - and without any one of the three, the whole edifice of informed consent collapses and becomes null and void.

Again, this was terribly abused during the covid tyranny years - when alternative and proven treatments for covid infections were suppressed and those recommending them were relentlessly persecuted.

In the modern hospital, it is very important for you to be fully informed about alternative treatments/procedures/investigations - because these alternatives may not only carry less risk, they may in fact be better interventions than that being proposed to you.

You should always be aware that a very important alternative is not doing the intervention at all - i.e. not submitting to the operation/procedure/injection/investigation.

The physician should be able to explain to you as clearly as possible, the risks of not going through the intervention at all.

Again, the obvious example here is a physician trying to push a 22 year old, healthy adult into getting the covid injection. The questions this physician should have been able to answer are: “what is the risk of not having this injection?” “What is the relative risk?” “What is the absolute risk?” “What are the risks of the injection itself?”

Honest and ethical answers to these questions would have made it obvious to the healthy young adult that he/she should definitely not get the covid injection - and more, that the covid injection might in fact seriously harm or even kill him/her.

It is very good to know that the new CDC under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now does not recommend the covid injection for the young, healthy adult - although this was three years and thousands of lives too late.

The modern hospital is no different - you should always ask about alternatives.

Since unnecessary investigations lead to unnecessary procedures (with their own risks), you should be well informed about why a particular investigation is necessary. For example, if a CT scan is recommended for a sick infant and the whole thing is explained to you as if the infant’s life depended on it, you should take a step back. We know that CT scans in childhood (especially when repeated) increase the risk of cancer later in life. These are the questions you would ask: “what is the risk of not doing this scan at all?” “Can we do an MRI scan instead?” (which does not lead to increase in adult cancers)

If you get a sense that multiple, sometimes risky investigations are being carried out, a good question to ask is: “how will this investigation change my treatment/management?” If there is no good answer to this question, you should reconsider the need for the investigation.

How do you inform yourself about your illness in a modern hospital? Or before you get admitted to this hospital? Or how do your loved ones know what questions to ask? Or how do you inform yourself about informed consent for the particular intervention being proposed?

If you have a relative or friend who is a physician/nurse, you can get first-hand advise from this person.

If not, you now have the ability to use AI (please note that I am not an unqualified supporter of AI or Elon Musk in human affairs - please see my essay on this subject).

How to use Grok (and similar AI systems) in a modern hospital:

You can download Grok to your phone/ipad or you can use it on your browser (having it handy on your phone is very useful).

Once downloaded, you can ask Grok any question you wish, but the quality of your answer will depend on how you frame the question. For example, if you ask Grok to list all the risks associated with a particular illness including treatment and follow up, it will give you a very long, convoluted and intimidating answer.

But if you ask Grok a specific, particular question, with a narrowed down focus, it will give you much more relevant, important answers for your condition or the intervention being proposed.

You can also ask Grok to explain whatever it answers in simple terms - eg: “Please explain all this in simple terms. I am not a doctor.” Grok will try and simplify its own explanation to you.

You can ask Grok about risks, benefits and any alternatives to any intervention. Once you get the answer, you can go on asking questions or probing the particular answer. In the example above, you could ask Grok: “what are the risks of a CT scan in a 9 month old baby?” Once the answer is received, the next question could be: “what are the alternatives to a CT scan?” etc.

Once you are satisfied (as much as you can be) with Grok’s answer or series of answers, the conversation thread is saved for you automatically - so that you can always refer to it later.

Of course, a physician can ask Grok very much better questions and make very much better sense of the answers - but every non-physician can also benefit from Grok (and other AI systems).

If you have a physician in the family or a good physician/nurse friend, you can also ask him/her to work on Grok for you.

I must emphasize that Grok does not replace a physician - and your should never think of Grok as a replacement for a doctor!

A physician has had several years of training and actual, human experience. Importantly, the physician’s knowledge and judgment is based on unique, complex, Bayesian cognitive ability that human beings possess. Most importantly, the physician brings (or should bring!) compassion, empathy, comfort and professionalism into his/her job.

Grok is based on algorithmic programming and should never be allowed to replace a physician. But it can be a tremendous aid to both patient and physician - a willing, excellent tool and servant, but a terrible master (if you allow it to control you).

Before I conclude this series of essays, I should point out that the underlying reason the modern hospital can be so intimidating to the patient and his/her loved one is the eroding trust of the public in the medical profession and the continuing loss of the human touch in human affairs in the West.

I would urge my readers to not be paranoid in a modern hospital - most health care workers still want to help you, to comfort you, to do what is best for you (please read my first essay in this series).

And you may not wish to ask too many questions of a physician/nurse you completely trust - this is perfectly acceptable and indeed this was how medicine was practiced for generations.

But I hope my essays have shown you that you should not be complacent in your own care in the modern hospital. The stakes are simply too high - and may include your very life.