My readers should be in no doubt that but for the Trucker’s Freedom Convoy, we in Canada and the world at large would still be under the boot of the covid tyranny that seized most of the world in 2020-21 - with no end in sight.

But for the Freedom Convoy, most of the public would still be wearing masks, losing jobs over the unsafe and ineffective “vaccine,” socially distancing (whatever that means), ratting on neighbours and friends, keeping out family from visiting - and in all probability, being herded into quarantine camps for those who did not want the injection.

Nothing excites and satisfies the tyrant more than the raw exercise of power. And by the winter of 2020, once having tasted the blood-rush of that power, the tyrant politician, the tyrant executive arm (the police), the tyrant public health official and the tyrant oligarchs were tightening the grip of their tyranny over a largely hapless population - in Canada and in most of the developed world.

Then came the Freedom Convoy, the glorious Canadian Cavalry, with Tamara Lich and Chris Barber and with the hearts and voices of millions of Canadians riding with them.

With apologies to Shakespeare and the Duke of Gloucester, Canadians from coast to coast proclaimed,

“Now has the winter of our discontent

Made glorious summer by this son and daughter of Canada!”

The abrupt, sudden and irrational (what changed in the behaviour of the virus?) and complete lifting of all covid restrictions that began in Saskatchewan and Alberta with the arrival of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa then snowballed around the world and within a few weeks, from gulag Australia and New Zealand to bumbling Boris Johnson’s Britain and throughout the world, mandates and restrictions were thrown out and the covid tyranny was dealt a severe blow from which it has still not recovered.

Tyrant after tyrant was then deposed or voted out - in Britain, in the USA, in the gulag Down Under. In Canada, Trudeau had to resign and disappear before the elections. His impish and very irritating right hand woman, the midget tyrant Ms Freeland is now cooling her heels in an obscure embassy in Ukraine!

Chris and Tamara and the Freedom Convoy had brought governments and tyrants to their knees without firing a shot!

So you can imagine with how much interest and zeal I have been following every turn, every nuance, every apparent setback, every small victory in the trial of Tamara and Chris for “mischief.” As most of my readers will know, they had both been found guilty of “mischief” and last month, they received the sentence.

State actors (in this case, the provincial government in Canada of Doug Ford) need to flex their flabby muscles from time to time, to show the public they are still in charge! Having lost the battle, they raise their flailing fists whilst fleeing. Doug Ford was projecting his insecurity in the trial and his prosecutor was asking for 7 years prison time for Chris Barber and 6 years for Tamara Lich. (In Canada, pedophiles sometimes get one year.)

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, the judge presiding over the trial, would have known that the tyrants were watching her every move; but so were millions of freedom loving Canadians. The stakes for the future of Canada could not have been higher.

The sentencing was delivered last month, on the 7th of October. Tamara and Chris did not receive prison time. They were both given 18 month conditional sentences with 12 months of house arrest with exceptions for various activities such as attending Church, medical appointments, groceries and (in the case of Chris Barber) travelling to the USA for trucking business reasons.

In my view, this sentence probably saved Canada from the convulsions of revolution and civil war. If the judge had acceded to the prosecution’s demand to put away Chris and Tamara for several years, the country would have erupted in protest and perhaps another Freedom Convoy would have been spawned. But the festering anger might also have resulted in actual violence - a result neither Chris nor Tamara would have wanted.

There were some rather sensitive, even tender parts in the sentencing by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey - as when the judge said that she would allow Chris Barber to clear the snow from his parent’s driveway (very Canadian!).

But there were also some lofty comments from the judge, in the best traditions of the jurisprudence that has arisen from our Christian civilization and British common law. In preliminary remarks, the judge said for example, that she did not want the sentence to send the message that the people’s right to protest would be impaired. She even called the protest itself “lawful,” and said that it was a“non-violent protest, no property damage, no intent to harm critical infrastructure.”

Many Canadians, including myself, would have liked no charges at all against Tamara and Chris. There was no crime. The protests were constitutionally protected and were a form of very effective, peaceful civil disobedience. And we would have preferred a complete discharge for both Tamara and Chris. The ridiculous charge of “mischief” should never have been brought and indeed many of the covid tyrants should now be in prison.

But the fight for freedom is not a zero sum game. We must take the little victories when they come. My Canadian readers should contrast the sentence that Tamara and Chris received, with the horrendous, long prison sentences that were handed out to the January 6th protesters in the USA. Many of them had endured months of solitary confinement and their collective suffering only came to an end with President Trump’s collective pardon.

Tamara and Chris and their families have suffered an unimaginable ordeal over the last three years. My readers will also recall that whilst awaiting trial, Tamara was jailed and denied bail, then pursued by a vindictive tyranny and jailed again. She spent 8 weeks in jail for no crime. Every time she was jailed, the movement became stronger and the tyranny was diminished. In this modern day crucible of suffering, a Gandhian, but very Canadian movement of civil disobedience was born.

As I wrote in my essay on civil disobedience, in its ability to use redemptive suffering to achieve its purposes, civil disobedience marries lofty means with its lofty goals in a powerful, lethal and productive union.

Tamara and Chris - rest easy, my dear friends. You have borne enough, you have suffered enough. It is now our job to take up the cause of freedom. We’ve got it.