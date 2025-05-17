Francis Christian’s Essays

d k
5d

Very good Francis. I like how you’ve outlined our current “democracies” are essentially transnational international communist cartels.

You’ve nicely described how it is easy for people to talk past each other when terms aren’t clearly defined. Yes fascism, like democracies may both be good or bad.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed
5d

The real spectrum is individualism vs collectivism. Fascism is not opposite to Communism any more than Shia is opposite to Sunni. They are simply factions of the same collectivist ideology, driven by the anti-Christian dogma that the "greater good" is an honourable aim. The "greater good" (which is NOT populism) merely strives to enable a dictator or part of elites to decide what is in the interests of the citizens by dictat and tyranny, thereby creating a "collective" slave class and an "elite" ruling class. In the current situation the ruling class is the WEF, CFR and the select families that control them. It is fascism/communism by stealth.

In the 1970s it was necessary to portray free (individualist) societies as "right wing" and at the same time portray Nazis as "right wing" in order to create a "free societies are Nazi societies" brazen lie. The media were used to enact this, and they were mostly successful.

No, fascism is not a good thing. It is a socialist doctrine that hates the Christian church and persecutes Christians just like all collectivist regimes do.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/350425183_How_and_Why_Fascism_and_Nazism_Became_the_Right

