“Populism” is castigated as the new “fascism” and (perhaps surprisingly to some) this definition of fascism is largely true.

If by “populist” one means national (rather than international) loyalties, then the “populist” would in fact fit neatly into the historical and ideological definition of fascism.

The opposite of the fascist of course, is the communist - since the intentions and goals of communism are never merely local or national, but international and transnational. By this historical definition, “democracy” in Western nations has in fact coalesced into a uniparty, transnational, communist system.

The classic symbol of fascism from antiquity is a bundle (fasces) of several rods tightly bound together, sometimes joined across with another bundle of bound rods, with outward facing axes. This ancient Roman symbol actually and intuitively signified strength (the axe) in unity (the rods).

It was used extensively in fascist Italy under Mussolini. And the symbol is part of the seal of the United States Senate. It is also depicted prominently in the famous statue of George Washington in the nation’s capital, with the country’s first President resting his left arm upon a fasces and axe.

The closely controlled press and mass media have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams in moulding our minds around the idea that fascism, Hitler, national interests and “populism” are all inextricably linked and inseparable. By making an individual (Hitler) the face of fascism, they have succeeded in demonizing the ideas underlying the legitimate goals of populism and nationalism.

If national interest and historical moral values are supposed to be a very bad thing (aka “Hitler”according to mass media and the press), is internationalism and transnationalism the underlying propaganda goals of our “democratic” press? The answer is an unequivocal “yes.” You don’t have to believe me - just examine the closely controlled press and mass media narratives for yourselves. (For the present, Elon Musk’s X may be an exception to this rule - but for how long?)

A common, fervent goal of the fascist governments was to oppose, fight and stop by all means possible, the march of communism across Europe. Franco, Hitler and Mussolini were all urgently and energetically opposed to what they perceived to be the morally corrupting, emasculating slavery of international communism.

By defeating the fascists of Europe, the allied armies (perhaps unwittingly) aligned themselves with international communism. The resulting enslavement of Eastern Europe and several other countries by communism for several decades, resulted in unimaginable terror, persecution and suffering and the murder and mass killing of magnitudes more people than by fascism.

Of course, the next several post second world war decades in the West were spent ostensibly opposing communism. However, by that time, as I have pointed out in an earlier essay, ideological communism and societal subversion was already taking root in the West, through the workings of such ideological propaganda agents and “think-tanks” as the Frankfurt School and a tightly controlled propaganda press and media. The result, as I have already pointed out, is the uniparty, international system in the West we call “democracy.” In other words, the communists, having taken our help in defeating the fascists, have succeeded in remaking our Western nations in their own image and mould.

You will notice that I have studiously avoided comparing “democracy” with “fascism.” This is because (as every statistician and mathematician knows), before embarking on comparisons, we have to define each term precisely. No such definitions in fact exist.

If by fascism we mean national interest, united national and historical moral values and united power wielded on behalf of the people, then by itself, fascism is clearly a very good and noble and admirable system. The early years of the Mussolini and Hitler regimes in fact had these very aims and goals; and made several bold moves in these directions on behalf of the Italian and German people. It is therefore no surprise that prominent American and British leaders of the 1930s, including Churchill and Roosevelt admired the fascist leaders and governments of Italy and Germany. General Franco’s “fascist” Spain had a long run of stable, historically Catholic, nationalist government for several decades, even after the end of the second world war.

If on the other hand, if by fascist, we mean the persecution and murder of millions of Poles, other Slavs, Jews and Roma people, the disabled and the homosexuals - then of course, fascism is evil and we ought to shrink from it in horror. This latter definition is what has been foisted upon us by the propaganda press and the “democratic” institutions.

And then, if by “democracy” we mean the lofty ideals of the Jeffersonian democracy that was miraculously spawned in the early years of the American republic and which Lincoln later defined as Government “of the people, by the people and for the people” - then democracy is clearly a very good and noble and admirable system.

If on the other hand, by “democratic” we mean uniparty tyrannical government that continuously exploits and gaslights its own people and foists demonic agendas on a prostrate population (including transgenderism, abortion and euthanasia) - then of course, “democracy” is as evil as the latter definition of “fascism” and probably much more evil (if you take into account the millions of lives terminated by abortion and wars). For the record, Hitler called democracy “nothing other than the systematic cultivation of human failure!”

The propaganda press has been diabolically clever in the manner in which it has succeeded in defining “democracy” with allusions to Lincoln and Jefferson and “fascism” with nauseatingly ridiculous allusions to Hitler alone!

By the first definition of fascism, the MAGA movement is in some ways, a “fascist” movement - but that does not make Trump “Hitler!”

Without passing judgement on one system over another, I am merely pointing out that a fascist government can lead to human thriving and the regeneration of moral purpose and historical values. And that a democratic government can lead to some of the same outcomes. Equally, depending on the definition you use, both fascism and democracy can be very evil indeed and lead to terrifying outcomes.

Historically, fascism has most often arisen as a reactionary movement against communism. Since our “democratic” nations are now communist in all but name, the West is ripe and ready for a fascist government that conforms to the first definition above - national interests, historical moral and societal values, wielding power in the interest of its own people and resolutely opposed to international and transnational communism (“democracy”).

Only the Grace and Mercy of God can save our Western nations from the totalitarianism and tyranny that has corrupted and bedevilled both fascism and democracy.

A benevolent dictator can act like the Godly monarch did for the several historically Christian centuries that preceded the French Revolution. A monarchy may be anathema to Americans particularly, but in my next essay, I shall examine how the Godly monarch has led nations in the past, to peace, prosperity, moral clarity, creative energy and national renewal.