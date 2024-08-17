(For my podcast of my essay, click on the embedded file below):

1× 0:00 -12:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Whenever the terrible spectre of religious persecution is raised, most people nowadays instinctively recall the religious wars and waves of religious persecutions of the past. But that is not what I am about to write about in this essay.

Rather, I wish to draw attention to the present and very recent past - and particularly to the sometimes hidden hand of religious persecution. The hand that hides in plain sight for example, when a silently praying, Christian woman is arrested in England, because she was standing “near” an abortion clinic.

For many decades now, it is blindingly obvious that Christians in the once historically Christian West are a persecuted minority. The West has departed the shores of the Christian civilization that shaped and defined it for centuries - and has instead embarked upon a perilous, uncharted journey with pagan headwinds and destinations. Indeed, for the historians amongst my readers, there are multiple similarities between our Western nations and pagan Rome.

And just as pagan Rome arose again and again in fierce persecution of its Christian minority, the governments of our Uniparty Western nations are united in their condemnation and persecution of their minority Christian populations. The common cause of the persecution in the days of Rome was the refusal of Christians to worship the emperor as god. Nowadays, the persecution is centred around the refusal of Christians to worship at the altar of abortion or transgenderism or “gay pride.” Indeed the persecution is so widespread that virtually every one of my readers is likely to recall an example of persecution that they have either experienced themselves or heard about in their own communities and nations.

There is another very sinister and evil type of religious persecution that has become widespread in modern times - the engineered wars that are orchestrated by the government and media acting in lockstep. These wars are supposed to be waged on behalf of an “ally” or to safeguard “democracy,” but when you look beyond the frenzied propaganda, there is usually a particular religion that is targeted by the wars - either Christian or Muslim.

The engineered war in Ukraine for example, has led to the unnecessary and tragic slaughter and maiming of thousands of Christians in both Ukraine and Russia. “Freedom” and “democracy” were never at stake, since the tyranny in charge of Washington DC and our Western capitals has always known that one side (Russia) is so superior in manpower and arms to the other side (Ukraine), that a Ukrainian victory would never be possible. What then was the purpose of this engineered conflict?

One obvious purpose is to give our taxpayer dollars to both the corrupt oligarchs in Ukraine and to the military-industrial complex in America. But could it be that the people who are behind the Biden presidency (and who have obviously been playing Biden like a puppet) have another goal, another evil purpose in this senseless war?

The powers behind the Biden throne have always held to the destruction of Christians as the primary, foreign policy agenda of the presidency. The disastrous pull-out from Afghanistan should be seen in this context, since it allowed the Uniparty tyranny to pivot - and concentrate all their efforts to kill, to maim and to destroy Christians in Ukraine and Russia.

In the Middle East, one of President Trump’s many foreign policy achievements was the defeat and dismemberment of the armed, religious persecutory group ISIS (or “Islamic State”).

The beheading, burning and torture of hundreds of thousands of Christians and Shiite Muslims by ISIS is now well known. What or who was behind this murderous group?

It is now also reasonably well known that ISIS was actively supported not only by Sunni Muslim countries that are American “allies” (eg. Saudi Arabia and Turkey), but also by Israel and the CIA. Across a broad swathe of land in the Middle East, this group unleashed terror, mayhem and suffering upon thousands of Shiite Muslims and Christians. Numerous, ancient Christian sites were destroyed. The hidden hand of religious persecution enjoyed powerful backing by nation states and groups that revelled in the death and destruction of religious enemies.

The Christians of Nigeria live under constant threat of kidnap, torture, mutilation and death in a cauldron of religious persecution all but completely forgotten in the Western press (which again, is concentrated in a very few hands). The French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy who travelled through Nigeria and who witnessed the demonic horrors of mutilation and torture inflicted upon the Christians of Nigeria, writes:

“Will we wait, as usual, for the disaster to be consumed in order to be moved? And will we remain idly by while the Islamist international, contained in Asia, fought in Europe, defeated in Syria and Iraq, opens a new front on this immense land where the sons of Abraham coexisted for a long time? This is what is at stake on this journey to the heart of the Nigerian darkness.”

In the oil rich deltas of Nigeria, where all the Western oil companies operate, there is willing complicity with the persecution of Christians. Which is also why our Western governments have not imposed punitive sanctions against the Nigerian government. And of course, the obvious, other reason is because the severe persecution in this case as in numerous others, is directed against Christians.

Those of us who owe our allegiance to Christ and His Kingdom must actively and wisely and vigorously oppose religious persecution wherever it operates and whichever group it targets. In the human family which constitutes the nations of the world, we must not turn the proverbial blind eye to persecution of Muslims, for example, or of people of other ethnic origins (such as those who live in Nigeria). If we do not defend those who suffer persecution - regardless of creed or ethnic origin - the persecutions will reach us too, as surely as night follows the gathering of the shadows of eventide.

In the very recent past, the fiercest religious persecution of Christians in history (and perhaps the fiercest religious persecution in all of history) was unleashed upon millions of Christians by the Bolshevik communist regime of the Soviet Union. Elsewhere, I have shown how the descendants of the very same, Soviet communist regime are those in charge of the nerve centre of the Western Uniparty system in Washington D.C.

If you believe that a similar, demonic persecution cannot reach you in America or Canada or Western Europe, please note that this is exactly what the Russians and Romanians and Hungarians believed just over a century ago, before they were engulfed by the Soviet tyranny. Please also note that the persecution is already established in the West and that we are in the early stages of a full Bolshevik takeover of the United States (and by default, the vassal Western nations).

Fortitude, determination, wisdom, vigilance and prayer should be employed in a massive campaign of civil disobedience and lobbying against religious persecution.

There are no easy solutions - only a tenacious reliance on the greater and glorious power of God, against whom these tyrants rage.

Again and again, beginning with the early Christians of Rome, the Cross and the Resurrection has triumphed over tyranny after tyranny, persecution after persecution. Death holds no terrors for Christians suffering persecution, because they are already in possession of eternal Life.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the Church in Russia not only survived but is now embarking upon a great and glorious renewal.

The enemies of religious freedom should be under no illusion - we have shown that by the Grace of God, we have access to unlimited resources and are invincible. And we will always win.