A curious phenomenon is unfolding before our eyes in our Western nations - a Uniparty Union is taking shape in ways very similar to the manner in which the Soviet Union took shape in the years following the second world war.

In other words, there is a remarkable uniformity of purpose and politics in the various countries that make up the historical West. Just as communist Russia controlled and formed the spearhead of the various Eastern European nations that together formed the Soviet Union, the United States is now the head of a totalitarian tyranny that has simply changed address - and shifted West. I shall call this Western iteration of the Soviet Union, the Uniparty Union.

From Sweden to Spain, from Poland to England and in practically every nation in between, the vassal states of the Uniparty Union are ruled by a single party - the Uniparty, that has its nerve-centre in the United States of America.

The Uniparty is called various things in its various respective countries, but it is essentially a single party with a remarkable unity of purpose. These various party names serve to gaslight, puzzle and confuse the public but whether Democrat-Republican, Liberal-Conservative, Labour-Tory or any other combination, all these parties in our Western nations now operate within a strictly defined framework of rules and take their orders from the same people. The leaders of these countries, behave in exactly the same way as the puppet leaders of the Soviet Union’s satellite states did, in Hungary, Poland or Lithuania.

Just as people looked to Moscow and the Kremlin to discern the centres of power and policy of the Soviet Union, you may easily discern the ring master of the Uniparty Union and its agenda by taking note of the (openly available) policies and documents of the centralized power that constitutes Washington DC - the President and his cabinet; the various think tanks; the weaponized executive and the weaponized office of the attorney general and judiciary.

The Uniparty calls elections in America and its satellite states from time to time. Periodically, like Orwell’s citizens of “Oceania,” such announcements serve to greatly excite and distract the population. Fiery speeches are made, debates held, the population jumps up and down with great energy, shouting slogans - and then the magical election wand is waved, the curtains drawn, a new set of faces take the place of the old - and everything then goes back to the rule of the Uniparty and its board of directors.

There is also a remarkable uniformity of ideological subterfuge and deception. Just as the Soviet Union propagated the bald-faced lie that communism was a system which took - “from each according to his ability;” and gave - “to each according to his need,” the Uniparty Union of the West propagates the equally bald-faced lie that we live in democracies. There is even a slogan that clothes this Uniparty Union lie - “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Jeffersonian democracy was the glorious high point of true democracy not only in the United States, but also in the various countries of the West and throughout the world. In an miraculous burst of genius and in the very short period of a couple of decades, America produced a procession of brilliant individuals who together set out for America and the world, a new path to an essentially people-driven form of government and a new vision of democracy. Even the country that had taught the Puritans the value of liberty (Britain) had to meekly take lessons from the new America.

The Founding Fathers of the United States wrote in lyrical prose, describing a de-centralized, people-driven and people-powered government with the celebrated separation of the executive (police, bureaucrats etc), judiciary (judges and courts) and legislature (the elected representatives).

In their optimistic view of humanity based on the Christian Gospel, they declared (in the Declaration of Independence): “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Most Americans know (or should know) the preceding sentence by heart. Most do not know however, that the Founding Fathers clearly stated that any central or Government power could only be wielded if the people allow it; or, as the Declaration says: “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

In the Uniparty Union (i.e. nerve centre America/Washington DC + all the NATO vassal states), not only is there no consent of the governed, the governed are repeatedly made to understand that they have no rights at all and that after four or five years, there will be a new election and then they will have the privilege of a new set of Uniparty faces occupying their television frames. The slogans and propaganda then quickly become exactly the same - eg. “Critical Theory is good” “White privilege is real” “Black Lives Matter is not violent” (it is); “the FBI is not weaponized by the Justice department”(it is) “Putin is Hitler” (he is not); “dropping 2000 pound bombs on trapped children in Gaza is a moral thing to do” “war is peace” etc. etc.

The totalitarian dictatorship that is the Uniparty Union is tightening its vice-like grip on all our freedoms. That is what the Soviet Union also did. And just like in the Soviet Union, it is happening gradually. But it is picking up pace and every week now, there is an assault on Jeffersonian democratic values. We may be only a few years away from a fearsome tyranny that will rival or outdo the evil cruelty of the Soviet Union.

But we should not fear. As I pointed out in my essay, The Demise of Tyrannies,” no tyranny lasts forever and every tyranny has a defined lifespan.

The Soviet tyranny lasted 70 years - but we should remember that the Uniparty Union tyranny has also been in operation for several decades. The Bible and the Orthodox Church in Russia and Eastern Europe which the Soviet Union persecuted fiercely, have outlived the demise of the Soviet tyranny and are enjoying a vigorous resurgence in modern Russia. The triumph of the Cross is inevitable. The Resurrection guarantees it.

Meanwhile, we must also take inspiration from our erstwhile Soviet brothers and sisters who bravely resisted and harried the tyranny at every turn. And it may be that by the Mercy of God, we will be spared another cataclysmic reign of terror. But if it should come, the tyranny should be in no doubt that we will win and they will lose.