Exactly three years ago and within a few hours of the Truckers Freedom convoy reaching Ottawa, it had claimed its first big scalp - it had forced the resignation of the leader of the Conservative party of Canada (CPC).

The CPC was led by Erin O’Toole, who was literally the subservient tool of the globalists. He had gone along with every tyrannical, draconian, dictatorial move of the Trudeau government. He had even appeared in a ridiculous, outrageous “all party” video with the other political parties’ leaders, asking everyone to get “vaccinated” with an untested vaccine which was already causing deadly and serious complications in the population.

As the trucks rolled into Ottawa, the apology of a leader that was Trudeau literally went into hiding - he, the multiple-vaxxed, multiple injected prime minister, supposedly contracted covid again and went into “isolation.” The CPC on the other hand, swiftly went into action - the parliamentarians of the CPC convened an urgent meeting and within a matter of a few hours, “O’Toole the tool” had been dismissed and voted out by his own party and was no longer the leader.

The libertarian Pierre Pollievere was at that time one of the few prominent politicians who actually visited the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and then issued a scathing attack on Trudeau. A few weeks later, he was elected leader of the CPC - and is expected to be elected Canada’s next prime minister.

Over in the West of Canada, the arrival of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, triggered the complete lifting of all restrictions (vaccine mandates, passports, lockdowns, masks etc.) in both Saskatchewan and Alberta. Investigations and lawsuits and discovery will eventually uncover the corruption behind the sudden lifting of restrictions. Between the day in early February 2022 when all the restrictions were in place and the next day when all the restrictions were lifted, how did the science change? Did the virus go into hiding? Or was it rather the case that the governments of these two provinces suddenly realized the mighty power of the people in the peaceful, powerful and poignant arrival in Ottawa of the Freedom Convoy?

The lifting of all restrictions in the two Canadian provinces in February of 2022 as a direct result of the Truckers Freedom Convoy, led to a domino effect throughout the Western world - multiple governments and authorities in Canada, in the USA, in Britain, Germany, France - lifted their own, ridiculous and soul-sapping covid restrictions. It was a pivotal few weeks for mankind and for civilization itself. From being on the verge, on the very precipice of corporate and globalist “big brother” take over by a tyranny promising to be worse than communism, the world was instead led by our magnificent Freedom Convoy truckers into a miraculous and expanding experience of freedom, truth, liberty and hope.

But for the Truckers Freedom Convoy, there should be very little doubt that we would still be in the grip of lockdowns, masks, mandates - and moving rapidly on to quarantine camps, imprisonment and forced labour. Thanks to a Canadian movement that started with two Canadians in the Western Canadian prairies, the trajectory and destiny of Western civilization received a powerful nudge in the right direction, to freedom. Our debt to Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and the legions of Freedom Convoy Truckers who joined them can never be fully repaid.

The wide ranging political earthquakes that the Freedom Convoy unleashed led rapidly to the fall of the covid tyrant leaders of many Western nations. New Zealand, Australia and Britain soon replaced their leaders. Our cousins to the South, always a stronger bastion of freedom than the rest of the world, have just changed the Biden covid cabal and sent them packing. In Canada, the tyrant in chief, the insufferable and incompetent and dangerous globalist clown Trudeau, has resigned. The long arm of the Freedom Convoy is still winning and the globalists are losing.

Not so long ago, the darkness in the Western world was so deep and the depth of depraved behaviour so well entrenched that many of us despaired of ever seeing even the faint glimmer of a beginning dawn again. But a miracle did take place - and hope did make a comeback. Who would have imagined for example, that the American Government under President Trump would declare two weeks ago, that “there are only two genders” - and swiftly move to outlaw the demonic gender changing treatments that were being perpetrated on our children? But it has happened. A slowly spreading glimmer and glow of dawn is brightening America’s skies. And it might even spread Northward to Canada.

The wonderful, awe-inspiring, American experiment of massive, widespread grassroots mobilization that was responsible for the powering into the White House of President Trump in the 2024 elections is replicable in modern nations - and in and through the new and connected world of the internet and social media. This grassroots mobilization in America has now acquired an entrenched, established presence which will be difficult to dislodge.

The grassroots mobilization that occurred on a similarly massive scale in Canada with the Truckers Freedom Convoy must also become entrenched and self-sustaining - and this shall be the subject of my next essay.

A naturally replicating and entrenched grassroots movement for freedom in Canada is after all the best tribute we can pay to the magnificent men and women of the Freedom Convoy. We must take a leaf out of the experience of our American cousins. We must get it done.