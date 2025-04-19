The “fruit of the vine” in the times when the Bible was written, was generally understood to mean wine - but I am aware of some fellow Christians who contend that “fruit of the vine” could also just mean “grape juice” from the vineyard. Perhaps it could.

But regardless of which alternate meaning for “fruit of the vine” you use, Jesus tells us in the Gospel (Good News) that He will drink this wine (or grape juice) new with us in His Kingdom. The God of the Universe, He who creates order out of chaos, He who keeps the stars and planets in their places, says that he will drink new wine with us, yes us, of infinitesimally insignificant planet earth!

This somber, yet astonishingly glorious and beautiful declaration is found in Matthew, Mark and Luke (first 3 books of the New Testament): Here is Matthew’s account: “But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father's kingdom.”

At the time this declaration was made, his disciples in all probability would not have understood what He was saying. He had just finished His Last Supper with them and they were hearing things from Him that they did not wish to hear - that He was to be arrested; that He would be made to suffer and die upon a Cross; that He would rise again from the dead; that He would do all this to redeem them from meaninglessness and death; and then also - that He would drink the fruit of the vine with them in the Kingdom of God.

Over the next several hours, the course of events would have made even less sense to Jesus’ disciples - for, He was arrested, handed over to the Romans by the Jews, spat upon, buffeted with blows upon His sacred head; flogged, then plaited with a crown of thorns, then beaten about the head again; and then, bearing His own Cross, He would be led to a hill near Jerusalem to be crucified. And upon that first Good Friday, Jesus died. Where was the promised Kingdom of God and the drinking together of the fruit of the vine?

On the first Easter Sunday, some of the disciples reported to have seen the empty tomb of Jesus - and a few others reported something even more astounding: they had seen their risen Lord! The Gospels record how the risen Christ appeared several times to his disciples in the days immediately following His Resurrection and before his ascension to Heaven. The disciples were overjoyed; they were ecstatic; and they were then powered by the Sprit of God to proclaim to everyone, the Good News of everlasting life through Him who defeated death.

In the years and centuries that have followed, millions of people have repented and believed and given their lives to Jesus and have experienced the new life in Christ. Innumerable new believers have been tortured and put to death because of their allegiance to Christ. Under pain of death, through unspeakable torture, through being thrown to wild beasts, boiled in cauldrons of oil and having their eyes gouged out - through all of this and more, these believers, these martyrs have held steadfastly and unwaveringly and joyfully to the conviction that Jesus is alive and that His Kingdom is unshakeable.

The brilliant, high profile lawyer Chuck Colson was special counsel to President Nixon and when the Watergate scandal unfolded, he was sentenced to prison for his part in the alleged cover-up. Just before beginning his sentence, he became a Christian and after he served his sentence, he started the very influential organization, “Prison Fellowship.” Here is what Mr. Colson said about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ:

“I know the resurrection is a fact, and Watergate proved it to me. How? Because 12 men testified they had seen Jesus raised from the dead, then they proclaimed that truth for 40 years, never once denying it. Every one was beaten, tortured, stoned and put in prison. They would not have endured that if it weren't true. Watergate embroiled 12 of the most powerful men in the world-and they couldn't keep a lie for three weeks. You're telling me 12 apostles could keep a lie for 40 years? Absolutely impossible.”

If the Resurrection is true, then the Kingdom of God is also true. And if the Kingdom becomes our Kingdom once we belong to Jesus - it follows that it is eminently possible that we would sit down with the Christ the King, and drink the fruit of the vine with Him. When will this happen? It is already happening - and will also literally happen in all its fulness when He “wipes every tear, from every eye.”

In the Bible, the risen Christ invites us to open our hearts to Him: “Behold,” He says, “I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”

I wish every one of you a very HAPPY EASTER!!