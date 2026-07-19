Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Marcie's avatar
Marcie
5d

Tim,

The Jews are not the source of all evil.

Dr. Christian great essay, wholeheartedly agree, thank you.

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
5d

Many coherent author's thoughts point to planned worldwide destabilization.

My thought: "Bring NWO out of chaos"

A good article from British perspective:

https://www.heritage.org/europe/commentary/europes-migration-crackdown-still-pulls-its-punches

The central problem is not legal. It is political.

For years, Europe has struggled to deport migrants who have exhausted their legal claims. The European Commission itself has acknowledged that only a fraction of individuals ordered to leave the EU are actually returned. When migrants understand that deportation orders are rarely enforced, the incentive structure becomes obvious: get to Europe first and fight removal later.

Tim Smith AR

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