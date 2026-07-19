Although it was several decades after the end of the second world war, the German doctors I worked with in England, still seemed demoralized, deflated and defeated. Many of them were two generations removed from the war. Almost all of them were hard working, honest, intelligent and capable; some of them were funny and charming. And yet, their collective, national memories stopped at the second world war and its atrocities. It seemed they were not allowed to identify with their nation’s heroes and those who had made seminal, fundamental contributions to humanity’s well being and progress - German Saints and great philosophers, Martin Luther, great poets, great artists and musicians, Goethe, Schiller, Beethoven, Bach, great scientists and engineers and most importantly, a great Christian civilization.

This imposed, collective amnesia of their nation’s extraordinary achievements had resulted in a loss of confidence and a deference to other cultures and philosophies and ways of life - some of them had embraced Eastern cultures and most of them were either atheist or agnostic.

It was not a surprise to me therefore, when several years later, the German nation allowed itself to be overrun by uncontrolled immigration - they did not believe that there was anything to defend and a certain imposed shame about their past had made them indifferent to preserving it.

Here in Canada, children are taught from a very early age, that our nation is defined by the evils of colonialism, settler oppression, indigenous dispossession and “occupation.” This narrative continues into University and professional life and the Canadian public are reminded at every turn that our indigenous brothers and sisters are still the true owners of all the land.

The education system is geared to make the descendants of the original settler population ashamed of their own history.

Of course, no objective assessment of history can deny that the indigenous populations of the Americas were treated unfairly, with condescension and oppression and often, with terrible racism and cruelty. Just as no honest examination of recent history should deny that atrocities (on both sides) were committed in the second world war.

But it is one thing to openly and honestly acknowledge the evils and mistakes of the past - and quite another thing to allow them to define our histories.

Two or three generations ago, Canadian children were taught about the great achievements of their parents, their grandparents, their forefathers - who had forged a modern, industrial nation out of the wilderness, who completed a nearly 3000 mile coast to coast railway through much more challenging terrain than the Americans and with a far smaller population; and who unified a French and English settler population to create a unique, vibrant culture and way of life.

On cue, once the collective forgetting and redifining of this remarkable past was imposed on the present generation, uncontrolled, massive immigration has also come to Canada - the nation appears to have lost its confidence and sense of its own, great achievements and history.

Back in Britain, there is an obsession with the evils of colonialism. British children are taught a spattering of British history, even some Shakespeare. But the overarching theme of the schools and universities is the burden of colonialism and of course, as in other Western nations, a redefining of culture to hideous and ridiculous extremes (recently, the Royal Shakespeare Company for example, played a black woman as Hamlet!) Very few English children I meet know anything about the Industrial revolution, Francis Bacon and the birth of the scientific revolution, Keats, Wordsworth, Milton, Newton, Faraday etc. Once again, there is a deliberate design it seems, to make the triumphs of the past oblivious to the present.

And once again, on cue, uncontrolled immigration has swamped the British Isles and is changing the life and culture of the ancient nation at a pace which is at once breathtaking and outrageous.

Is it important for American children to be taught that Thomas Jefferson owned some slaves? Perhaps it is, for an older American child. But is it not far more important for the child to know that the miraculous document otherwise called the American “Declaration of Independence” was written by a 33 year old Jefferson from the second floor of a rented house during a hot summer, in the space of two weeks? Or that their new, foundling nation produced in the short span of three or four decades leaders and scholars who almost every other nation would struggle to produce in three or four centuries? John Adams, Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, George Washington, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, George Mason, Peyton Randolph -

I do not know the details of what previous generations of American children were taught. But the present generation struggles to remember even the fundamental achievements of early America and the settlers and pioneers of the American frontier. To make a bad situation much worse, this vacuum of ignorance is being militantly filled in by critical race theory and post modern ideas of racism.

Alas, once again on cue, America too has been the victim of uncontrolled and massive immigration which is changing the character of the nation and making collective amnesia even easier to impose upon the unsuspecting population.

My readers should note that as an immigrant to Canada myself, I enthusiastically support limited, controlled and carefully managed immigration - and that it is uncontrolled, unselected and massive immigration that I describe as the unmistakable sign of nations that have lost their confidence and belief in themselves and their past.

Every nation needs its heroes, its grand men and women who are paraded before the nations’ eyes and imaginations and are constantly referred to in elevated, heroic terms by educators, news organizations and “influencers.” But the very opposite is happening in all Western nations where an aggressively imposed regime of forgetting of the past is reprogramming a whole generation.

The inhabitants of Orwell’s Oceania in “1984” are also made to forget their own history. The devices used to enforce this amnesia are a continuous revision and destruction of the records of the past including historical documents; as well as “newspeak,” where language is shrunk, managed and distorted in order to redefine “truth” and make it impossible for the citizens of Oceania to imagine or remember what life was like in the past.

My readers will note with alarm, that the state of our present, Western nations matches the plight of the unfortunate citizens of Oceania and in some respects is worse than the dystopian nightmare of Orwell’s “1984.”

I see no way out of the current morass except a return to Christ and the values of His Kingdom. As I have written about elsewhere, it is not geographical or racial particularity that has primarily defined the West and its achievements, but the touch of Christ on the Western centuries. The Cambridge historian Tom Holland makes the same point in his brilliant and scholarly book, “Dominion” - and several secular historians agree with the same view of Western history.

In the great discourse with His disciples recorded in the Gospel according to Saint John, Jesus describes Himself as the vine, (the trunk), we the branches. He is the source, the origin, the sustainer - and we, the branches are helpless without Him.

The account goes on to record Jesus as saying: “dwell in me, as I in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself, but only if it remains united with the vine; no more can you bear fruit, unless you remain united with me.

‘I am the vine, and you the branches. He who dwells in me, as I dwell in him, bears much fruit; for apart from me you can do nothing (John 15:4–5, NEB)”

Apart from a return to Christ and His Kingdom, all our other efforts to stem the ferocious tide of amnesia and decay will amount to - nothing.