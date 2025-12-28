I know that the book of Genesis (in the Bible) starts with “in the beginning,” - but surely this cannot mean the beginning of time itself, since planet earth and perhaps other parts of the universe appear to have existed in a different form prior to the Genesis story. For, the account in the Bible goes on to say, “and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” Darkness; the deep; the waters - all there before “in the beginning.”

We assume a linear progression of time and certainly for the sake of a functioning, material world, such a linear progression with a past, a present and a future, seems indispensable. The ancients knew however, that there must be something outside these three divisions of time and they associated timelessness with God Himself.

In the ancient Indian system of philosophy contained in the Upanishads (about 800 BC), the “Prajapati” (creator) stands outside of time and is able to order time for His benefit. Three hundred years later, Plato the Greek philosopher wrote of time itself being but a “moving image of reality.” A sense of the physical reality of time and the finite nature of our lives was regularly juxtaposed by the philosophers with the likelihood that timelessness was a deeper reality.

My readers should note at this stage, that I am not an astrophysicist or even a physicist who fully understands time-motion mathematics and relativity. But the basic idea that God, the Creator, can also create time itself and make it work for our benefit, is not difficult to grasp - without knowing any mathematics at all!

The Old Testament has several passages in which the Lord God is described as being eternal, outside of time. Such as here, in Psalm 90:

“Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, thou art God.”

The Psalmist would have known that perhaps five hundred years before his time, the Lord God had appeared to Moses in a burning bush, where the fire miraculously, did not consume the bush. First, the Lord God instructs Moses to take off his shoes:

“And he said, Draw not nigh hither: put off thy shoes from off thy feet, for the place whereon thou standest is holy ground.”

And then, when Moses dared to question Who he was speaking to, the account says:

“And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.”

The present, past and future and whatever dimension of time outside these three were inadequate to describe the Lord God. He was simply “I AM.”

More than 1,000 years later, at a certain, historical point in time, Jesus, the Saviour of mankind was born. Christmas, though its date is disputed, marks that point in measured time.

Later, however, in the Gospel according to St.Luke, Jesus points out again that He is able to live outside time. And He reveals that those who give and live their lives for Him, will live forever. In this glorious passage, He also talks about Moses - and how those who were clearly dead in the physical sense of the past, (Abraham, Isaac and Jacob), were in fact alive with Him! At a stroke, Mankind’s sense of past, present and future was turned on its head. Here is the passage:

“And they shall never die. For they are equal unto the Angels and are the children of God, being children of the Resurrection. Now that the dead are raised, even Moses showed at the bush when he calls the Lord, the God of Abraham and the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob. For He is not a God of the dead but of the living. For all live unto Him.” (The bold lettering is my own).

And yet, repeatedly, it is pointed out in the New Testament that Christ’s death upon the Cross and His Resurrection were in fact events that happened once, just once and for all time. As in these passages:

‘For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God.”

“Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.”

“For in that he died, he died unto sin once: but in that he liveth, he liveth unto God.” etc.

There was a little book that was available when I was in medical school (long out of print now), by a Catholic priest. It was called, “He Is The Still Point of The Turning World.” It is a good and accurate title, since it proclaims that the turning world and time itself turns around the changeless Christ who the Bible proclaims to be “the same, yesterday, today and forever.”

As this famous hymn also points out, the Cross, although it occurred once and for all in time, is timeless:

“In the cross of Christ I glory,

Towering o’er the wrecks of time.”

Meanwhile, the new year beckons and time moves into another year, another reminder that our mortal lives are bound by the past, present and future. But the Cross and the Resurrection enable us to triumph over time itself - to be delivered from what St. Paul calls “the bondage of corruption” and “into the glorious liberty of the children of God.”

Time shall be no more.

But for the present and the soon to be future, I wish every one of my readers a most blessèd and fruitful and joyous 2026!