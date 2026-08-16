The great missionary to India E. Stanley Jones used to say that the revelation of Jesus Christ is found not primarily in Holy Scripture - but in His Face.

Many years later, I learned that Stanley Jones’ apparently revolutionary statement in fact is backed up by Holy Scripture itself. Saint Paul, writing to the Corinthians, says: “For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.”

Before I proceed with what is likely to be a contested essay (by some of my readers), I wish to state unequivocally and without prevarication that I believe the Holy Bible to be the inerrant, inspired and revealed Word of God. Reading the Bible every day, asking the Holy Spirit to illumine our souls as we read and praying with the words of Holy Scripture upon our lips is a common and beautiful routine for millions of Christians.

But for almost the whole of the history of our race, the great majority of people were illiterate and could not read. For the sake of simplicity and relatability, I shall confine my essay to Europe and the near East - but the situation in the rest of the world was very similar until the advent in 1440 in Germany, of printing for the masses. Printing indeed was practiced by the Chinese as early as the 9th century AD; and the Chinese even invented a moveable clay mold/type in the 11th century.

Printing books for the masses however, had to wait until the 15th Century, when Johannes Gutenberg invented the moving, metal type and reusable letters, together with oil based ink and the “print press,” which was a brilliant adaptation of the wine press. The rise in the literacy rate even after this landmark invention, was slow and only picked up pace in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The printing of the Bible for the masses was one of the prime drivers of the Reformation - and the Reformation Fathers emphasized the need for individuals and families to read the Bible regularly and devoutly as the revealed Word of God.

But it cannot be forgotten that prior to the 15th century, less than 10% of people could read and England in the middle ages had a literacy rate of less than 5%. Even more remarkable, in Christian England, just before the middle ages, less than 1% of the English people could read. My readers can check out some of these statistics through the interactive graphs here - and there are several sources available for verifying all these literacy figures.

A few years ago, my wife and I were in Bayeux, France - and witnessed with wonder in the museum there, that great and magnificent work of art otherwise known as the Bayeux Tapestry. This continuous, narrow, 224 feet of fabric upon which the pictorial story of the Norman invasion of England is woven, was completed in 1077. It owes its very existence to the prevailing illiteracy of that time; and for the masses who could not read, the Bayeux Tapestry served as a pictorial description of a major event in their history. Nowadays, of course, several books would be written, complete with original photographs!

Above: Segment of the Bayeux Tapestry

The ancient, stained glass windows that have been preserved in Europe’s great cathedrals, also served a similar purpose - for the faithful flock who could not read, the stained glass served as a beautiful, pictorial reminder of the events of the Gospels or of the lives of the Saints and Martyrs. In the Eastern Orthodox Church, beautiful, sacred, Icons spoke to the Christians of the East, independent of their ability to read - and the Orthodox faithful continue the beautiful tradition of venerating Icons in the same way that the Western Church might venerate and honour the Bible.

Were there faithful Christians before the Reformation of the 16th century (during which still only a small minority of people could read)? How did God speak to the people? Was the unchanging Gospel dependant only upon the written word?

Since we know both from the Bible itself and from the lives of the Saints and the Martyrs of the Church that Christianity did not start with the 16th century Reformation, we have to also accept that for 1400 + years before the Reformation, God spoke to the people without their ability to read the written word.

The priests, monks, bishops and officers of the Church would read and interpret the Bible to the people, but when they went home from the Church, these earlier Christians still could not read - and they had no access to printed Bibles as we do.

And yet God spoke to them and the unchanging Gospel pressed forward, triumphantly changing lives and nations much before reading became widespread.

The missionaries of the “golden age” of missionary activity of the 19th century relied heavily upon the Bible for their inspiration and sustenance and the great missions of that time invested heavily in distributing the Bible to remote and often hostile areas of the world. The modern world and its sense of morality and human rights and its laws were undoubtedly shaped in large part by the Reformation and the reading and applying of the Bible to the lives of the people.

And yet, there was magnificent missionary work also done in what I shall call the “age of illiteracy” in Europe before the 16th century. The whole of Western Europe and Russia were evangelized during this age - and Christ and the values of His Kingdom made triumphant inroads into erstwhile pagan, backward, primitive societies. Innumerable Saints and Martyrs were put to death in Europe, faithfully declaring allegiance to Jesus and His Kingdom. And throughout all this, more and more of the people of Europe became Christians - before people could read.

Perhaps as importantly, the Bible as we know it, did not exist before the 4th century AD and the Council of Nicea. This was the Council that brought together the books of the Bible which are now called the “cannon.” Before this time there was no widespread agreement as to which books should be included in the Bible. What did Christians do before this time and during the more than 300 years after the Resurrection of Christ? We know from the Bible itself and from Church historians that the Church was thriving, vibrant, slowly and surely and inexorably bringing even the mighty Roman empire to its knees.

God would not be omnipotent if His only means of communicating to human beings was the written word and the ability to read that word. Those who cannot hear or see or are disabled must surely also hear the Voice of God and be able to respond to it beyond the realm of human understanding.

In the Gospel according to Saint John, Jesus reprimands the religious leaders: “You study the scriptures diligently, supposing that in having them you have eternal life; yet, although their testimony points to me, you refuse to come to me for that life.”(John 5:39, 40)

God undoubtedly speaks to us through the words of Holy Scripture and now that most of us can read, reading and responding to His Voice in the Bible is of very great importance to the Christian life.

But Almighty God cannot be dependant only on the written word to accomplish His purposes. The written Word derives from Him and points to Him - but the living Person of Jesus Christ cannot be contained or constrained or limited by the ability to read or even the ability to hear.

Once again, the Bible also describes the limitless scope of the work of God, as the Gospel according to Saint John ends thus: “There is much else that Jesus did. If it were all to be recorded in detail, I suppose the whole world could not hold the books that would be written.”

The revelation of Jesus Christ is indeed in His Face.