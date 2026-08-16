Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Tim
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The disciples were commanded by the Lord Jesus to go forth and preach; not to go forth and invent a printing press - and in fact, this is how the gospel is spread, in essence.

By word of mouth.

Before I became a Christian, I knew nothing of the written words of the Bible - and in fact, those words are frequently and deliberately distorted so as to create a defective theology - who knows, for example, that Cain was the first son of Eve, by way of Lucifer?

How many believe in the heresy of a "trinity"?

How many prostrate themselves before kings and governments which by no means were set in place over us by God?

These obfuscations are the reason why Tyndale was murdered; ie so as to create an impression that is at variance with what God actually says.

Who authorized this "Authorized Version," and why?

So my first introduction to the gospel was via my friend Rob, who was profoundly converted, and who then did as the gospel dictates, ie he went forth to shew what great things the Lord had done for him; and I was on the receiving end of his preaching; the words convicted me, and the rest is history, as they say.

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