Are Iranian children just as sweet and innocent and beloved of God as American or English children?

Do Iranian families celebrate together, rejoice and weep together and love together as we do?

Is friendship between individuals and families valued just as much (or more) in Iranian society as in our families in the West?

And could it be that the Iranian people are more, much more hospitable to strangers than we are?

If we actually were to live (not just visit) for at least a few weeks amongst the Iranian people, could it provide clear and abiding answers to these searching questions?

Unlike most of us, Professor Jonathan Brown of Georgetown University has lived and journeyed extensively in Iran. He writes:

“I lived and traveled in Iran for months. In Tehran I lived with the family of a retired bank worker who saw me looking for housing. I roomed with his son for months, ate all my meals with them, and they never accepted any money.

Once I was sick and throwing up and they all came into the bathroom and the dad stroked my head while I barfed and told me “Aybi nadare” (no shame, it’s ok).

I traveled around most of the country by plane, train, bus, shared taxi, etc. Eventually I stopped booking hotels because I’d always meet people on the train, bus etc who’d insist I stay with them.

The family of Iran/Iraq war vets from Yazd who took me to Taft for bbq in the mountains. The taxi driver from Rasht who made a bed for me on the floor of his tiny apartment because all the hotels were full.

The only time a police officer talked to me was once to make sure I was ok. I never felt in any danger day or night. The land of Iran is as incredibly diverse as its people. There are mountainous rain forests and desert salt flats. I met among the most liberal and most conservative people there, and everything in between. Everyone was so kind it makes me cry with shame.”

Professor Brown’s post on X has now had more than 2.4 million views and thousands of people from all over the world have commented and confirmed his description of the Iranian people. They cannot all be wrong - and they cannot all be lying.

Many examples exist of nations and rulers going to extraordinary lengths to dehumanize and demonize a whole people, in order to justify to their own populations, the imminent, coming destruction and horrors of war waged in their name. In each case, governments and the press are guilty of what the Russian philosopher Nikolai Berdyaev (1874-1948) characterized as, “making the concrete abstract.”

The German people of the first and second world war (and the period in between) were all referred to by the abstract term, “Nazi” (or, in the British press as the “Hun”). People in the allied West did not really understand anything about the German people and were prevented from doing so, by their soaking in of the propaganda of war. The allied atrocities against the men, women and children of Dresden (where more than 25,000 civilian non-combatants were killed during a single night of terrifying allied bombing), the millions of German people who died in the savage retributions in the aftermath of the wars and the atrocities of the Soviet army in East Germany - all this and more became easy to justify or overlook, since the German man, woman and child became synonymous with the abstract terms “Hun” (barbaric criminals) or with the “Nazi.” Most people in the West still don’t know what “Nazi” means or what the German people went through in the cruel aftermath of the Treaty of Versailles.

When the genocide in Gaza was in progress and much of the world watched with horror, Israel and the Biden and Trump administration tried their best to dehumanize and demonize the Palestinian people - even the 20,000 children who were killed (and the many more who were maimed for life - Gaza now has the highest per capita number of child amputees in the world). Here too, the abstract replaced the concrete - they were called, “human shields” or “Hamas sympathizers” (even the children!) or were simply ignored as casualties of war.

One example of how the Western press, propaganda channels and leadership (and alas some Church leaders) characterize the Iranian people and other Islamic societies in the Middle East, is by referring to them as “Allah” extremists - in other words as being barbaric and uncivilized on account of their devotion to “Allah.” This is a classic example of the demonization of the “enemy.”

Anybody with even a cursory knowledge of Arabic will know of course, that our brothers and sisters in ancient, Christian communities across the Middle East also refer to God as “Allah” in their Church liturgies and in their Arabic Bibles and prayers.

And anyone with some knowledge of history will know that some of the greatest scientists and physicians of the medieval world (during the historical time known as “The Golden Age of Islamic Civilization”) were from Persia (Iran).

In my own field of medicine and surgery, for example, the Iranian (Persian) physician Ibn Sina (Avicenna) (980–1037) is regarded as the “father of modern medicine” and his “Canon of Medicine” was standard reading in both the Muslim East and Christian Europe, until the seventeenth century. Sir William Osler referred to the Canon of Medicine as “the most famous medical textbook ever written” and “a medical bible for a longer time than any other work.”

It is not difficult therefore to completely dismantle the propaganda media or apostate Churches’ characterization of the present day Muslim societies of the Middle East as “Allah” extremists and uncivilized barbarians! When the abstract yields to the concrete evidence of history and experience, the truth of our common humanity becomes blindingly obvious.

Nor can we in the West claim an ambiguous “moral” superiority either. Abortion is illegal in Iran and Iran does not allow mutilating transgender surgeries. Iran also executes child molesters and abusers.

Humanizing the “enemy” becomes a vitally important exercise and one which require a conscious and strenuous effort to deconstruct the myths that have been skillfully spun by the propaganda media and by heretic Church leaders.

For Christians, this is foundational. For do we not all “fall short of the Glory of God?” And shall we not believe, with Saint Stephen, the first martyr, that “out of one blood hath He created all nations?” Or shall we not declare with Saint Peter, who proclaimed to Cornelius the Roman centurion, that “God has no favourites?”