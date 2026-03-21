Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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A T's avatar
A T
7d

Such a good and important essay! We are living in a global village, let's not allow self interest groups to divide us for their own $ and control agendas!

Jesus said: "A new commandment I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you also must love one another!" John 13:34

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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
7d

INDEED, and beautifully said. I know and knew MANY Iranian people, from university, hospital and work (colleagues), and ALL without exception were wonderful people! Very warm and friendly, hard working, kind, hospitable, and just beautiful humans. It was always a pleasure to interact with them. I can support your opinions and thoughts, and we need more and more such thoughts. Humanity would be much better if all people could travel more and meet other culture- before pre-judging others... It is the criminals in the govmt and controllers of society who push for hatred, wars and hostilities. The media is also v guilty or spreading prejudice and hatred- and we KNOW WHO controls the media . Thank you Dr!

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