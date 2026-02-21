When the English philosopher and scientist Francis Bacon set mankind upon the course of experimental derivation of evidence and in turn the arrival of the modern world as we know it, he could not have foreseen that our civilization would one day become obsessed with the universal principle of dilution!

As I carried out the ubiquitous task of washing my hands, I watched the water gurgle, circle and swish away the moisturizing cream that I had applied a few hours ago (mind you, a “natural” cream, with about twenty completely “natural” ingredients!) - and thought of how the very diluted cream, by now on its way to the rivers and oceans of the world, will be several million times more diluted in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans (I had forgotten where our river empties!) and even more diluted when it comes back to me in our rather prosaic water supply!

Nowadays, there are several “influencers” who want to influence me out of using soap, out of using plastic of any kind, out of using moisturizing creams - and perhaps they wish to influence me to retreat into the abundant and very natural forests around me, so that I can carry out the grand task of dilution in a very different but much more natural manner!

One very popular giant of social media (the irrepressible Alex Jones), even tells us that the frogs in our ponds and lakes and forests are going gay! All because of dilution! Perhaps the endocrine disruptors that are supposedly “everywhere” are not dilute enough in the pond in our neighbourhood - and then perhaps the geese will become gay too! In human beings, could the march to sexual deviancy be from addiction to porn or the saturation of our airwaves (and computer signals) by trans and “pride” related propaganda perpetuated by powerful oligarchs who want to destroy the Christian West? No doubt the redoubtable Alex Jones knows all about this too!

Of course we should completely minimize the use of plastics - here in Canada, I am all for the ban on plastic bags in our grocery stores and I am bemused and delighted every time I take reusable bags to buy our food; and I am really tickled and nostalgic when the girl at the counter takes out a crisp, brown, paper bag and waves it tantalizingly before me as she whips it open!

Our ancestors undoubtedly did not have microplastics in their water - and presumably there were no gay frogs in their time either! The water also likely looked far clearer, even clear as crystal, as it tumbled down the stream and into the cisterns in those ancient homes. But when they drank this water, we know that it often also carried cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, giardiasis, polio, amebiasis, salmonella and a host of other invisible, diluted, highly pathogenic microorganisms which would regularly kill hundreds of thousands of people. And not until John Snow discovered a contaminated water supply as the source of the deadly London cholera epidemic in 1854, did our towns and cities begin the long journey toward safe water. We probably drink safer water now than any other generation in our history.

It is true of course, that polio saw a massive decline in both incidence and prevalence in the West in the latter half of the 20th century and that much of this was before the advent of the polio vaccine. In fact, a little known fact is that the famous Canadian singer Joni Mitchell also contracted water borne polio in the 1950s. A safe water supply from the 1960s was mainly responsible for the near disappearance of polio (and typhoid and hepatitis etc.) from Western societies. There is no doubt that in the West (and Japan, now China, Korea, Australia, the Gulf states) that our water supply is magnitudes of times safer than even a hundred years ago. But the microplastics may be there! And the gay frogs too!

As you can see, I am a big supporter of the drive to minimize macro plastics (i.e. plastics you can see!) from our environment (plastic straws too!). “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof” - and we are called to be wise stewards of both land and water. I am alarmed, saddened and appalled for example, by the (macro) plastic islands in the Pacific ocean that are strangling and poisoning marine life.

And I am confident that if we severely minimize our dependance on macro plastics, microplastics will become even more diluted and harmless (and perhaps the frogs will become normal again!).

There are visible, toxic dyes and industrial oils (eg. canola) in our food which must be eliminated of course. And our obsession with material gifts for Christmas, gifts for birthdays, gifts for Valentine’s day, gifts for graduations, gifts for anniversaries and gifts for our employees - all this must cease or be severely curtailed, because mountains of macro waste and plastic are generated with these unnecessary gifts.

In other words, if we tackle first what we can see, then perhaps we shall see clearly to tackle that which we cannot see! Perhaps buy fewer clothes (which cause massive macro pollution in the streams and rivers where they are made), fewer cars, fewer drugs, fewer toxic food products, fewer appliances and fewer (macro) plastics too. All that and more are larger than life, macro events which we can all influence. And then we can stop worrying about microplastics (and gay frogs)!

If we do everything we can in our own little worlds to preserve the environment for future generations and minimize or eliminate the clearly identifiable macro pollutants around us, we will be then be able to also eliminate the present obsession with micro dilution. More importantly, we should remember that the micro pollutants so beloved of our “influencers” will take care of themselves once the macro objects and events are addressed!

Every chemistry student knows water by its other name - the universal solvent!