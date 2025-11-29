The Good Shepherd
- the Story of Advent
Tomorrow, the Western Church begins the days of Advent (from the Latin “adventus” - arrival), a time of preparation, leading up to Christmas and the Birth of the Saviour. It is an ancient tradition. The Eastern Church’s Saint Phillip’s Nativity fast, more ancient than the Advent, has already started.
What are we preparing for? For more than eighteen centuries of the history of Christendom, Advent was emphatically not preparation for the “holidays” and the frenzy of “gift giving” and “goodness,” and anxiety that is already filling the propaganda air waves, internet and malls. Ironically, a certain “black Friday” of the last forty years is also timed to coincide with the start of what may be termed the “advent of anxiety!”
Nor can the preparations of Saint Phillip’s fast and the traditional, Latin Advent be equated with quaint and colourful modern, Advent calendars, candy canes, twinkling (LED) lights or the wreath of holly.
Indeed for almost all of the history of the Western Church and until the nineteenth century, Easter (still called “Pascha” in the Eastern Church) was celebrated as the first and most important feast of the Church. The Cross and the Resurrection was central in the life of the Church and this was in turn reflected in the greater importance that was laid to the celebration of Easter. The early Church Fathers wrote much more of Easter and much less of Christmas. The Eastern Church still celebrates Pascha as its primary feast day.
The Incarnation (which literally, in the Latin means “the act of becoming flesh”) was seen for most of the history of the Church, as the grand, opening act of the redeeming work of God for human beings, culminating in the Cross and the Resurrection. Without the latter, it was recognized that the former would lose its whole significance.
Becoming flesh for our sakes is also the raw story of the Good Shepherd, Jesus, who goes after the lost sheep - and when He finds this lost, stranded, straying, sheep, brings it home rejoicing. The story is found in Holy Scripture, in the Gospel according to Saint Luke.
The Incarnation made the story possible. The suffering Shepherd bears His Cross for us. And His triumphant return with the rescued sheep is the triumph of the Resurrection.
The story of the lost sheep and the Good Shepherd leaving the 99 sheep, safe in the sheepfold, to go after the one that was lost has captured the imagination of poets and artists. Perhaps the most moving and famous of these works of art is the one by the English artist Alford Sood (1858-1915):
The Incarnation was for all of us, but clearly, from the account in the Bible, the Incarnation is also for each of us - each of us with our own, particular, unique story of redemption, of being lost and being found. I have my own story too.
The Scottish poet Elizabeth Clephane (1830-1869) has her own story too. Her beautiful poem of the lost sheep and the Good Shepherd was set to music by the famous American composer, Ira Sankey in 1874:
There Were Ninety And Nine
by
Elizabeth Clephane
There were ninety and nine that safely lay
In the shelter of the fold
But one was out on the hills away,
Far off from the gates of gold—
Away on the mountains wild and bare,
Away from the tender Shepherd’s care.
Lord, thou hast here thy ninety and nine.
Are they not enough for thee?
But the Shepherd made answer: “This sheep of mine
Has wandered away from me.
And although the road be rough and steep,
I go to the desert to find my sheep.”
But none of the ransomed ever knew
How deep were the waters crossed,
Nor how dark was the night the Lord pass’d
Ere he found his sheep that was lost.
Out in the desert he heard its cry—
Sick and helpless and ready to die.
“Lord, what are these blood drops all the way
That mark out the mountain’s track?”
“They were shed for the one who’d gone astray
Ere the Shepherd could bring him back.
“Lord, why are these hands so rent and torn?”
“They’re pierced tonight by many a thorn.”
But all thru’ the mountains, thunder-riv’n,
And up from the rocky steep,
There rose such a cry to the gate of Heav’n,
“Rejoice, I have found my sheep!”
And the angels echoed around the throne,
“Rejoice, for the Lord brings back his own!”
And here, on YouTube, is a glorious rendering of this song (you can follow along with the words, if you wish):
Thorns of the wilderness raw upon the Shepherd’s flesh as He searches for the one lost sheep.
And the Angels rejoicing with the Saviour as He brings the one lost sheep home.
That is the story of Advent, the story of Christmas.
Thank you for the humbling reminder of what Advent & Christmas should mean to those of us who profess to be Christians.
All glory and honour be to our Great Saviour, the Son of God most high - the Lord Jesus Christ, without Whom we are nothing.
I wept when I read that poem.
Remember, when you gaze upon those pierced and bloodied hands, His Name YHVH, which from its letters spells out the immortal Truth, "Behold the hand, Behold the nail."