Our generation has been indoctrinated and convinced beyond any doubt that it is “democracy” or bust. This has in turn allowed modern day tyrants to assume a so-called “democratic mandate” to oppress, torment, ridicule and repress we the people.

The Jeffersonian democracy that was revealed to the world with the birth of the American nation in the late 18th century represented the high-point, the pinnacle of the democratic ideal. And I do not wish in this essay, to take anything away from those miraculous few years of the founding of the American Republic and the beauty and majesty of the founding documents that were produced by (often self-taught) frontiersmen of the new nation. Indeed, I paid tribute to those miraculous years in an earlier essay.

Jefferson and the founders assumed that there could always be a movement upward of an ever more refined, more principled, more participatory and more compassionate system of government - or, as they said in the preamble, a continuous improvement “to form a more perfect union.”

But Jeffersonian democracy was conceived and spawned in a nation where what I have called the “Christian consensus” prevailed and ruled supreme. By Christian consensus, I do not mean that everyone in the early days of the Republic went to Church or even that everyone believed in God - but undoubtedly, even secular historians will agree that public life and morals in that time were guided and directed by the Christian consensus.

I do not believe the founders of the Republic could have foreseen the descent to pagan Rome (or pagan Greece) that now constitutes Western civilization. The tragic march downward of the Western decades and centuries in the last two hundred and fifty years have proved beyond any doubt, I believe, that Jeffersonian democracy has outlived its time and has been manipulated and twisted beyond recognition.

The election of President Trump was hailed as a triumph of democracy - and to the degree that it show cased the people rising up to try and take back control, it was. And I am still full of hope for the Trump Presidency and the chance it has given America to come back to its Christian roots.

But the Trump Presidency is already being stifled by judges who have flouted and intentionally abandoned the separation of powers that Jeffersonian democracy had assumed for the Republic. The suggestion has therefore been made, that President Trump should ignore the courts and go “full steam ahead, damn the torpedoes.” Or, in other words, rule like a dictator.

And what if the mid-term elections brings a Democratic party house and senate to power? Or the next Presidential election brings in another Biden-like figure? Would the people of the United States have spoken? Or would Jeffersonian democracy have failed the American people?

I wrote a poem several years ago, about the flaws of democracy, which was published in my first book of poems. Here are some of the flaws I pointed out (and my readers will no doubt think of many more). Excerpts from my poem:

You say that every vote that is cast

by every human being that walks

up to vote, has a voice of its own

talks in its own unique way, a cry upon the vast

and craggy shore, of the human lot -

And I say what about the vote

clutched close to breast

and cast with ALL her heart

And against this, two, three, ten

perhaps a thousand

or ten thousand

cast by those

who thought no more

than this -

that it was their duty

to vote?

If the scales of justice should swing

how many votes will it have swinging wild

upon the scales for her? And the filed results

Will they reflect Truth? Bring her remedy

against votes cast half in doubt?

If a thousand should vote

one way, and one thousand and one

another, the will of the latter

is taken to be the "will of the people."

And this though the thousand

cast their vote with feeling

and heart

and soul.

And do you believe

the will of the people is changeless

as the stars, or even

as the daisy bud that from

promise to splendour lives out

her given day?

But do you see how the fickle reed of opinion

(not Truth mind, but opinion)

can sway with every wind

of oratorial rhetoric until

primed like snowman

on voting day

the vote is cast

and the white garment melts?

Sir Winston Churchill’s was probably (naively) contemplating the many flaws of democracy when he wrote, “indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

To which, Mahatma Gandhi would no doubt reply as he did in 1942, “what difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or the holy name of liberty or democracy?”

And now I must ask the inevitable question - are there better ideas for humanity? What about a benevolent dictatorship? Or a Godly Monarch or Tsar? What do you my readers think?

I look forward to writing Part-2 of my essay - and to your comments.