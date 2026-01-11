Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Korda's avatar
Mary Korda
3d

Dear Dr. Christian, I have enjoyed reading your essays. The subject you chose today, based upon the familiar ‘Drummer Boy” carol, is a validation of “childhood”. Throughout His ministry, Jesus calls the children to gather round, to receive His blessing, and by default, to absorb His Gospel teachings..At the same time, He warns the adults present that unless they acknowledge the high value He places on children and imitate their purity and innocence, they {adults{ will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven! As you have written, the tendency of fallen human beings is to use and abuse others, perceive as weak and vulnerable. Sadly, our society appears hard at work to undervalue both childhood and motherhood. Motherhood for many Is an inconvenience, interrupting one’s career, thus reducing one’s ability to pay the mortgage, or to afford costly vacations. MY STORY: As a newly married school teacher, I was drawn into the idea that to better serve my husband’s aspirations, I should be a “working mother”. That did not go well for me or my children. I reduced employment to part time, but that did not bring back the loss of crucial “bonding time” that happens between mother and infant. I have made apology to my sweet and understanding adult children. My prayer is that they might be drawn ever closer to Christ, despite my mothering errors.…. I thank you, Dr. Christian, for shedding the light of history upon mankind’s assault on childhood. May “The Little Drummer Boy” continue to inspire all of us, drawn into the manger scene, to become as little children, offering our sincere love and meagre talents to the New Born King. Mary C Korda, Toronto

Reply
Share
FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
2d

It certainly seems that we are back in Roman and Greek times again. When the government talks about needing more immigration because Canadians aren't having children, is it not because women choose abortion so much these days as well as the high costs of raising children. We have also been brainwashed into thinking couples need to both work and now the industry has deemed it so. However, I know there are many couples that need to both work because the costs are so outrageous.

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francis Christian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture