This Christmas past, I heard again, the beautiful words, the distant drumbeats approaching closer and the pure voice of the little drummer boy pleading with the Christ Child.

In this beautiful carol, the little drummer boy has gone to visit the Child Jesus in Bethlehem, with just his drum, joining the shepherds from the fields of Glory and the wise men bearing gifts from the East - and no doubt a few other men and women who like the shepherds wished to “go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass.”

Katherine Davis (1892-1990), the carol’s American composer, then describes the drummer boy standing before the Baby Jesus in the manger, and wondering what he could give to this very special Baby, this King of Kings, and Lord of Lords, now the Word become flesh, fully human and fully God:

Little baby, pa rum pum pum pum

I am a poor boy too, pa rum pum pum pum

I have no gift to bring, pa rum pum pum pum

That’s fit to give a King, pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum.

Shall I play for you, pa rum pum pum pum

On my drum?

Mary the Mother of God nods and asks him to go ahead and play his little tune on his little drum:

Mary nodded, pa rum pum pum pum

The ox and lamb kept time, pa rum pum pum pum

I played my drum for Him, pa rum pum pum pum

I played my best for Him, pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum.

Then He smiled at me, pa rum pum pum pum,

Me and my drum

Historians, both secular and Christian, acknowledge that the Birth of Christ marked a decisive turning point in the destiny of the child and indeed in the very idea of childhood.

Before the Christian era, life in both East and West was what can only be described as intolerably cruel, callous, even demonic for the child.

In ancient Greece and Rome, infanticide and eugenics were regarded not only as acceptable, but as following naturally from the glorification and deification of strength, valour and conquest.

Both Plato and Aristotle advocated for abortion and infanticide and in both “The Republic” and “Politics” respectively, there is no sense of a reluctance or apology in the vigorous advocacy of the killing of life in the womb or life after the birth of the baby - merely a matter of fact acceptance that both were necessary for the propagation of a perceived, superior race of Greek citizens. For example, in “The Republic”, Plato is concerned with the maintenance of the superior qualities of his “guardian race” and hence as he states in The Republic: “The offspring of the inferior and any of those of the other sort who are born defective, they will properly dispose of in secret, so that no one will know what has become of them.” In the Greek city states, the commonly accepted killing of the unwanted baby was usually accomplished by exposure, drowning or strangling.

Rome took many lessons from Greece, including its moral and spiritual lessons. In the completely male dominated world of Rome, women, children and slaves were considered no more than the property of the male, to be used and abused as he wished. Both abortion and infanticide were widely practiced and the father of a household was expressly allowed under Roman law to expose and kill any female child as well as a deformed baby. Only in the case of temple prostitutes, was male infanticide preferred and archeologists have found numerous skeletal remains of male babies under the ruins of ancient Roman temples.

Other cultures were either a little better or a lot worse than the ancient Greeks and Romans. In South America for example, before the arrival of Christianity, the Incas and Mayas (and earlier societies) offered ritual, mass and individual child sacrifice and children were sacrificed in unspeakable scenes of demonic cruelty.

Into this grim and cruel ancient world for children, Jesus came announcing the Kingdom of God - announcing that unless you became like a little child, you could not enter the Kingdom of God. As recorded in the Gospel according to Matthew:

“At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven? And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them, And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.”

Later, in the same chapter, Jesus tells us never ever to despise or look down upon a child, since their Guardian Angels look upon the Face of God:

“Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.”

At a stroke, Jesus had transformed childhood and made it sacred, close to the heart of God Himself.

In the year 374, the now Christianized Roman empire outlawed infanticide. Even before this time, Christians would take home children left exposed to die and raise them as their own. This was recognized by Roman mothers, who would sometimes leave their babies destined for infanticide at the door of Christian houses and churches. As the numbers of these abandoned babies grew, orphanages came into being in the third and fourth centuries.

Closer to our own time, in the 19th century, the evangelical Clapham sect in England campaigned vigorously for the protection of children and campaigners such as Lord Shaftesbury saw their calling in terms of following the example and teaching of Jesus in elevating childhood to a protected, treasured and sacred place.

Many of my readers may note at this stage, that the present state of the West resembles pagan, ancient Rome much more than the Kingdom of God that Jesus brought in. This is undoubtedly and historically true and a rejection of Christ has inevitably resulted in a return to a pagan past in the West - and has ushered in not only abortion on a massive scale, but also advocates for infanticide, as by the prominent philosopher and Princeton University professor Peter Singer. The reversion to pagan Greece and Rome underway in the West is almost complete and only the Grace and Power of God can prevent the rapid slide of the West to oblivion.

But the glorious liberation, transformation and elevation of the baby, the child and childhood itself by the mission of Christ will always remain as a light unto the nations, including the nations of the West.

We don’t know whether there really was a little drummer boy who visited the Christ Child in Bethlehem. But if he were real, there is no doubt that the Baby Jesus would have smiled at him and the Heavenly Host sung in glorious celebration, as they did to the shepherds watching their sheep at night.

For unto such as the little drummer boy, does the Kingdom of Heaven belong.