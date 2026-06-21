Some years ago, I asked my wife a question which, as a poet, was of great importance to me! The question was this: “do you believe that all the beautiful love songs and poems written by men are no more than an elaborate ruse to get a girl to bed?” Somewhat to my surprise, her answer was an unqualified, “yes!”

In fact, I ought not to have been surprised at all, since the sublimation and channelling of sexual desire into a creative enterprise is a well recognized phenomenon, perhaps unique to human beings. From the time of the ancient civilizations, the energy that would otherwise have been spent on the sexual act has been channelled into art, music, poetry, scientific discoveries, great acts of charity and great leaps of human progress.

In equal terms and under very similar conditions, the pursuit of the prize of sexual union, whilst not yet being able to attain it, has produced some of the sweetest, most fragrant, most beautiful, sublime and magnificent love poems in all the languages.

Thus it was that the images of unfulfilled desire painted upon a Greek urn resulted in the exquisite lines of longing in Keats’ immortal “Ode To A Grecian Urn.”

“Bold Lover, never, never canst thou kiss,

Though winning near the goal yet, do not grieve;

She cannot fade, though thou hast not thy bliss,

For ever wilt thou love, and she be fair!”

Part of a Grecian Urn in the British Museum - the “bold lover” of Keats’ poem is top left.

The reward of all this striving was housed and nurtured by an institution as old as mankind itself - marriage. Or, the prize was sought furtively, secretly, before marriage, knowing that since society expected the lovers to be ushered in with joy into the marriage house, any experience of fulfilled desire outside of marriage was not the permitted “norm,” the ideal, the expressed desire of millennia of human experience.

Within the house of marriage of course, another creative journey is begun - that of begetting children and creating in them the type of adult we would want them to be (not always successfully - but that is the nature of the creative process!). This however, is not the subject of my essay (although it may be argued that sublimation of sexual desire to creative energy is at work within marriage too, both by the resistance exercised against the lure of the “other” woman or “other” man; and more especially by the joyous fulfilment of desire with the spouse in defiance of any other lure or urge).

But since what has been termed the “sexual revolution” of the 1960s, a combination of deadly forces have served to suck the very life out of the pursuit by both men and women of the prize, the reward of romantic love - i.e. sexual union within the house of marriage. More seriously, the house itself came under siege, started teetering dangerously and has now all but completely collapsed.

The combination of the contraceptive pill, abortion and the quasi-religion of feminism has had the effect not only of catastrophically lowering the price of sex for the male of our species, but of drastically altering society’s regard for marriage, the family and the age of wedlock for both men and women.

In the history of the Christian West and East, this descent from being spiritually and culturally conscious of being created “male and female in the image of God,” into lower mammalian behaviour (contrast 95% of birds, who have a single partner for life) - all this has happened in only a few short decades since the 1960s and one of its inevitable results is a collapsing birth rate which is now threatening the very survival of the West (and the European East). Whether this was all accidental or by design of particular malign groups is for historians, commentators and social anthropologists to discern, discover and expose - but the consequences of this profound shift in human behaviour demands urgent and existential attention.

There is some disdain bordering on disgust still reserved for men or women who “sleep around;” but even this latter day restraint on human behaviour is disappearing. And those who do not “sleep around” are tragically still unaware of the sacramental sanctity and joy of Christian marriage - since being in a succession of “monogamous” sexual relationships outside of marriage (euphemistically called being “a couple”) is now deemed a very high standard of moral sense and behaviour.

I do not blame the young people themselves, of course, since in most cases they probably do not know any better. The blame must fall on their parents and grand parents, the “baby boomer+” generation - who made choices in the 1960s, 70s and 80s that became a turning point for our civilization.

The inability to sublimate sexual desire is also making deep inroads upon the cultural life of West and East. Our art has become degenerate and cries out for rebuke and reproach. And deprived of the energy of vigorous and sometimes dangerous pursuit, our love poems and songs are now merely blatant anthems to the unrestrained exchange of bodily fluids.

In this connection, one of my readers ( the erudite Bruce J. Kellogg) pointed out in a commentary to my essay on the movies, that when the Hay’s code (which banned the depiction of sex and gratuitous violence on the Hollywood screen between 1938 and 1959) was operative, story writers and movie makers had to be inventive, creative, create good and gripping stories - which they did to such an extent that this era came to be called the “golden age” of Hollywood.

Some commentators and “influencers” (including Elon Musk) have called attention to the declining size of Western and Eastern European populations and how it is incumbent on our societies to reverse this deadly trend. This will never happen of course, unless the root causes of our own destruction are addressed and aggressively confronted. And the latter in turn cannot properly take place unless our nations return to Christ and the values of His Kingdom. This return - and only such a return - will then be marked by strong, stable and fertile families and societies.

All the promises of the purveyors of the sexual revolution have turned out to be damp squibs and surveys consistently show that not only are couples having less or no children, they are enjoying sex less and less, with testosterone levels significantly falling in Western men for the past 30 years. The natural, rational conclusion must be that when the price of sexual fulfilment was high, men and women enjoyed sex more, testosterone levels were much higher (they were!) and there were more children!

The people of Catholic and Protestant Western Europe and the Orthodox East have also produced some of the finest art and music and poetry the world has ever witnessed - virtually all of this was produced before the 1960s. Why is that? What watershed events since that time have turned the tide of the moral and cultural history of the West and European East?

In the answer to these questions will lie the very survival of a once great civilization.