Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
Jun 21Edited

I have been called a lot of things Dr. Christian, but erudite? Now I am embarrassed! And it makes my next reference sound much less so. You mentioned that poem by Keats and I immediately thought of Hank Williams and his song Kawliga! I had never realized how similar they are and I am sure 'Ol Hank had never heard of Keats. How's that for erudition?

The First World War was really the death knell of civilization. You can see the apex, as art and even our mode of dress declined rapidly since. Look at poetry, paintings or sculpture since then. The 1960s were simply the dynamiting of the remainder. Look at how we dress and act in public. In the US we have even done away with the idea of political scandal as being something that ruined a politician's career. When there is no sense of shame, no sense of embarrassment nor any idea of propriety, and beauty is scorned, there can be no true civilization. This has been done to us, but there is no excuse for anyone accepting it and participating in it. Wonderful essay sir.

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Joe Warren's avatar
Joe Warren
8d

Excellent summary of one of the critical factors in the decline of the Christian West. My parents warned me to avoid intercourse until marriage and I took their advice. Once I was married, my wife (who believed in the same rule) and I were blessed with six wonderful children. This is not rocket science. There's a reason our society is suffering a demographic disaster after rejecting almost two millenia of Christian wisdom. Time to undo the 1960s disaster.

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