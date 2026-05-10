There is a declaration of freedom that precedes and supersedes all other declarations and that has rung out joyously alike from the hearts of rich and poor, pauper and king, the unlearned and the scholar, servant and master, prisoner and priest. It may be called the Great Declaration - for nothing greater has ever been uttered in the troubled history of our race.

Jesus, speaking of Himself and his Mission, announced this triumphant declaration in the Gospel according to Saint Luke:

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me

Because He has anointed me to preach the Gospel to the poor

He has sent me to heal the broken hearted

To bring deliverance to the captives

And recovering of sight to the blind

To set at liberty them that are bruised

To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord.”

Freedom, like love, cannot fully be defined, only felt. Far be it therefore from me to attempt to limit freedom to the narrow confines of definition. The yearning for all kinds of freedom is probably best felt when they are most denied - including political freedom, free speech, freedom of the press (which is a function of free speech), academic freedom and freedom of conscience. And once freedom is denied, something is stirred in the human spirit and the struggle for freedom begins anew. This deliverance from bondage is undoubtedly also part of the Great Declaration of Jesus - for he also announces in it that his mission was “to bring deliverance to the captives.”

It is equally true that generations of nurses, physicians, missionaries and social workers have regarded “recovering of sight to the blind” as a clarion call to action in the service of the sick, the suffering, the halt, the lame, the blind. In heeding that call, they have regarded themselves as following the example of Jesus Himself. Again and again the sick are brought to Jesus - again and again the Gospels record that He “healed them all.”

I do not therefore wish to minimize the importance of the impact of this magnificent Declaration of declarations upon the yearning for external freedom (including political freedom) and the healing of the body. This was part of the Gospel of the Kingdom of God that Jesus proclaimed.

But the central miracle of liberty that must be wrought is within - for as the prophet Jeremiah recognized several centuries before Christ, “the heart of man is desperately wicked above all things.”

The Great Declaration of Jesus does indeed go straight into the heart of the problem. For, does He not “heal the broken hearted?” And in that most tender of all declarations, does he not “set at liberty them that are bruised?” Jesus sets free the bruised and hurting soul and brings healing within - and to me and to several other much better Christians than I, this healing within lies at the heart of the Great Declaration.

The central miracle is not the healing of the body, included though it is in the Kingdom of God that Jesus ushered in; nor is the central miracle the winning through long centuries of sacrifice and struggle the freedoms of press, conscience and speech that we tend to take for granted - it is only the impact of Christ upon the Christian centuries that gifted the human race with these invaluable freedoms. And they must be cherished and safeguarded for future generations.

Notwithstanding all this and more being part of the Great Declaration, the central miracle that Jesus announces and brings about is within - for only if the heart is transformed and healed, can it be truly free.

I wrote a sonnet about being free within, true freedom and being free indeed. The poem is included in my book of poems:

Live Free Or Die, Was New To Me

I always thought to die free was liberty,

freedom found within, like fire lighting

the last post, life lived not in longing

for embrace forever of mortal flesh,

but eternity smoking out time,

and today like tomorrow lived abundantly.

Another army with clanging steel

or homing missiles making free,

will soon be bound by tyranny ...

and then our nests of never again

are scattered soon by another eagle

with sharpened talons swooping.

Better far is freedom lived within,

and being freed indeed, be liberty.

The freedom within that Jesus brings can never be bequeathed by external events - nor can it ever be taken away. This is why the martyrs went to the lions in the Roman coliseum singing. In the 1950s Biblical epic motion picture “Quo Vadis,” the emperor Nero (played brilliantly by Peter Ustinov) is incensed, puzzled and flummoxed by the breaking out of singing in the band of Christians as the lions approach them. They were singing because whether in this life or the next, they knew they were free. They knew with Charles Darnay in Charles Dickens’ Tale of Two Cities that it was a “far, far better rest that they go to.” And they could already see the eternal life, lived abundantly, awaiting them.

History is not necessarily measured by one’s lifetime. The eternal God has his purposes. And the glory that was Greece and the grandeur that was Rome had to yield to the triumph of the Cross. The blood of the martyrs became not only the seed of the Church - but by the Power of the Cross, led to the overthrowing of kings and emperors and kingdoms and civilizations.

Upon the hill where the martyrs of Lyon in France were repeatedly tortured and killed in the year 177 (under the Emperor Marcus Aurelius), a magnificent Cathedral raises the Cross of Christ to the skies. The miracle and freedom within had led to the deliverance from the oppressive rule of Rome - all without a sword or spear ever being raised.

The mosaic above shows Saint Blandina leading some of the Holy Martyrs of Lyon. Saint Blandina was a young slave girl. Behind her is the 15 year old boy, Saint Ponticus - who was also tortured and killed. (From the Museum of the Martyrs, Lyon, France)

The magnificent Cathedral in Lyon that rises upon the ruins of the Roman coliseum.

Tens of thousands of priests in Russia were tortured and put to death, together with millions of Christians by the communist government of Russia. These martyrs, now know as the Holy Martyrs of Russia included Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, who was ritually tortured and killed by the demonic forces of communism. These latter day Martyrs had already been set free within, forever - and no force demonic or earthly could take that away from them. The Soviet Union also fell, like ancient Rome - and today, Churches are being built at a record pace in Russia, which is in the midst of a great revival of the Orthodox Christian Church.

It is the freedom within that Jesus the Son of God was describing when he proclaimed, “if the Son shall make you free, you shall be free indeed.”