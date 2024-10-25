I’ve got to be careful here. I have even been told by my consultant surgeon boss when I was training to be a surgeon that if I didn’t like the music and lyrics of the Beatles (which he grew up with) - I couldn’t really be a surgeon!
I didn’t really mind. A year earlier, another consultant surgeon had told me that if I didn’t smoke - I couldn’t really be a surgeon either! This was the era when patronizing comments like that were regularly thrown at us - and we didn’t melt or turn into vapour.
Francis Christian’s Essays is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So I ask for indulgence and perhaps a little forgiveness from my readers as I draw contrasts and comparisons between the poetry of classic country and folk/rock music - and the vapid emptiness of most of modern music and much of (hard) rock. And please make your views known to me and to the world by your comments.
A certain very successful lady who is now a billionaire had a hit song recently, which seemed tailored to swiftly make me want to take a shower. It was supposed to speak of a break-up (or breakdown) and went like this:
Now I'm down bad, cryin' at the gym
Everything comes out teenage petulance
"Fuck it if I can't have him"
"I might just die, it would make no difference"
Down bad, wakin' up in blood
Starin' at the sky, come back and pick me up
Fuck it if I can't have us
I might just not get up, I might stay
For those who say that classic country spoke too much of heartbreak and loss - wouldn’t you rather listen to the actual poetry of loss (an all too common human experience) as in this country classic?:
I remember your leather boots
Pointing up into the sky
We fell down to our knees
Over there where the grass grew high
Love hunters in the night
Our faces turned into the wind
Blackhawk, where are you now?
Blackhawk and the white winged dove
We were - Blackhawk and the white winged dove
We were Blackhawk and the white winged dove
The evidence indicates that at one time, rock musicians sometimes succeeded in writing real and abiding poetry into their own lyrics. This seems like a very long time ago now - but at the risk of making more familiar this familiarly loved song and in the sure belief that familiarity in this case will never breed contempt, here is Bryan Adams’ soft rock poem:
Look into my eyes
You will see, what you mean to me
Search your heart, search your soul
When you find me there, you'll search no more
Don't tell me it's not worth trying for
You can't tell me it's not worth dying for
You know it's true (you know it's true)
Everything I do
I do it for you
Yeah, yeah
And with that one stroke of fond remembrance, I hope I have demolished the criticism that I am some kind of country music freak who cannot applaud poetry outside that mournful genre!
Or that the best poetry must always speak of loss!
Loss and longing however, do inform some of the best poems ever written - and I do not believe that Keats’ famous Ode to the Nightingale would have survived and enthralled its readers for two hundred years had it begun (my alteration of Keats’ words):
My heart is joyous and a happy numbness sparks
My sense as though of champagne I had drunk!
- Instead of the actual, immortal words of Keats’ Ode:
“My heart aches and a drowsy numbness pains
My sense as though of hemlock I had drunk.”
That should be the only reason I need for recalling once again, the poetry of loss in country music.
But lest my readers should believe that country music cannot match Bryan Adams’ anthem of love, here is another country classic - this too is immortal in its celebration of love, timeless in its appeal to our hope for the present and the future with those we love:
Together again
My tears have stopped falling
The long lonely nights
Are now at an end
The key to my heart
You hold in your hand
And nothing else matters
We're together again
Together again
The gray skies are gone
Your back in my arms
Now where you belong
The love that we knew
Is living again
And nothing else matters
'Cause we're together again
Together again
My tears have stopped falling
The long lonely nights
Are now at an end
The love that we knew
Is living again
And nothing else matters
'Cause we're together again
No nothing else matters
'Cause we're together again
My purpose in this essay was never to bore my readers with several, repeated and obvious comparisons between the attempted murder of poetry in most modern lyrics and the beautiful songs that speak of love or loss or joy or sorrow in classic country and rock and folk music.
Rather, by showcasing the beautiful and the immortal, I hope to set a benchmark for comparison.
And I should also ask the other obvious question - why is it that religious music’s lyrics nowadays are often desperately shallow and superficial, with their lack of poetry screaming at us for redress?
I don’t doubt in any manner at all the sincerity with which these modern songs and religious choruses are sung. But the “dumbing down” of life should not extend to that which speaks deeply to our souls.
Consider the words of this classic hymn, for example, which consists of the cry of a lost and fumbling soul - and its hope and assurance of refuge in the Arms of Him (Jesus, the Lamb of God) who bled and died for her:
Just as I am, without one plea,
But that Thy blood was shed for me,
And that Thou bid’st me come to Thee,
O Lamb of God, I come! I come!
Just as I am, though tossed about
With many a conflict, many a doubt;
Fightings within, and fears without,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come!
Just as I am, poor, wretched, blind;
Sight, riches, healing of the mind;
Yes, all I need, in Thee to find,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come!
Just as I am, Thy love unknown
Has broken every barrier down;
Now, to be Thine, yea, Thine alone,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come!
Compare now, the incomparable beauty of the poetry of “Just As I Am” with virtually any modern, popular hymn or chorus - and once more, I shall use that example merely as a benchmark of poetry, of beauty, that should inform all our song-writing, especially the songs that speak of the journey of the soul.
It is not that we are incapable of producing poetry in our songs again. But we must rediscovery the spirit of beauty in song-writing, or else risk becoming barbarians again.
After all, the root of the word “lyric” is in Greek mythology, in the word λύρα (“lura,” lyre) and in the golden lyre that was bequeathed to Orpheus - who was in turn, both poet and musician in equal measure.
Francis Christian’s Essays is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dear Dr. Christian: Where you were trained by paternalistic surgeons who said you needed to like the Beatles, in one case, or smoke, in the other....I was 'trained' by my teen-age daughter in the '90s, and her tribe, whom I used to drive to school every morning, on the joy and rhythm of Salt n Pepa, a female hip hop group and have had a strange affection for some hip hop and the rhythms of hip hop ever since.
A Christian artist, Dax, brought out "God's Eyes" a while ago, and it has now evolved into a Re-mix with a growing number of artists contributing their own verses.
Dax's chorus is:
I never seen God's eyes, but I seen the devil's
He walks with man on Earth at different levels
He knows the King we serve, so he hates and meddles
And prays that we all burn and turn to rebels
He tried to get my soul, but I'll never settle
I'll walk this lonely road from the 'burbs to ghettos
I'll take the gift bestowed and return the vessel
I am the one they chose, yeah, yeah, yeah...
and then each artist contributes a different verse with Dax' chorus following each one.
They are all really moving, but my favorite by The Mediery :
Let me take a second put myself in Satan shoes
If it was my goal to bring you down
And I knew it was a still small vote I had to overpower
I'd flood your head with the thousand voices a lot louder
Like anxiety, oh that one's pretty loud
How about depression? That one tends to shout
Throw in a little self loathing, little shame and doubt
And now we got ourselves a crowd....
But what knocked me over was the music and lyrics -- so powerful! Perhaps because this music speaks so directly about confronting evil, and I have never felt clearly that I was battling evil but now I do.
Here is the music video: https://youtu.be/1TyLXShB9DU
~ Ginger
I agree with you regarding some of the shallow and repetitive lyrics of current praise music. My older friend used to call it 7/ 11 music. Seven words repeated eleven times. I'm fortunate that a bimonthly rousing hymn sing service is held an hour's drive from my home. For the most recent service we were treated to accompiament by a grand piano, organ and trumpet. Some of hymns were from the 18th century with the theme of thanksgiving.