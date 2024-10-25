I’ve got to be careful here. I have even been told by my consultant surgeon boss when I was training to be a surgeon that if I didn’t like the music and lyrics of the Beatles (which he grew up with) - I couldn’t really be a surgeon!

I didn’t really mind. A year earlier, another consultant surgeon had told me that if I didn’t smoke - I couldn’t really be a surgeon either! This was the era when patronizing comments like that were regularly thrown at us - and we didn’t melt or turn into vapour.

So I ask for indulgence and perhaps a little forgiveness from my readers as I draw contrasts and comparisons between the poetry of classic country and folk/rock music - and the vapid emptiness of most of modern music and much of (hard) rock. And please make your views known to me and to the world by your comments.

A certain very successful lady who is now a billionaire had a hit song recently, which seemed tailored to swiftly make me want to take a shower. It was supposed to speak of a break-up (or breakdown) and went like this:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Now I'm down bad, cryin' at the gym

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everything comes out teenage petulance

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Fuck it if I can't have him"

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "I might just die, it would make no difference"

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Down bad, wakin' up in blood

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Starin' at the sky, come back and pick me up

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fuck it if I can't have us

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I might just not get up, I might stay

For those who say that classic country spoke too much of heartbreak and loss - wouldn’t you rather listen to the actual poetry of loss (an all too common human experience) as in this country classic?:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I remember your leather boots

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pointing up into the sky

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We fell down to our knees

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Over there where the grass grew high

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Love hunters in the night

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Our faces turned into the wind

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Blackhawk, where are you now?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Blackhawk and the white winged dove

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We were - Blackhawk and the white winged dove

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We were Blackhawk and the white winged dove

The evidence indicates that at one time, rock musicians sometimes succeeded in writing real and abiding poetry into their own lyrics. This seems like a very long time ago now - but at the risk of making more familiar this familiarly loved song and in the sure belief that familiarity in this case will never breed contempt, here is Bryan Adams’ soft rock poem:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Look into my eyes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You will see, what you mean to me

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Search your heart, search your soul

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When you find me there, you'll search no more

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Don't tell me it's not worth trying for

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You can't tell me it's not worth dying for

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You know it's true (you know it's true)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everything I do

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I do it for you

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Yeah, yeah

And with that one stroke of fond remembrance, I hope I have demolished the criticism that I am some kind of country music freak who cannot applaud poetry outside that mournful genre!

Or that the best poetry must always speak of loss!

Loss and longing however, do inform some of the best poems ever written - and I do not believe that Keats’ famous Ode to the Nightingale would have survived and enthralled its readers for two hundred years had it begun (my alteration of Keats’ words):

My heart is joyous and a happy numbness sparks

My sense as though of champagne I had drunk!

- Instead of the actual, immortal words of Keats’ Ode:

“My heart aches and a drowsy numbness pains

My sense as though of hemlock I had drunk.”

That should be the only reason I need for recalling once again, the poetry of loss in country music.

But lest my readers should believe that country music cannot match Bryan Adams’ anthem of love, here is another country classic - this too is immortal in its celebration of love, timeless in its appeal to our hope for the present and the future with those we love:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Together again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My tears have stopped falling

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The long lonely nights

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Are now at an end

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The key to my heart

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You hold in your hand

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And nothing else matters

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We're together again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Together again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The gray skies are gone

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Your back in my arms

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Now where you belong

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The love that we knew

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Is living again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And nothing else matters

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 'Cause we're together again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Together again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My tears have stopped falling

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The long lonely nights

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Are now at an end

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The love that we knew

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Is living again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And nothing else matters

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 'Cause we're together again

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published No nothing else matters

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 'Cause we're together again

My purpose in this essay was never to bore my readers with several, repeated and obvious comparisons between the attempted murder of poetry in most modern lyrics and the beautiful songs that speak of love or loss or joy or sorrow in classic country and rock and folk music.

Rather, by showcasing the beautiful and the immortal, I hope to set a benchmark for comparison.

And I should also ask the other obvious question - why is it that religious music’s lyrics nowadays are often desperately shallow and superficial, with their lack of poetry screaming at us for redress?

I don’t doubt in any manner at all the sincerity with which these modern songs and religious choruses are sung. But the “dumbing down” of life should not extend to that which speaks deeply to our souls.

Consider the words of this classic hymn, for example, which consists of the cry of a lost and fumbling soul - and its hope and assurance of refuge in the Arms of Him (Jesus, the Lamb of God) who bled and died for her:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Just as I am, without one plea,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But that Thy blood was shed for me,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And that Thou bid’st me come to Thee,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published O Lamb of God, I come! I come!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Just as I am, though tossed about

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published With many a conflict, many a doubt;

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fightings within, and fears without,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published O Lamb of God, I come, I come!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Just as I am, poor, wretched, blind;

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sight, riches, healing of the mind;

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Yes, all I need, in Thee to find,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published O Lamb of God, I come, I come!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Just as I am, Thy love unknown

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Has broken every barrier down;

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Now, to be Thine, yea, Thine alone,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published O Lamb of God, I come, I come!

Compare now, the incomparable beauty of the poetry of “Just As I Am” with virtually any modern, popular hymn or chorus - and once more, I shall use that example merely as a benchmark of poetry, of beauty, that should inform all our song-writing, especially the songs that speak of the journey of the soul.

It is not that we are incapable of producing poetry in our songs again. But we must rediscovery the spirit of beauty in song-writing, or else risk becoming barbarians again.

After all, the root of the word “lyric” is in Greek mythology, in the word λύρα (“lura,” lyre) and in the golden lyre that was bequeathed to Orpheus - who was in turn, both poet and musician in equal measure.