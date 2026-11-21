In order to move decisively away from the conflicts and shackles of the past and toward a promising future of peace, there must first be an acknowledgment that such a future is possible. A lack of optimism all but guarantees that the future will be mired in the past forever.

The vital question of the future of Canada’s national indigenous and non-indigenous life together is too important and too close to our every day lives to abandon to chance or a “nothing will ever change” attitude.

The first step toward any peace, anywhere, is an acknowledgment of both the past and the present. No progress toward a better future is possible without a true and honest reckoning of the past - and this is what I have attempted to do in my previous three essays on our Indigenous people. In the fourth and the final fifth essays of this series, I shall try to address the present and the future.

Before I address the present and future however, I must reiterate emphatically that Canada’s history cannot and should not be defined by the tragic and unfortunate experience of our Indigenous people in the past. Indeed, as I have argued elsewhere, there is so much in Canada’s history to celebrate - and we must amplify, celebrate and memorialize our heroes.

“Kelsey Sees The Buffalo, 1691” - painting by Canadian artist C.W. Jefferys. (Henry Kelsey (c. 1667–1724), English fur trader and sailor, was the first recorded European to reach the Canadian great plains and the present day province of Saskatchewan. The painting depicts Kelsey with his Assiniboine Indian friends and guides who were essential to his journey and survival in the Canadian wilderness.)

There are certain important realities in Canada’s present relationship with our Indigenous people that must be acknowledged. Together with these realities, I provide commentary on what I believe to be a future of hope and optimism instead of despair.

My readers should note that whilst the present reality is based on verifiable evidence and documents, the commentary on the future is largely my own opinion - and I welcome my wiser and more experienced readers to comment on their own vision of a future of hope.

Land claims and treaty rights claims are not likely to disappear, no matter which government is elected. This is not because of UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration of The Rights of Indigenous People) or the BC (British Columbia) version of the declaration (DRIPA).

DRIPA and UNDRIP in the Canadian context are somewhat meaningless, since both land claims and treaty rights are not primarily dependent on these declarations and legislative gimmicks of provincial government overreach. DRIPA may make the land claim issues meander and wander for a while, but the final outcome and destination (in the Supreme Court) is likely to be the same.

We in Canada must realize that both a succession of Supreme Court rulings as well as Section 35 of the 1982 Constitution Act all but guarantee that land claims and treaty rights claims will continue to be decided in favour of existing rights, property rights, historical precedent, actual documents that detail treaty obligations and (in the case of BC and other parts of Canada) the complete lack of any treaty. In addition, Section 35 of the Constitution Act of 1982 is not subject to the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights And Freedoms.

But Canada is a massive country - and various provincial court rulings have also declared that existing private property cannot be confiscated (notwithstanding the recent Richmond BC case). The contentious areas therefore are mostly the Crown lands - and these will continue to be decided almost always in favour of our Indigenous people. (Those of my readers who are lawyers may wish to comment on my interpretation of existing realties, precedent and the law in this area - but I have consulted many lawyers and researched many original documents in order to arrive at these conclusions).

The Future: We should strive to come to agreements with Indigenous groups before the courts intervene and decide things on our behalf. The latter is likely to prolong uncertainty, stymie investment, hold back the economy and the final result is still likely to be worse than what mediation and mutual agreement can achieve. A shared management of Crown land and resources is after all much better than court awards that give land and resources completely to one group or the other.

In addition, there must be vigorous push back against any attempt to appropriate private property in court decisions (although provincial court rulings have already made the safeguarding of private property an a-priori condition of settlement of treaty and land dispute cases).

“Orange Shirt Day” is here to stay, no matter whether the original story of the orange shirt was modified or lacked context or changed in some way. It is a symbolic day - and some important symbolic events in a nation’s history are not based on a strict interpretation of what actually happened.

For example, the battle of Vimy Ridge (1917) is correctly celebrated in Canada as the battle that “birthed the nation.” Virtually nobody makes an issue of the myths that have built around this battle: like the myth that only Canadians fought in this battle (this was a joint, Canadian-British force, with a British commander-in-chief and heavy reliance on British artillery support); or the myth that Canadian troops scaled a sharp cliff to defeat the enemy (there was a cliff, but it was behind German lines); or indeed the myth that it brought the nation together - in fact, it divided French Canadians (who fiercely resisted conscription) from English Canada and anti-war riots in Quebec City and Montreal were brutally suppressed.

But Canada did take 90% of the casualties of this battle and the battle of Vimy Ridge did give our troops a reputation for valour that persisted for several decades.

The orange shirt may or may not be surrounded by myths, but the underlying reality of Indigenous children arriving with lovingly hand-made clothes to the residential schools only to have these confiscated by residential school staff; and the tragic abuses suffered by residential school children is beyond dispute and authenticated by multiple sources, including official documents, reports, apologies, contemporaneous inspections, police reports and the schools themselves.

The Future: It is very important that our schools offer age-appropriate education, with the fundamental goal of safeguarding the innocence of childhood. Orange shirt day education may be offered to high school children, but it is completely out of place (and likely harmful) to include details of residential schools in the curriculum of younger children.

Even so, for all our school children, an education about Canada’s history must leave the student with a sense of great satisfaction and indeed a sense of great honour and celebration of the nation’s history and heroes, whilst acknowledging its past failings. The two goals are not mutually exclusive and I have addressed this in greater detail in another essay. There is no excuse for the disastrous, present curriculum in our public and Catholic schools that leave the child with a sense of foreboding guilt and shame.

There is hardly any chance at all that “orange shirt day” will be cancelled. But there is every hope that provincial school boards will agree to include (in a meaningful way) the multiple and glorious achievements of this nation - the intrepid explorers and adventurers who travelled this continent more than 200 years ago; individual settler stories; the completion of the 3000 mile railway from coast to coast; the forging of a modern, industrial nation out of the wilderness; etc. etc.

My next essay, the fifth and final in this series will include Indigenous People’s Day, unmarked graves, the Indian Act, the destruction of contentious statues, corruption and the love of money in dealings with our Indigenous People - and Bryan Adams! And I hope, by the great Grace and Mercy of God, to end this series with a prevailing sense of optimism and hope.