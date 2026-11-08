Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Gregor's avatar
Gregor
4d

Thank you for persuing this topic. James Dashuk (? Spelling may not be correct : Clearing the Plains) started opening my eyes.

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Chris Milburn's avatar
Chris Milburn
4d

Highly recommend the two books "Grave Error" and "Dead Wrong". Also recommend "There is No Difference" by Peter Best. Whatever one can say about the (in my opinion, complicated and far from black-and-white) history of residential schools, the truth is that the vast majority of natives never attended one, even at the time of peak attendance.

I don't like the idea of "intergenerational trauma". How can one explain the success of Jews after WW2, or the success of so many other groups who have had massive trauma (Armenians, Lebanese, and more).

The problem is the reserve system, and the constant churn of Indian Industry grift. One can read about Pierre Trudeau's attempts to end them, and who fought against it.

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