What was a “residential school?” Who lived in these schools? Why were they created? What happened in these schools? How do we know what happened in these schools? What is the legacy and the effects of these schools on succeeding generations of our Indigenous people?

This essay and the next will attempt to answer these and a few other questions - and suggest a way forward for all our people: indigenous, settler and immigrant.

It was not only Canada that had “residential schools.” America had its own “American Indian boarding schools” and Australia operated a similar system too. In all these cases, the goal was the same - i.e. “to take the Indian out of the Indian child,” remove his/her indigenous identity and “assimilate” the indigenous child into settler and immigrant society. This is like the Chinese taking over England and sending English children to residential schools to take the “English out of the English child”and make the English children “assimilate” to Chinese society. Obviously and outrageously, this was a misguided, wrong and diabolical scheme. Predictably, its consequences were disastrous.

But since I have studied and researched the Canadian system in some detail and over many years, I shall confine myself in this essay to the Canadian residential school system. My American and Australian readers will see many parallels and perhaps some differences - and will likely draw their own conclusions.

Although residential schools for indigenous children had been established by Churches in Canada several decades before the year 1884, there was no widespread, official policy of forced relocation of indigenous children from their homes and into the residential schools.

Then in 1883, Canada’s first prime minister, John A. MacDonald (who was also a freemason) articulated much better than I can, the scope, nature and purpose of the residential school system. In his 9th May 1883 speech to parliament, the prime minister said:

And thus it was, that through the legal underpinnings of amendments to the Indian Act, the state (Canada) was authorized to remove indigenous children by coercion or force from their homes and relocate them to one of more than 100 residential schools spread out over the country from coast to coast across thousands of miles.

Before I go on, for those who may be skeptical of any of the facts described in my essay, I should like to call your attention to several official reports and inquires, including the exhaustive, corroborated report by the Truth And Reconciliation Commission (TRC). This was a court mandated commission, headed by a distinguished judge (Justice Murray Sinclair) and most of its work was done under the auspices of a Conservative Canadian government headed by Stephen Harper. The work of the Commission commenced soon after Prime Minster Harper delivered a historic apology to Canada’s indigenous people for the legacy of the abuses suffered by them under the residential school system.

The RCMP (Canada’s national police system) also has made a formal apology for their role in facilitating the residential school system and for participating in forcible removal of indigenous children from their homes.

In 2021, the Catholic Bishops of Canada rendered their own apology. This was followed by the apology of Pope Francis who visited Canada in 2022 on what he described as a “penitential pilgrimage.” The other Churches involved in the running of the residential schools have also formally apologized.

All these reports and apologies cannot be counterfactual or wrong and I would therefore urge skeptics of residential school practices and abuse to examine these documents in detail and draw their own conclusions. If this examination is done with an open mind, I feel sure that my readers will all agree with the facts, just the facts - and not opinion about the facts.

The forcible removal of indigenous children was authorized in 1884 and made much more enforceable by amendments to the Indian Act. As the TRC report describes, thousands of children were removed from their homes forcibly, rounded up by police and Indian agents and transported by cattle trucks, buses and boats to their residential schools. But many were also coerced into leaving their homes and families for the residential schools by a combination of police and legal intimidation, threat of fines, cutting off of food rations and allowance checks and actual imprisonment of parents who resist the removal of their children - all this was described in detail in the amendments to the Indian Act and hence had the force of law.

Before I address the question of what happened in the residential schools to the indigenous children once they were there, it must be stated that not all indigenous children were confined to residential schools. When cumulative totals are taken into account, 30% of indigenous children ended up in these schools from 1831 to 1996, when the last residential school was shut down.

A good way of reckoning what happened as soon as the indigenous child was admitted into a residential school, is to compare it with what happens to a prisoner, who is about to serve a long sentence - except that for the indigenous child, there were several added indignities.

The child’s parents would often have hurriedly got together handmade clothes and keepsakes before the child was taken to the residential school. These were confiscated, collected and burnt - often in front of the children themselves. They were then given drab uniforms which were mass produced and terribly inadequate to protect them from the cold.

Indigenous children reporting to these schools would have their hair cut short and each of them would be given an arbitrary, new, European sounding name and forbidden upon pain of severe punishment from ever using their given, indigenous names. Some children were given a number instead of a name.

Siblings who arrived at the school together would be separated by gender and age into separate living areas, but they would also be forbidden from hugging or speaking to each other, effectively severing a vital support system for years.

What transpired in these schools is documented in detail in multiple reports including the TRC report. In addition, abuses perpetrated upon children of individual indigenous tribes have been the subject of police reports that have documented the appalling suffering endured by indigenous children in these schools and these police investigations have in turn led to multiple convictions of administrators and teachers for abuse. The corroboration of the abuse is therefore not simply the word of multiple survivors of abuse who act as witnesses - but is also contained in police reports and original school records.

The abuse included regular, severe beatings, sadistic physical torture and extreme physical methods. Grotesque and terrifying accounts of frequent sexual abuse by predatory teachers and administrators unfortunately include abuse perpetrated by officers of the Church. Children would go to bed cold and hungry, since food was often inadequate and tasteless and the boarding houses and classrooms were cold and damp - and then the sleep deprived students would be brutally punished again, during their waking hours.

Indigenous children in residential schools were forbidden strictly from contacting their parents and during the first several decades were kep in school even during the holidays - since it was feared that contact with their families would make the abuse known outside the school, as well as put the “Indian” back into the child. Later, they were allowed home for the holidays, but only if the families arranged the transport themselves - which was almost always impossible, since impoverished families lived scores, sometimes hundreds of miles away.

Most Canadians are not aware that there was also a damning report on residential schools which was contemporary and written by a non-indigenous government official.

Dr. Peter Bryce was of Scottish origin and his parents had migrated to Canada from Perthshire, Scotland. As chief medical officer of the Department of Indian Affairs, Bryce was commissioned to investigate and research the condition of children in the residential schools. Bryce started his work in 1904. In addition to meticulously analyzing the data, he did field work and visited a total of 35 schools, examining the children himself and noting the condition of the schools.

Portrait photograph of Dr. Peter Henderson Bryce MD, 1899

The Bryce Report was released to the Government in 1907. In 1922, the report was published for the general public - it was called, “The Story of A National Crime - Being An Appeal for Justice to The Indians of Canada.” The link above is to the archived, complete report. It makes for very grim and tragic reading.

There were 15 schools from which Dr. Bryce could get complete statistics for mortality. 24% of the 1,537 pupils he could trace in these schools were already dead. The primary killer was infectious disease, of which tuberculosis was the most common. The indigenous children in residential schools were nearly 20 times more likely to die from tuberculosis than non-indigenous Canadians.

The Bryce Report described poorly ventilated, damp and cold residential school rooms and dormitories in which children were overcrowded, packed together and forced to sleep together with sick children, some of whom were dying of tuberculosis. Dr. Bryce also details the poor food and the resulting widespread malnutrition that had made the children more susceptible to disease.

Importantly, Dr. Bryce refuted the then prevalent “racial susceptibility theory” (that indigenous people were inherently more susceptible to tuberculosis) and proved that the appalling death rate in the residential schools was entirely preventable.

The Government of Canada not only completely ignored the Bryce report, they embarked on a campaign of persecution by depriving Dr. Bryce of funding, muzzling and censoring him, dismissing him from the Department of Indian affairs and confining him to a desk job; passing him over for promotions, denying him raises and finally forcing him into retirement in 1921.

Both John A. MacDonald and Dr. Peter Bryce were of Scottish origin. The former is reviled by Indigenous people, who understandably recoil with horror at the mention of his name. The latter is celebrated by the same Indigenous people as a hero, a truth teller, a friend to the Indigenous people and a whistleblower who went to great lengths at great personal sacrifice, to champion their cause and try to awaken the conscience of the nation.

And perhaps in these widely contrasting stories of MacDonald and Bryce lie the seeds of hope - hope that our Indigenous families, our settler families and our immigrant families can move beyond the past and embrace a more hopeful future, regardless of our origins.