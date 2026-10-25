Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
4d

Very enjoyable essay. Gave me a different understanding of 1812 events

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
4h

My family was essentially SENT from the Hebrides Islands in Scotland in 1883 in order to populate what is now southern Saskatchewan and ward off invasion by the U.S.A. This was under Queen Victoria and Prime Minister Gladstone. So, much like chess pieces moved around a chess board, my family moved to this great OPPORTUNITY! These were predominantly fishermen and sheep farmers, and they had nothing of the sort in North-West Territories. They were tricked into giving up their lives in Scotland. The first winter, they lived in TENTS. Many died. My grandmother was 3 years old when they arrived and she lived a very difficult life starting with her taking over raising her siblings when her mother died. She was in 3rd grade and that ended her formal education, she went on to marry and was widowed at the age of 38 when her husband died from the Spanish Flu in March 1920. She was left with 8 surviving children, my father being the youngest at 4 months. My Grandmother lived to age 99, passing in 1980. I have lived a very blessed life largely on the backs of the many families that survived the harsh conditions they were sent to. I have to ask, am I a colonizer? Did my family, who had little choice but to come STEAL this land? Should I have to pay reparations? Or should I demand reparations from the British? Should I demand the land back that we left in 1883?

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