In the late eighteenth century, America had won their War of Independence. But there was no “Canada” - what is today Canada, was all part of “British North America”

Map of North America (1789): Courtesy Peter Britton and “Time Maps”

West of the Mississippi, was a vast, yet unsettled land - but there was an understanding that the American settlers and pioneers would push West.

The world’s most powerful navy was then the British Navy - and Britain was blocking trade on the new America’s Eastern coast, so that the fledgling American nation could not export its products. In addition, American settlers grew increasingly restive and indignant at Britain’s support with arms and intelligence, to the Indigenous tribes in the American North-West, which were harassing the settlers and pioneers.

And of course, there was the vast “British North America” to the North, which many Americans believed could easily be taken over and made part of the the United States. (Some Americans still believe this to be desirable and possible!)

These were the main proximate causes of the “War of 1812” - fought between the new American nation and Britain. On the whole, the Indigenous people fought for and on the side of the British, against the Americans.

But in the years leading up to this defining war, an Indigenous warrior chief had travelled thousands of miles, up and down the NorthWest, into British North America and deep into the South, rallying Indigenous people, proclaiming the need to unite against settler expansion, inspiring thousands of fellow Indigenous people to rise up and resist the invaders. His name was Tecumseh - and he was to pay a pivotal role both in the war of 1812 and in the peace that followed.

Portrait of Tecumseh - by a Canadian artist, from an original, contemporary sketch

If you live in America, your history books will teach that America won the war of 1812; and on cue, Canadians are taught that Canada won this pivotal war! How could this be? In fact, both accounts are true and since this essay is not primarily about the conduct and consequences of the war of 1812, but about our Indigenous people, I shall confine myself to a short summary of how both these narratives could be true.

Early in the war, Americans were surprised that Britain with its Indigenous allies could resist the onslaught of the recently (in the War of Independence) victorious and numerically vastly superior American army. But as the war wore on, British forces made deep forays into American territory (even burning down the White House), but were stopped on the march to Baltimore by a famous American victory (whence came the poem that became the American national anthem). It was now America’s turn to win important victories on both land and water (the Great Lakes). British and Indigenous forces were pushed back and America and Canada ended up after the war, with almost the exact boundaries as before the war!

The war of 1812 gave Canada a sense of national identity. Many national heroes like Laura Secord emerged out of this war and British victories in this war became a rallying point for the emergence of the new nation of Canada. The war united both the English and the French against the Americans and both these hitherto mutually suspicious groups had allied with the Indigenous army that was led by Tecumseh..This was recognized by the Canadian government, which issued a coin to mark this unity between Canada’s three founding groups:

But America had also won! The American victories were written and sung about throughout the new nation, its sense of patriotism was greatly revived (including in the poem that became its national anthem), the Eastern seaboard was opened up for trade - and perhaps most importantly, the Indigenous threat to Westward expansion was removed.

Tecumseh had pledged his support and the support of his allied tribes to the British armed forces and in return was promised the Indigenous Confederacy - a quasi nation state, independently governed by a federation of Indigenous tribes, which would be protected by British forces.

The Independent Indigenous Confederation promised to Tecumseh by the British included a vast swathe of land in the still unsettled American mid-West, including present day Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Tecumseh viewed this “buffer state” of the Indigenous people as an urgent and existential imperative in his quest to prevent Western settler expansion and preserve Indigenous culture.

As it turned out, Indigenous support was vital and indispensable to Britain’s war effort - their warriors and scouts proved to be formidable allies and without their joining the British forces, the results of the war of 1812 would almost certainly have swung heavily in America’s favour.

Some British soldiers admired the battle hardened capabilities of their Indigenous allies and particularly the magnetic, charismatic personality and military leadership of Tecumseh - but none more so, than the great British General and leader, Sir Isaac Brock.

Portrait of Sir Isaac Brock - from an original painting

Isaac Brock came to Canada from Britain in 1802 (having once fought at the side of Lord Nelson) and quickly rose through the ranks to become General and commander in chief of the British forces in 1810.

At over six feet tall, with clear cut, handsome features and possessing a large, muscular frame, General Brock was an imposing and inspiring figure. At the start of the war of 1812, his astute military analysis showed him that without the Indigenous people joining the war against America, his forces stood little chance of weathering the American onslaught.

The first meeting of Sir Isaac Brock and the great Shawnee leader Tecumseh as the war of 1812 was just beginning, is celebrated both by historical accounts and by artists. The painting below, is by a Canadian artist and is taken from the Canadian archives:

Each warrior was full of mutual respect and admiration for the other. Of Brock, Tecumseh is supposed to have turned and said to his warriors, “this is the man. I have heard much of your fame, and am happy to shake the hand a brave brother warrior.”

In turn, Brock wrote of Tecumseh, “a more sagacious or more gallant warrior does not, I believe, exist.”

Sir Isaac Brock negotiated the terms of the support of Tecumseh and his warriors, including the British promise of the Northwestern, Independent Indigenous Confederacy.

After the British-Indigenous victory at the siege of Detroit, they met again and in gratitude for the indispensable role of Tecumseh’s warriors in the victory over American forces in this battle, Brock presented Tecumseh with his scarlet, tasseled sash - whereupon, Tecumseh removed the arrow headed sash around him and presented it to Brock.

Both Brock and Tecumseh were subsequently killed in different battles of the war of 1812. Today, many Canadian and American towns, parks, roads, naval ships and institutions bear the names of these great and noble warriors - Tecumseh Ontario; Brockville, Ontario; Brock University, Ontario; Tecumseh, Michigan; Tecumseh, Nebraska, USS Tecumseh etc.

The admiration for Tecumseh was not confined to Canada. Many Americans regarded Tecumseh’s charisma, military leadership and love of freedom as American values as well. In Ohio, the future, famous General Sherman (of the American civil war) was born in 1820 and named “William Tecumseh Sherman” by his father (a later Ohio judge), who was full of admiration for the great Shawnee chief.

The only group to lose and lose tragically and profoundly in the war of 1812 were the Indigenous nations. At the Treaty of Ghent (1814), which brought an end to the war of 1812, the British went back on their promise to Tecumseh and the Indigenous nations. They ceded the promised NorthWestern Indigenous Confederacy to the Americans and this in turn, opened up the American West to settlement and forced displacement.

If the gallant and honourable Isaac Brock had been alive and if Tecumseh also were alive, the history of North America might well have been very different, since Sir Isaac Brock would not have agreed to the treacherous betrayal of the Indigenous people, who had been so indispensable to the armed forces of British North America.

But history gives us, its succeeding generations, values and lessons that abide. The mutual admiration and respect of Sir Isaac Brock and Shawnee chief Tecumseh constitutes a model, an example and template for all subsequent generations - and perhaps in this mutual respect and admiration a new and vibrant relationship can be rediscovered between us the settlers and immigrants of North America and the Indigenous people of this vast continent.