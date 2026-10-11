Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Ms. P's avatar
Ms. P
Oct 11

I enjoyed revisiting history with you. It is refreshing to read an account that is not at either of the current extremes - and, a good reminder for those with their elbows still up, that territorial lines are not carved in stone, and we share more with our US neighbours than the media and opportunistic politicians would have us think about too deeply. And, at the end of the day, we are all children of God. Thank you for this, and Happy Thanksgiving!

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Joe Warren's avatar
Joe Warren
Oct 11

Wonderful essay. Thanks so much!

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