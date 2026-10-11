By “the indigenous people” of North America, I mean those who had lived in what is now Canada and the USA for a few thousand years before the arrival of settlers and immigrants from Europe and elsewhere. In Canada, the former are also called “First Nations” and in the USA, the term “Native American” is more common.

By “settler,” I mean those who first settled the new, vast continent. And by “immigrant,” I mean those who followed the settlers, once the land was already settled.

In addition, I shall mainly write about the Canadian experience of contact between the former and the latter, although in many respects, some of the American experience is very similar. And of course, my readers will know there was no separate “USA” and “Canada” until the American war of independence in the late 18th century.

I deeply respect and am often in awe of the history of both the pioneer settlers and the indigenous people of North America and I should not ordinarily qualify to comment on the history of the fraught relations between these founding groups, since I am an immigrant myself. My only qualification would be that as an “outsider” educated in the English system and a keen student of history, I am able to examine aspects of the relationship between indigenous and non-indigenous groups in a manner not unlike how an organization calls in an external auditor to audit its books.

There is a more important reason for this series of essays (of which this is the opening essay). As a sinner saved by Grace and a Christian, I hope by the Grace of God, to be able to bring a perspective to my readers, that is compassionate and balanced; avoiding on the one hand the now prevalent view that settlers and immigrants are responsible for all the tragic circumstances associated with indigenous people; and on the other hand, the counterfactual and fanciful notion that our indigenous people were not the victims at various times in their recent history of expulsions, wars, unjust laws, lopsided treaties and gross miscarriages of justice.

The beginnings of the encounter of Europeans with North America’s indigenous people in Canada, constitute some of the earliest detailed records of contact and as a physician and surgeon myself, I shall describe the story of what has been called, “Canada’s first prescription,” and Jacque Cartier’s encounter with indigenous people almost five hundred years ago, on the banks of the mighty Saint Lawrence river, in what is now Quebec City and its surroundings (in Eastern Canada).

In 1535, Cartier’s group of Frenchmen had sailed up the St. Lawrence River deep inland to Stadacona (now called, “Quebec City”). This was Cartier’s second voyage to Canada and this time, he intended to stay longer and through the winter and into the spring and summer of 1536.

The winter of course was nothing like what Cartier and his French crew had ever experienced in France! As weeks of freezing cold and snow dragged on, the whole crew became dangerously ill with scurvy. They became weak and unable to walk more than a few steps. Their teeth began to fall out and their gums began to bleed. Their legs and bodies swelled up and their skin began to darken and rot. They would all have died - and the history of Canada would have turned out quite different - but for the “first prescription” given out to them by the indigenous Laurentian Iroquois people.

Cartier’s crewman Jehan Poullet described their predicament in detail:

“In December . . . the sickness broke out among us . . . and spread to such an extent that in the middle of February of . . . our company there were not ten in good health, so that no one could aid the other . . . Our Captain (Cartier) . . . gave orders for all to pray, and had an image and figure of the Virgin Mary carried across the ice and snow and placed against a tree about a bow-shot from the fort, and issued an order that on the following Sunday mass should be said at that spot, to which all who could walk, both sick and well, should make their way in a procession, singing the psalms of David with the Litany, praying the Virgin to ... ask her dear son to have pity upon us.”

Cartier’s prayers were answered, when the indigenous people boiled the leaves and bark of the tree they called “Annedda” and administered the mixture to Cartier and his crew. Within a couple of days they felt much stronger and in the matter of a few weeks, they were completely cured. Modern scholarship believes this tree to be the spruce tree or the white pine tree. It is also now known that the leaves and bark of the spruce tree are a highly concentrated source of vitamin C and essential amino acids. The quick boiling the indigenous people employed would have diminished, but not destroyed the abundant vitamin C and might even have served to make it more bioavailable.

“The First Prescription” - from the painting by Canadian artist CW Jeffereys:

The account of Cartier’s second voyage has a tragic and unhappy ending, since in the spring of 1536, Cartier tricked the Iroquois chief Donnacona and his men into his ship, then abducted them to France, along with nine other indigenous people. Most of them died in France from European diseases. One little girl is said to have survived - but neither she nor the nine other indigenous Iroquois ever saw their homeland again.

On the cusp of Canadian Thanksgiving Day on Monday (12th October), I should like to end this particular essay on a more hopeful historical note.

Several decades after’s Cartier’s second voyage to Canada, another intrepid Frenchman made several journeys of extraordinary courage into the hinterland of Eastern Canada. He was to have a mutually beneficial relationship with several indigenous tribes and nations and to celebrate Canada’s first thanksgiving feasts, together with the indigenous people.

In 1606, Samuel de Champlain had established a settlement of Frenchmen at Port Royal in Nova Scotia (Eastern Canada). Unlike Cartier, Champlain on the whole, cultivated good relations with his indigenous neighbours and in order to give thanks for the harvest and wild game and fish and to keep up spirits in the camp, he instituted what he called, “L’Ordre de Bon Temps” or the “Order of Good Cheer.” A “master of ceremonies” would lead the festivities, together with a procession that carried choice meat, fish and wine. The indigenous Micmac chief Membertou and his people participated in the festivities late into the long winter evenings.

“The Order of Good Cheer” - from the painting by Canadian artist CW Jefferys:

A few weeks after Canadian Thanksgiving, my American readers will celebrate their own Thanksgiving Day, with its own magnificent beginnings in good cheer and good relations and mutual respect between the first Pilgrim settlers and the indigenous people of Massachusetts.

From the painting, “The First Thanksgiving” by American artist Jean Ferris:

This may be a good time for us to thank Almighty God for Canada, for the USA, for our common, rich Indigenous history and heritage; for the pioneering settlers who opened up a foreboding wilderness and forged modern nations; and for the vast riches known and still unknown in this magnificent continent we share and call North America.