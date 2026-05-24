Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
5d

Very thought provoking article!

"With movies and television on the other hand, all the senses are maximally engaged, maximally stimulated."

Yet, there is an affect flattening of viewers / consumers of these products. Zombie like?

Is it "over-stimulation" or (more likely) planned enervation? A "deliberate dumbing down"?

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
5d

Movies can be interesting and/or entertaining, but they will never be necessary. We knew from the start that the film industry was dangerous to a health society, hence the Hays Code. I have always found it fascinating how the code forced screen writers to be so creative with their depictions of bad human behavior that with old films I often have had to look up what made the film controversial when it was released. Now it seems a screen plays are mainly pornography and/or profanity linked to together with conjunctions. You can see the straight down decline of America is directly proportional to the abandonment of the code. We will never be free of Hollywood, but at least the code helped.

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