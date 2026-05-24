The famous Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachan once claimed that whenever he acts, he remembers how the movie watching public needs to be satisfied with a certain sense of “poetic justice” as the story of the movie unfolds.

As a form of escapism for the labouring, suffering masses, a visit to the move theatre once served its purpose - and perhaps still does. It is quite another question to ask whether the return to real life when the movie ends is more of a let down, more of a jarring descent from the heights of escapism, than if the movie had never been witnessed. But who are we to judge?

Nowadays, of course, with clarity, colours and brightness that far exceed that of the traditional movie theatre, any individual can sit down before a massive TV screen, with all kinds of iterations of sound - and watch several movies at a time, sometimes several in a single night.

This is a new experience in mankind’s long history. If we count the entry of sound into the silent movie world (1927, with the movie, “The Jazz Singer”) as a landmark event in our history, we are now exactly 99 years since this revolution in story telling and entertainment first began - a mere blip, a comma in our collective experience as the human race.

Still from “The Jazz Singer” - the first movie with sound

And then came television - but not until 1950 were movies beamed into our homes via unwieldy TV antennas which were set up on the roofs of millions of homes. In 1977, movies became available to watch at home via tapes and clunky VHS players - but this again, is only 50 years ago!

The compression of life stories, all stories, into a couple of movie hours has led to a profound shift in the way we regard our world. It has undoubtedly led to a skewed and altered sense of reality and with that, skewed judgements pronounced upon a variety of different people, events and things.

My readers on the whole are likely well aware of the power of social media to manipulate, influence, subvert and gaslight everyday life and attitudes. But many decades before the advent of social media and the internet, Hollywood had already made deep inroads into the mental, physical and spiritual world of a large section of the world’s population - and certainly upon the majority of the population of Western nations where the Christian consensus to life once prevailed.

For example, the idea and practice of revenge (which is different from justice), is a prominent Old Testament narrative - but in the New Testament, when the fullness of the revelation of God in Christ had come, the very opposite to revenge was revealed and then taught as a virtue by the Christian Church for centuries. In other words, the higher, eternal values of love and forgiveness were recognized as part of the higher life of the Kingdom of God.

In a couple of generations, movies from Hollywood changed all that - by glorifying revenge and making it a virtue in itself, it has made the Western world used to the idea that violent, bloody revenge is not only a good thing, it is also an expected thing for the average man or woman or child.

The value systems that were once the accepted norm in the West were replaced by a steady, incremental and ever expanding Hollywood generated value system that the big movie studios consciously and deliberately forced into our movie theatres and homes. The arrival of the internet and online streaming has solidified and strengthened this take over of the public’s moral and spiritual life, but the campaign for this take over was launched just under a hundred years ago.

Even the recently common practice of the reading of a book at home or in our libraries is only just over 500 years old (1454) - when the Gutenberg press in Germany made mass printing possible. Indirectly , this then led to the Protestant reformation.

The compression of expansive narratives into the few hundred pages of a novel therefore is also quite new in our history - but the great difference from a movie is that with a book, the imagination is actively engaged and the written word merely acts as a prod, a means by which the narrative of the story may be visualized, heard and felt with page after turning page.

With movies and television on the other hand, all the senses are maximally engaged, maximally stimulated. It may be likened to the song of the Nightingale in Keats’ immortal “Ode To A Nightingale” being both seen and heard in a video/movie upon a glass panel (the TV screen), leaving no room whatsoever for the flights of imagination that come upon the reader in succeeding waves of ecstasy as the poem is read upon the written page.

Some conservative, Christian societies forbid their youth from watching Hollywood type movies. This cannot be anything but good for the young imagination, the creative impulses of youth and the magnificent, God-given ability of mankind to create its own, original narratives and stories. Engaging the imagination with books and with spending time just dreaming alone, has led to some of the most creative masterpieces of art, literature and music.

But even for those who allow themselves movie-watching at home or in the theatre, it would be very useful indeed to remember first, that they are watching a massively compressed story line and therefore, an altered, artificial narrative of events compared to the reality of life. And secondly, that there is an agenda of subversion of our value systems that Hollywood has been pursuing for decades. It would be useful too, to remember that the movie is passively feeding our senses in a way that makes imagination almost impossible.

The urgent task of re-engaging what the poet Keats called, “the holiness of the imagination” must occupy and pre-occupy our waking ours. Only a deliberate divesting and unlearning of the now ubiquitous culture of Hollywood can unlock the blessings of the imagination. It is in essence, a spiritual battle - which can only be won by our total reliance on supernatural resources. To succeed in this urgent battle for the soul of man, we must, in other words, “put on the full armour of God.”