The great, Orthodox Christian Russian philosopher Nikolai Berdyaev (1874-1948) said of the modern era, that “the greatest sin of this age is making the concrete abstract.” In other words, the shielding of the population from the concrete horrors of actual suffering by speaking of war, bombing or even killing in the abstract, leads to the perpetuating of the killing or other evil.

In the Christian Church of both East and West, Berdyaev’s statement would be interpreted as describing the conditions that lead to the numbing and death of the conscience and the loss of empathy with suffering humanity.

The reaction or rather lack of reaction of the press, people and politicians in the West to the violent homicide last Saturday of 165 Iranian school girls aged 7-10 by an American/Israeli missile is a disturbing, sad commentary on the death of the conscience of a large part of our population. Investigators have since determined that this travesty was indeed the work of an American/Israeli missile (as if we did not already know).

When people of conscience bring this atrocity up, it is common for both the media and society to either completely ignore it or for supporters of the war to say something to the effect of, “I support America/Israel’s war with evil Iran. Now this is war - and we have to accept that terrible things happen in war.” Which of course, is a ridiculous, conditioned and abstract response - conditioned that is, by decades of media propaganda. It is like saying, “this is adultery; I support adultery - and we have to accept that bad things happen to families in adultery.” For Christians to make this argument would be even more absurd. It would be like saying, “this is abortion; I support abortion - and we have to accept that bad things happen in abortion.”

The image below shows graves being prepared for the murdered schoolgirls:

Some Christians are enthusiastically pro-life in the womb (they even take part in pro-life marches in Washington and Ottawa) - but are also pro-war. These are fundamentally incompatible positions and is like saying, “I want to preserve life in the womb - but don’t mind killing it once it is a child or an adult.”

General William Tecumseh Sherman (1820-1891), Lincoln’s brilliant Union Army general, became so immersed in the cruelty and barbarity of war, that he himself also ordered the “scorched earth” policies that led to the terrible suffering of the civilian population of the Southern States. Later, he wrote: “War is cruel and you cannot refine it - I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is moonshine. It is only those, who have never fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded, who cry aloud for blood, more vengeance, more desolation. War is hell.”

Many of those now pleading and leading the movement for peace including Col. Douglas McGregor and Col. Daniel Davis of the US army, have actually witnessed the horrors of war. They are now warriors for peace.

For the first three centuries after the Resurrection of Jesus, the Christian Church overwhelmingly did not engage in war. The followers of Christ and the Church fathers of the first three centuries taught that it was a grave sin to kill another human being created in the image of God. Not a single Christian writing from this era exists, that justifies Christian participation in war.

Christians submitted to persecution for the sake of the Gospel, even martyrdom in the Roman arena, but did not strike back. And yet, the mighty Roman empire was brought to its knees and the Cross triumphed over the glory that was Greece and the grandeur that was Rome - and in the year 380, the Emperor Theodosius made Christianity the equivalent of a “state religion.” Christians now were asked to serve in the Roman army!

This was also the time of Saint Augustine of Hippo (Northern Africa). This Saint, who has been seminally influential in the development of the Church never used the words, “just war.” Instead, he abhorred war and in an attempt to rein in and severely limit the possibility of war, scattered amongst his great works (including “City of God” and “Confessions”) are what he considered were the very rare conditions under which war may be justified.

So called “just war theory” came six centuries after Saint Augustine - although it is conveniently referred to as “Augustinian just war theory!”

It pays to clothe a theory of war with the cloak of a revered Saint!

As the Catholic priest Fr. Emmanuel McCarthy points out in his book, “Christian Just War Theory: The Logic of Deceit,” just war conditions in the centuries after Augustine include the following:

The cause of the war must be just. The means of war must also be just. The war must be defensive only. Offensive war, pre-emptive war or war in the pursuit of some national self-interest beyond protection from immediate, lethal attack is forbidden. The evil done by war must be less than the evil that would have taken place if the war were not engaged in. Non-combatants are immune from lethal attack. One party to the conflict must cease killing if the other party is willing to negotiate a resolution. The war itself and no acts of war can issue from a spirit of revenge or hatred of enemies. If any one of the standards is not met, then the killing is unjustified and the war is murder.

Trump’s Israel war on the Iranian people is so far removed from “just war” conditions, that even his immediate family, much less Christians in the West cannot call it in any way “just.” And yet, many “evangelical” Christians are fervently calling for the destruction of Iran. Surely this endorsement of terror, death, devastation and misery is neither evangelical, nor Christian.

Every Iranian man, woman and child too, is created in the image of God - this enduring, fundamental, Christian belief supersedes the fact that there are more than 30 active Churches in Teheran and that Christianity is a protected minority religion in Iran (unlike in Saudi Arabia which Israel/America is not bombing).

Every Muslim is also created in the image of God - and part of the human family.

The 165 murdered girls in Teheran were each somebody’s daughter, brother, sister. They could have been our own.