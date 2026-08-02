Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
Aug 2

Hello Francis,

I enjoyed this very much. One of my daughters uses "like" so much that it doubles the time required to say anything! It also makes it difficult to follow what she's trying to say.

You are so right about guidelines. They have all but destroyed any kind of critical thinking in medicine, and definitely caused the physician stasis during Covid. Here's what I wrote about it at the time:

https://aapsonline.org/covid-19-response-and-the-tyranny-of-evidence-based-medicine/

Cheers,

Richard

Reply
Share
1 reply by Francis Christian
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Aug 2Edited

I agree with and appreciate Dr. Christian's concerns about Western Civilization retaining the use to read, to write, and to speak with depth and clarity. Humans have always told each other, their offspring, and future generations stories. and I agree that the habit of inserting "like" is very disruptive, I do not agree with Crush Limbraw that the core problem, is the over-education of women. Three of the very best physicians I have consulted with are wonderful women.

Look deeper at the education system in the US, built upon collectivism and full of demoralizing and soul-destroying concepts such as 'God is dead,' the Earth is dying (climate catastrophe), relativism and deconstruction which destroys moral or cultural guard rails and foundations, along with the pressure from our mal-intentioned intelligence agencies with their psychological operations such as the 'the sexual revolution' and the Sixties Counterculture, to control and manipulate society

We are here, today, with collapsing birth rates across nations and cultures, with mal-educated youth, with discontent everywhere, not by chance but through deliberate intent and manipulation.

Ginger Breggin, coauthor with Dr. Peter Breggin: Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francis Christian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture