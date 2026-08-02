This is an actual conversation I couldn’t help overhearing earlier today between 3 young people, (all girls) just behind me in the queue :

“I was - like - saying - like - what do you mean - like - asking me - like - to do something - like - I have - like - never - like - done before?!”

“Do you - like - mean - like - that Tom was - like - asking you - like- to answer emails and stuff - like - you’ve not - like - even - like - had any training - like?”

I had counted the number of “likes” (fifteen!) in those two sentences - but the jarring conversation was getting on my nerves and I stopped counting and was glad to pack my grocery bags and scurry away to the silence of my car.

The problem with using the word “like” as a hyphen, a suffix, a prefix, a semicolon and a way of breathing in and a way of breathing out - is that it perpetuates and solidifies the loss of the ability to narrate that has become a defining hallmark of modern life for those that are born after 1990 (who I believe are called “Millennials” and “Gen Z”).

As professor of surgery, one of my privileges and duties has been to train the next generation of surgeons, my residents. Over the years, I noticed a profound change that had descended upon their ability to read and comprehend a continuous narrative of more than twenty pages or so of text.

I am instinctively suspicious of those who begin to contrast the present with the past by saying, “in my time” or “when I was - “ etc. However, I must state as cold, hard fact that when I was a resident, we would sometimes be assigned to read 200+ pages of closely typed text from a surgical textbook over a weekend - and almost all of us would breeze through this task with ease. The present generation of residents find this rather mundane task extremely difficult to carry to completion in the allotted, comparable time. Few of them are able to read a classic novel from cover to cover; even fewer can sit down for a few hours and read a hundred pages in a day.

I came to the conclusion a few years ago, that the present generation of young people are rapidly losing the ability to read continuous narratives and with it, losing also the ability to relate to the human story. This applies to physicians as much as to the general public - and the next generation of physicians will be relying even more on broken, piecemeal narratives fed to them by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Google. Already, the ability to take a good history from a patient is rapidly becoming a lost art, together with the ability to make a diagnosis without the aid of multiple investigations and tests.

For physicians and much of the general public, the advent of the internet and Google also quietly ushered in the world of the algorithm and the related world of “guidelines.” Instead of thinking for themselves and reasoning out responses to everyday problems and challenges, physicians (and the general public) began relying on readymade, internet generated solutions.

During what may be called the covid debacle, this inability to evaluate evidence for themselves and construct a human narrative from the sufferings of ordinary people and the reliance on “expert,” algorithmic “guidelines,” was a key reason why almost all physicians refused to confront blindingly obvious evidence about lockdowns, masks, virus origins or the unsafe and ineffective covid injection.

Just over the last couple of years, with so called “large language models,” AI can be taught to construct narratives and even write essays. But AI cannot feel suffering or pain; cannot feel joy or fulfilment; cannot “rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep.” In the future, AI will get even better at imitating human emotions, but it will always remain the case of “a pig with lipstick on its lips is still a pig.” More importantly and dangerously for society, physicians will start relying more and more on AI and less and less on human contact and the human touch.

For those who believe that all this is by design and that the “globalists” want a society which relies so much on “guidelines” and AI that they can easily control what it thinks, that particular world is already here. Millions of people worldwide rely on the algorithmic pathways of AI for information about everything from their love lives to questions of history, art, science, medicine and food.

Just as Google and YouTube were considered friendly, helpful and benign in the years before the covid debacle, AI is now on its best behaviour, courting and canvassing acceptance and becoming indispensable to most peoples’ daily lives.

But just as the algorithms on Google and YouTube were easily turned and transformed into a hostile force during the covid years by the billionaires, power brokers and oligarchs who controlled them, humanity must be warned that once the billionaires behind AI have us where they want us, they can easily turn on us and try to control and manipulate us. Worse, their AI can easily also become a tool for autonomous suppression and tyranny.

Young people now think telegraphically and are therefore unable to construct sentences that tell a continuous narrative, without inserting “like” between words, phrases and sentences - in the same way that a previous generation inserted “stop” between sentences and phrases in a telegram. If their whole lives were spent in a telegraph office, decoding cryptic messages, this would be less of a problem. But in the real world, the loss of narrative also goes with a loss of the ability to read, write and speak with any degree of continuity. The loss of elegance and clarity in speech is then an inevitable byproduct.

The use of multiple “likes” between words and phrases may be regarded as a harmless, even humorous habit and near universal, benign behavioural quirk in young people. But if left uncorrected, it can lead to a habitual inability to construct continuous narratives and an increasing reliance on technology to fill in the gaps.

The desire to remove individual creativity and historically continuous narratives in order to control the way we think is not new. After all, just a few decades ago, the Soviet Union and its mind control methods (the word “disinformation” was invented by the communists) kept millions of people enslaved to a terrible tyranny. And in Orwell’s “I984,” the citizens of “Oceania” are not allowed independent, creative work and all creative writing, fiction and poetry are generated by machines (called “versificators”).

The billionaires who now control the multi-trillion dollar AI industry do not need the money - what they are after is power over the way we think. By the available evidence, they seem to be well on their way to achieving their goals.

But we can fight back - and win. We can correct the way our children speak and require them to read the classics and write continuous connected stories and essays. We can decentralize AI and make it more useful for mankind. We can meet and engage more and more with actual people rather than with technology. And we can make ourselves and our loved ones more and more aware of the insidious tools of control that are being foisted upon us.

Most importantly of all, we must realize that this is in its essence, a spiritual battle “against evil in high places” and that if we rely through the Cross and the Resurrection upon the unlimited resources of Christ, we cannot lose.