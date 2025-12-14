Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
7d

I sit here in the dark with a candle lit reading your beautiful words that point to a wonderful Heavenly Father and His Son and rejoice at the gift of Redemption for all mankind. Thank you for the beautiful reminder of the greatest gift of all, REDEMPTION AND RESTORATION. What a Mighty God we serve!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
d k's avatar
d k
7d

Beautiful. Thank you Francis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Francis Christian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture