Whether or not we admit to doing so, we are all searching now or have searched before, for meaning.

For our individual lives to have meaning, life’s beautiful moments and memories and relationships must have a destiny other than the grave. We need to belong to a different reality, where the “bondage of corruption” has been overturned and defeated and we have been freed. Does such a reality exist?

Those who do not believe in our eternal destinies may also live good and productive lives - but that does not exempt them from partaking in humanity’s quest for meaning. If they believe that dust to dust must return and that is that, it also means that they have considered other alternatives before they arrive at this grim conclusion.

The search for meaning has consumed not just the lives of philosophers and saints, but also prehistoric man as he gazed upon the stars and made memorials to the dead. Scientists, even evolutionary or atheist scientists, have always searched for meaning too - and go to great lengths to assert their individual conclusions for or against the idea of our lives having purpose and meaning. And often without realizing it, when they elegantly prove a scientific or mathematical principle, they are tacitly admitting a certain order and meaning to our universe.

The bright star of Christmas that guided the wise men to the Babe lying in a manger was also the result of a search for meaning, of trying to discern from the skies, whether there was more to life than the temporal splendor of the wise mens’ palaces in the East, which the poet T.S. Eliot described as

“The summer palaces on slopes, the terraces,

And the silken girls bringing sherbet.”

The wise men of the East craving for meaning, were given the magnificent privilege of following the lodestar of that meaning, which came to rest over the place of the Birth of the Saviour. And when they paid homage to Mary’s Baby, they knew that their quest for meaning had at last surrendered to a different reality, a different destiny.

Many years ago, I first came upon the Christmas Day entry in the devotional daily reader, “Streams In The Desert.” It described a Christmas card which had the title, “If Christ Had Not Come.” Here is the relevant part of the devotional:

“The card represented a clergyman falling into a short sleep in his study on Christmas morning and dreaming of a world into which Jesus had never come.

In his dream he found himself looking through his home, but there were no little stockings in the chimney corner, no Christmas bells or wreaths of holly, and no Christ to comfort, gladden and save. He walked out on the public street, but there was no church with its spire pointing to Heaven. He came back and sat down in his library, but every book about the Saviour had disappeared.

A ring at the door-bell, and a messenger asked him to visit a poor dying mother. He hastened with, the weeping child and as he reached the home he sat down and said, “I have something here that will comfort you.” He opened his Bible to look for a familiar promise, but it ended at Malachi, and there was no gospel and no promise of hope and salvation, and he could only bow his head and weep with her in bitter despair.

Two days afterward he stood beside her coffin and conducted the funeral service, but there was no message of consolation, no word of a glorious resurrection, no open Heaven, but only “dust to dust, ashes to ashes,” and one long eternal farewell. He realized at length that “He had not come,” and burst into tears and bitter weeping in his sorrowful dream.

Suddenly he woke with a start, and a great shout of joy and praise burst from his lips as he heard his choir singing in his church close by:

“O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem;

Come and behold Him, born the King of Angels,

O come let us adore Him, Christ, the Lord.”

Let us be glad and rejoice today, because “He has come.”

And let us remember the annunciation of the angel, “Behold I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people, for unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

“He comes to make His blessing flow, Far as the curse is found.”

A new dispensation has arrived, a new destiny. “For those who receive Him, for those who have yielded Him their allegiance,” what is offered now, is deliverance from the “bondage of corruption, into the glorious liberty of the children of God.”

This new dispensation starts at Christmas, with the Birth of Christ - and is fulfilled through the Cross and the Resurrection. The grand plan of redemption, of giving each of us the possibility of meaning and a new destiny has arrived in the Person of Jesus, the Babe in the manger - and we have “beheld His glory.”

The grave has now become a mere stepping stone to glory and eternal life with Christ. Beauty and Truth will last forever. So will all the beauty and love that moved us with an eternal flame on earth and which now foretells a different destiny - a destiny of eternal meaning with all those we love.

For those who believe, so complete is the victory over death that St. Paul mocks the grave:

“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?”

As recorded in the Gospel according to St. John, it was the same quest for meaning that tore at the hearts of the mourners at the funeral of Lazarus, Jesus’ friend. It is one of the two known instances in the Gospels when the Son of God is recorded as having wept with those who weep.

And then He proclaims the different destiny, the new and glorious meaning of Christmas:

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live. And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.”