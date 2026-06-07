Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Tim
Jun 7

You will wait a long time before a woman ever apologizes.

Always remember; they are never in the wrong.

The writer John Updike was asked how he wrote them so well.

"I think of a man, and discard reason and accountability."

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