My uncle was always invited to speak at family wedding receptions (there seems to have been many more of them when I was growing up!) - and every time, he would speak of humility. He was a grand orator and I would think that he had perhaps even witnessed Saint Paul preaching!

He would pivot often and turn to the bride and groom, then pivot back to the audience as he weaved golden threads of advice together in his deep, booming voice for the (bewildered) newly married couple - and for all of us.

“Always keep humility first in your marriage”, he would say with particular emphasis - “and love will follow; and not just follow, but follow at a galloping speed!”

Because I had already started writing poetry as a teenager and because the rhythm and beauty of my uncle’s wedding speeches were like the gust of a cool sea breeze on your skin on a sweltering summer’s day, I soaked in every word, every gesture, every nuance, every flourish of rhetoric in my uncle’s many wedding reception speeches. They were always about humility.

The ride into Jerusalem of the King of Kings, the very Son of God on Palm Sunday could have been accomplished on the best possible Arabian steed, even upon the wings of Angels. Instead the Saviour chose to ride upon an ass’s colt. The account in Saint John’s Gospel says, “and Jesus, when he had found a young ass, sat thereon; as it is written, “Fear not, daughter of Sion: behold, thy King cometh, sitting on an ass’s colt.”” (John 12:12-15).

Later that momentous week, as the time of His Crucifixion and death and Resurrection drew near, He talked about establishing His Kingdom through His Church; and asked his followers to love one another - “by this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

But just before he talked about the love his followers must have for each other, in a supreme act of humility, the account says He washed his disciples’ feet. “Jesus knowing that the Father had given all things into his hands, and that he was come from God, and went to God; He riseth from supper, and laid aside his garments; and took a towel, and girded himself. After that he poureth water into a basin, and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel wherewith he was girded.”

Holy Scripture has Jesus explaining his action of washing his disciples’s feet “‘Do you understand what I have done for you?’ he asked.‘You call me “Master” and “Lord”, and rightly so, for that is what I am. Then if I, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. I have set you an example: you are to do as I have done for you. In very truth I tell you, a servant is not greater than his master, nor a messenger than the one who sent him. If you know this, happy are you if you act upon it.”

As my uncle explained it, humility was the handmaiden of love. But it was also love’s precondition.

In my own life, I have wasted hours, sometimes even days, waiting for someone else (often those very close to me) to apologize first. What a terrible waste of time!

Somehow, I had believed that although I had done wrong (or perhaps even done no wrong at all), the other person had “started it all” and had behaved obnoxiously and therefore, must be the first to own up and apologize. A terrible and costly waste of time, since the longer my apology was held back, the more the hurt festered, the more it gnawed and weighed upon my soul.

If on the other hand, by the great Grace of God, I have been first out of the block to apologize, it has been always been a sublime, expansively liberating experience. It has literally been like a massive load falling off my shoulders, setting me free. Many hours, even days of love have thus been gained that would otherwise have been lost. Many sorrows relieved, many tears wiped away.

I wish I had applied my uncle’s lesson on humility more consistently in my life. The accumulated gain of hours, days, even weeks of reconciliation and love would have been incalculable.

An Orthodox Christian priest recently pointed out to us in his sermon, that in the Orthodox monasteries, from ancient times, monks routinely say to each other “brother, please forgive me,” several times during the day, even if they cannot identify anything wrong that they have done. This is done as a practical exercise in humility, following upon our Lord’s example. And the priest concluded his sermon by saying we “should not wait to say sorry!”

The Incarnation itself, i.e. God becoming man for our sake, fully human and fully divine in Jesus, is of course, the greatest ever act of humility. “And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the Cross.” (Philippians 2:8)

Humility is inextricably linked to love. One withers without the other. One gives lustre to the other.

Humility, as my uncle understood, is both the handmaiden and precondition of love.