The “Profumo Affair” of the early 1960s as it became known, was essentially a spying scandal - which led to the resignation of the British Minister of Defence and a widespread sense of disgust with the political class.

Since it happened before my time, I expect that many of my readers do not have any remembrance of the scandal. Here is a summary: John Profumo was born into a rich family and acknowledged to be a brilliant, rising politician. His appointment as Minister of War (Defence) in the British cabinet was expected to be just the opening salvo of what promised to be a glittering political career. In 1961, at the age of 46, he became involved in an extra-marital affair with Christine Keeler, a 19 year old call girl. Ms Keeler was also at the same time, having another affair, with Yevgeny Ivanov, the Soviet Naval Attache at the Soviet embassy. Could British State secrets have been passed to the Soviets? In June of 1963, Profumo resigned, admitting the affair and begging forgiveness.

A subsequent, official enquiry (The Denning Report) absolved John Profumo of passing any secrets to Christine Keeler and determined that there were no defence or security fall outs from the Profumo affair.

Following his resignation from Parliament, Profumo began a second career that was to last almost 40 years - he began serving the poor and disadvantaged in the East End of London through the Toynbee Hall (a charity), initially by cleaning toilets and washing dishes, then progressing to be its chief fund raiser through his political connections. He kept a low profile and refused offers to write a book about his escapades. His wife, the actress Valerie Hobson remained loyal to him. His acts of restitution, repentance and redemption were widely admired.

In our present time, the demonic acts of Jeffrey Epstein have in fact been known for at least five years. During this time, not one powerful figure or politician has been held accountable - i.e. not one of them has been prep walked to prison, tried, convicted and punished. We have learned that powerful billionaires and politicians were complicit and many were being blackmailed. There is acknowledgement that Epstein worked for both the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, and the CIA. Some in President Trump’s inner circle also figure prominently in the Epstein files. Is the President himself being blackmailed?

My readers will immediately see that in magnitude and enormity of crime, in the diabolical, demonic rape and abuse of children and in a thousand other ways, the crimes of Epstein and the crimes of the powerful predators around him are qualitatively and quantitatively in a completely different category and league from what happened in Britain during the “Profumo Affair.”

In addition, during the “Profumo Affair”, the British (and International) press ran daily headlines on it, the scandal dominated the newsstands, it was carried incessantly by radio and television and (from what I have heard from relatives), in the 1960s, the scandal was talked about all the time - even after Profumo resigned.

In stark and disturbing contrast, apart from social media (particularly in the X platform), the demonic deeds of Epstein and his friends have essentially been met by obfuscation (by the President), distraction and a wall of silence by the press. Even the social media attention is no doubt being suppressed - and in any case might be merely a bubble in the vast sea of social media. There is in other words, a disturbing silence and an even more disturbing lack of outrage in society. Most people are aware of the depraved behaviour of Epstein and his friends - but there is no widespread, public outcry for accountability.

As one commentator on X remarked, comparing these times with the founding of the Republic - “the founding fathers would have hanged half of DC by now.”

Since the early 1960s (i.e. the time of the Profumo scandal), the following societal changes have taken place in the West - abortion on demand was legalized, marriage rates have precipitously declined, gay marriage was legalized and transgender medical and surgical mutilation has been normalized. There is also a movement afoot in the West, to legalize pedophilia.

The press and societal response and reaction to the demonic crimes by Epstein and his friends is a pulse on the conscience of the West. By the response so far, in the five years since the Epstein crimes were known, this pulse of conscience is undetectable - or very weak and thready at best. The collective conscience of the West is dead. The West’s rejection of Christ and its Christian heritage has in turn reverted its society back to a pagan past (where in ancient Greece and Rome for example, pedophilia and the abuse of children would have been considered normal).

I became aware recently, that Christ’s strong words of condemnation in which he decrees the cutting off of the hand or the plucking out of the eye, were directed at those who commit crimes against children.

In the Gospel according to Saint Matthew, the 18th chapter commences with the beautiful account of Jesus calling a little child to him and setting the child in the midst of the crowd and telling us that we should become as humble and simple as little children in order to enter into the Kingdom of God:

“At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?

And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them,

And said, “Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.

Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

And whosoever shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.””

Later in the same chapter and whilst still teaching about the precious place of children in the Kingdom of God, He says:

“Wherefore if thy hand or thy foot offend thee, cut them off, and cast them from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life halt or maimed, rather than having two hands or two feet to be cast into everlasting fire.

And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life with one eye, rather than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire.

Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.”

If the press, the law and society does not hold the demonic Epstein predators to account and “hang em high,” Divine Justice surely will. They have no escape.