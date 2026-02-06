Francis Christian’s Essays

Crush Limbraw
7d

"It is getting harder and harder to satirize the decadence and depravity of the secular West, which insists on parodying itself with ever-increasing outlandishness. When the book on this once-mighty civilization is written, and the ink is dry, readers will be astounded by the limitless lies of the drunk-on-chutzpah psychopaths who ran it into the ground." - from - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/2019/09/911-and-jeffrey-epstein-media.html?m=0 - written in 2019 and just one of a word search on Epstein in DaLimbraw Library - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Epstein&updated-max=2019-08-17T13:03:00-07:00&max-results=20&start=0&by-date=false&m=1 - read for a week.

It's actually old news.....just coming to light!

And through all this.....the silence of churchianity is deafening - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Churchianity&max-results=20&by-date=false&m=1 - and has been for well over a century - hardly even aware of its role in society and culture.

wily_coyote-genius
4d

“First, we overlook evil,

then, we permit evil,

then, we legalize evil,

then, we promote evil,

then, we celebrate evil,

then, we prosecute those who call it evil.”

Father Dwight Longnecker

