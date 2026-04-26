Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
6d

Many good angles to this story! Nicely stated!

Truly, less can be more!

Anticipation is so valuable. As children the days before Christmas with presents wrapped under the tree was a fun waiting experience. This had value as to needed "delayed gratification" to be functioning as an adult reality (perhaps missing in current generations with bad consequences?).

As a young photographer in 60's and 70's waiting for photos to come back was exciting. But I did wonder how the professional photographers got such perfect pictures until I realized they were able to afford to take thousands of pictures to get 1. Whereas, I could only afford to take a roll of 24 maybe 36.

Now with thousands of pictures from our cell phone it is extremely difficult to enjoy them because there's so many and it takes so much time to organize them!

Psalm 27:13 Yet I am confident I will see the LORD’s goodness while I am here in the land of the living.

14 Wait patiently for the LORD.

Be brave and courageous.

Yes, wait patiently for the LORD.

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
6d

Before there were pocket computers, there were travel agents. I always wanted to be certain about travel. : ) I find it amazing that through most of my life I somehow managed to live without this cursed phone. How could I have lived such a superhuman existence?

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