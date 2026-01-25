Can we be completely against illegal immigration and yet treat our fellow human beings with compassion and respect? Can we support deportation, even “mass” deportations of illegal immigrants/migrants and yet preserve our humanity?

Since the USA is Canada’s immensely significant neighbour and since just as the ancient world looked to Rome, the world now looks to America to discern the signs of the times, I shall use America as my example in this essay. But the problem is an urgent, pan-Western one – the anchorless West with no values to defend, has allowed uncontrolled immigration to change and transform our societies beyond recognition, within a generation.

As an economist in my family has pointed out, uncontrolled immigration has serious consequences not only for the cultural heritage of the nation, but negative economic consequences too, including on wages, productivity and worker rights.

I believe also, that it is undoubtedly true that a recent immigrant to a nation cannot claim to be equal in historical and cultural terms to native citizens who have made the nation their home for generations. For example, an American family who are descendants of the Jamestown settlement of 1607 is manifestly more connected to America than someone who arrives from China or Belgium in 2007!

And therefore, as you can see, I am not a supporter of illegal or uncontrolled immigration. Indeed, I believe that in the last fifty years, it has been a disaster for the West.

More than 8 million illegal immigrants are supposed to have been allowed unfettered entry into the USA during the Biden administration. This was an unconscionable assault on the American nation and was likely a major reason for the victory of Donald Trump in the election of 2024.

If you add this to the at least 15 million people already classified as “illegal aliens” in the USA (a number no one is sure about), this adds up to 23 million illegal immigrants/”aliens” who live amongst the lawful citizens and permanent residents of America. Of these, up to 2 million are known to have a criminal record, some with serious crimes, including violent gang membership and murder.

Those with a criminal record should be arrested (or re-arrested) and deported – I believe that most of us, including most Americans, will agree that this can and must be done. Criminal foreigners do not have any right to remain in America (or Canada, or the U.K., or Sweden or any other nation). They must be put on the next airplane back to their home countries. Notwithstanding, many American judges seem to believe that they should stop these deportations, but the US Supreme Court appears to have put a halt to this lunatic, unhinged behaviour from the judiciary.

That leaves the 21+million illegal immigrant/”aliens” who do not have a criminal record – which is half the number of the entire population of Canada! Now of course, being in the country illegally is also a crime and nobody should contest or deny or try to argue against this. But nobody should deny either, that the former (2 million) group of illegals have committed crimes and have a criminal record in addition to being in the country illegally.

Notwithstanding the rhetoric from MAGA supporters or “America First” supporters, these 21 million illegal aliens living in America are in fact fellow human beings and fellow members of the human family. Most (75%) of the employable adults in this group hold a job (and pay taxes). And in order to support themselves, the remaining 25% are presumed to work “under the radar.” They constitute about 5% of the American workforce and work mostly in construction, hospitality and agriculture.

Many of these undocumented migrants/”illegal aliens” have families and 5 million American children live with at least one undocumented migrant parent. It is unclear from the data, as to how many of these children are actually American citizens – probably a minority.

The Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agency in America has been newly empowered to arrest and deport illegal immigrants and criminals. There is no evidence from the data that I have gathered, that illegal alien criminals (i.e. those with a criminal record – see above) are being selectively targeted by ICE (as President Trump said he would do at the beginning of his term). Indeed, since the judges already know about these criminals, they seem to have taken them under their wing and have ruled repeatedly against the Trump administration and against deportation!

ICE is now targeting everybody who is in America illegally, whether or not they have a criminal record. This was always likely to end in tragedy, tears and disaster – and, as the tragic events in Minnesota unfold, America is searching and struggling for its soul. Will it recognize our common humanity? Will the illegal immigrant be treated as a fellow human being, with compassion. And crucially, will the rights of children be upheld?

As with most tragic stories, there are always two sides to the narrative and my readers should note that I am not taking one side or the other – nor am I blaming ICE agents (who no doubt are doing their job and following orders). But regardless of who or what is to blame, a photograph of a five year old boy being marched in front of an ICE agent who is about to arrest his father – is the inevitable, tragic outcome of hostile rhetoric from some in the Trump and “America first” base (and some in the Trump administration itself). It does not do America proud. And it does not do humanity proud.

We hear in the news today that in the last year, 2.2 million illegal immigrants have “self deported” – or voluntarily gone back to their home countries, taking the Government’s financial incentive with them. This is a program that all Americans can support. It is humane and compassionate and allows the deportee the ability to apply for lawful entry again.

But forcefully tearing apart and separating families and especially, infringing upon the innocence of childhood and the rights of the child, will inevitably lead to chaos, uncontrolled rage and tragedy. More importantly, it will lead to the loss of our collective and individual conscience and the loss of the nation’s soul.

As a Canadian, I hesitate to offer solutions to America’s serious, urgent problem with illegal immigrants/”illegal aliens.” But as I have pointed out earlier in this essay, this is a common problem in the West, including here in Canada.

There is no doubt that the border must be impregnable, secure. Not even one illegal migrant should be able to breach a nation’s borders. From all accounts, President Trump’s administration has practically already achieved this – and America’s borders are indeed secure, as perhaps they have never been before.

Once the borders are secured (and this should be codified in law, so that all administrations Democrat and Republican have to follow this imperative), I believe that those illegal migrants still within the nation’s borders but without a criminal record should be given a path to citizenship – not immediately and subject of course to several tough conditions, but a pathway nevertheless. Only thus can we preserve our humanity; only thus can the nation preserve its soul And only thus can America remain true to the promise of its founding.

And meanwhile, the borders should remain impenetrable, impassable, secure.