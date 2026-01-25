Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
Jan 25

Sadly, although all PEOPLEKIND are created equal, CULTURES vary greatly. We are flooding our country with CULTURES that oppose our culture and for centuries we have fought battles to GUARANTEE our HUMAN RIGHTS. Now these RIGHTS are being watered down with wave after wave of cultures that DO NOT AGREE. WHO BENEFITS? THE RULING CLASSES. They encourage fighting amounst ourselves and the demoralizing of citizens. It helps them hold on to power. THE RULING CLASSES are convinced THEY KNOW BEST how to run YOUR life, and they are determined to centralize power to do just that.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Milburn's avatar
Chris Milburn
Jan 25

Lots of harsh comments here, which I understand and sympathize with.

That said, I take Dr. Christian's point as that we have to be humane when deporting these people. Force will often be necessary but we should make every effort not to be unnecessarily cruel. I agree with that.

And just so people understand my comment, I am completely FOR mass deportations. I still use the politically incorrect term "illegal aliens", and I don't really buy the idea that they have "rights" like an actual citizen does (eg: the right to be innocent until proven guilty, the right to free lawyers if they can't afford one, etc etc). But I do think they are human beings and should be treated as such. Christ teaches us that.

Thus far I think ICE has been mostly reasonable. There will inevitably be excesses when carrying out an operation of this magnitude, even if they happen in 1 in 1000 or 1 in 10,000 cases. Considering the number of arrests, the crazy protesters, and the difficulty of the circumstances, I for one am satisfied that they have so far done a good job. Predictably, the left-wing fringe (including the MSM) will seize on rare incidents to delegitimize the entire push to bring sanity back to immigration. "You can't deport anyone because look at the poor cute kid!"

Perfect examples of their strategy so far are the deification of Renee Good - IMO an insane and dangerous human (she had lost custody of her children because of the abuse going on in her home, as I understand it), and (as has already been pointed out in the comments here) the idea that ICE "detained" a child.

If there are excesses (and the more recent shooting, at least from what I have heard thus far, seems to be one) then they need to be called out. But we can't let our bleeding hearts deter us from getting our country back by wresting back control of our borders. A country without borders is not a country at all.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francis Christian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture