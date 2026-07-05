It was a glorious summer’s day - the kind that fills you with recurring bouts of guilt for not stepping out and taking a walk.

And as soon as I opened my front door, the robin and the sparrow sang almost in unison, as if to say, “what the hell were you doing indoors on a day such as this?”

Whereupon, I strode into the park and woods near our home, vindicated in my belief that I had just dodged one of those dreadful days when the long shadows of night signal the loss of another summer walk, another chance to bask under the open skies of our all too short-a-season.

It has been a rather wet month of June this year and whilst the leaves and grass all shone a brilliant green, there were also a few shallow pools of water still standing. Not without reason, therefore, was I wearing long sleeves shirts, pants and a Tilley hat.

In addition, I had on me some sweet smelling natural mix of oils and creams that my wife always slathered on my neck and ears to keep the bugs away. And particularly one bug - that one whose presence is advertised by a high-pitched hum/scream as it approaches you; then silence, until you swat an irritating part of your exposed anatomy - and realize it was a mosquito.

There are then three possibilities: either the agent of injury has flown away after a satisfying meal; or you bear the satisfaction of having just aborted an imminent feed; or else, weirdly even more satisfying, you smash the blighter and relish the sight and feel of the drop of blood splattered on your palm.

There is a fourth possibility of course - and that is that the particular blighter in question is joined by several other blighters, dodging and weaving their way to you - tasty, irresistible you! I can see no positives in this situation at all (actually I do remember a very “positive” outcome for my medical school friend who was allowed to kiss the very coy girl he was in love with, when he complained on a walk that even the mosquitoes were feasting on her, whilst to kiss her was forbidden to him! She relented - and a year later, they were married!)

And there is another possibility still, which for our purposes shall be mentioned once here and then completely passed over, since it is a source of much frustration, chagrin and mystery to me. The winged blighters apparently find some people much tastier than others - they will swarm and settle on me whilst virtually ignoring my wife (although we share the same blood group!).

On this particular evening, it was a veritable battalion of several blighters that came for me and normally, I would have carried out a combination of walking faster, swinging my arms wildly about me, trying in vain to catch them and periodically swatting them (or more commonly, swatting myself!). And if this carried on for more than ten minutes or so, I would have sought the shortest way back home.

This time though, I decided to slow down, to do some lazy waving motions (and no more) in the general direction of my attackers, to continue to bear the beautiful burden of the deep blue sky and to continue to crunch the grass under my feet in measured steps along an even longer path!

It is said that a burglar breaking into your home could be disoriented by nonchalantly asking him about the weather or even a polite, “how do you do, pleased to meet you!” Something similar must have happened to my winged attackers on this particular evening. They seemed to be thinning out, even reversing course and flying away and some of them also seemed to be doing pointless circles above my head before flying away in dipping patterns as if they were drunk. It is possible of course, that they had identified another walker on the path with even tastier flesh than mine - but this is a matter for pure speculation.

The American admiral David Farragut who gave the command to his fleet to “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” had an experience similar to my own! He decided to ignore the minefields and steam into the open sea and sooner than he had hoped, he was rewarded by being out of the range of the enemy’s shore based guns.

There are those who study mosquitoes and their behaviour for a living. Perhaps they can enlighten me on the paradox I had just enjoyed of getting the upper hand on the blighters by not taking them seriously! It is a repeatable phenomenon and verifiably consistent, since I have used this tactic several times since that first June evening, two weeks ago. On a couple of occasions there were a couple of weals, signifying a successful dive bombing raid by the blighters, but I have learned to ignore these as well!

I do not wish to minimize the suffering of people like the early, European explorers of the North American wilderness who have been recorded as becoming literally maddened by thick, impenetrable mosquito swarms in the interminable spruce forests of the North. But on the other had, our Indigenous friends have co-existed with these winged blighters for thousands of years without becoming mad - and perhaps they have used a similar tactic as that of Admiral Farragut (and myself)!

And what if a few weals show up a few minutes later? Was it not Tennyson who proclaimed that:

“It is better to have loved and lost

Than never to have loved at all?”