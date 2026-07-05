Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Renee
3d

I shall definitely try your method of averting these miserables creatures!!

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
2d

I recall reading that early indigenous people in North America made liberal use of bear grease...a less appealing salve than the lovely smelling concoction with which your wife anoints you! Lovely essay reminding to cherish every part of the small moments in life. Thank you! ~ Ginger Breggin

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