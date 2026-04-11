Tomorrow, millions of Christians of the Eastern Orthodox (Greek) Church will celebrate Pascha - commonly called “Easter” in the Western (Latin) Church (which was celebrated last Sunday).

To all my readers - a very blessed Easter and Pascha! Nothing matters more for humanity than the Life, Death and Resurrection of the Son of God.

Those who contemplate the mysteries of life, even those who do not consciously do so, must be struck by the truth and beauty all about us, sometimes overwhelming us, sometimes piercing through the pangs of suffering and sorrow - and always crying out for eternal meaning.

The love between spouses, lovers, friends, members of a family - does all this end with death? Does beauty possess within its radiant brilliance the dust of its own mortality? And is “dust to dust” the final verdict on the human condition?

The philosophers of both East and West have wrestled with these questions with equal eloquence, equal diligence, equal sense of urgency, equal sincerity, and the quest for meaning continues in our present age. If all that is beautiful and true must only last a generation or less, if consciousness itself must be lost in an impersonal and sterile, silent eternity - what meaning is there to life that is lived today?

Into this world of seething doubt and despair, the birth of Jesus at a particular time in history, heralded a new beginning - God the Son, became flesh, fully human and fully Divine, in order to redeem, to rescue the human race, you, me, from the meaninglessness of death and mortality. His Life proclaimed the Kingdom of God, not a Kingdom forged in steel and violence, His Death became the rallying point of history and His Resurrection sealed the promise of abundant life, lived eternally for all who believe.

Death by crucifixion was the what the Son of God chose to undergo for us. His crucifixion, the Gospels tell us, were the culmination of several hours of torture - He was slapped, spit on, scourged fearfully with the Roman whip, a crown of thorns was placed on his head, his head then beaten; and then the Son of God was made to carry His own Cross to the place of crucifixion. The English priest Matthew Henry wrote in the seventeenth century of what the suffering and death of Jesus has accomplished for us:

“Come and see the victories of the Cross - Think my soul, of what one owest to the dying of the Lord Jesus:

Christ’s wounds are thy healings,

His agonies thy repose,

His conflicts thy conquests,

His groans thy songs,

His pains thine ease,

His shame thy glory,

His death thy life,

His sufferings thy salvation.”

The unfathomable and shattering, profound sufferings of the human race cannot all be explained or understood - but nobody could level the charge anymore that “God does not care!” God not only cares, but cares so much that he became a human being, suffered with us, went to the Cross for us - and by the glory of the Resurrection, conquered death itself - or as the Orthodox say, gloriously, “He has trampled death by death.”

In a universe that consists of billions of galaxies and even more billions of planets, what do the happenings on a distant, small planet, called “earth” by its inhabitants have to do with our deliverance from death and mortality?

The Victorian poet Alice Meynell considers in her Easter poem “Christ in The Universe” the significance of the visit to our planet by the Son of God Himself:

“Of His earth-visiting feet

None knows the secret, cherished, perilous,

The terrible, shamefast, frightened, whispered, sweet,

Heart-shattering secret of His way with us.

No planet knows that this

Our wayside planet, carrying land and wave,

Love and life multiplied, and pain and bliss,

Bears, as chief treasure, one forsaken grave.”

Earth’s chief treasure is indeed, “one forsaken grave.”

The living Christ appeared several times to his disciples after His resurrection on that glorious, first Pascha (Easter) Day. Each time, He was recognized by his disciples, each time, they spoke with him and understood Him; and on at least a couple of occasions, He shared a meal with them. In the Gospel as recorded by Saint Luke, He says to his bewildered followers:

“Behold my hands and my feet. Handle me and see. For a spirit hath not flesh and bones as ye see me have.”

Repeatedly, in the New Testament, Jesus’ resurrected Body is linked with our own resurrected bodies - and we are told that our bodies will be like His body:

“Jesus shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.”

We also know that this body that we now wear, which the New Testament calls a garment, a robe, shall one day be discarded - but the essential me, the essential you, the soul, will live on forever and will be clothed with a new body, which will be like Christ’s own body. No less than all this, is the glorious meaning of the Resurrection.

And so our love is eternal in the heavens. Beauty indeed does live forever, truth indeed is immortal and as Jesus told us, whether in this world or the next, we will be with Him forever.

We can let this pass us by - from the earliest encounters with Jesus, many people have let the astounding phenomenon of Jesus and the eternal life He offers, pass them by.

Speaking of the Jewish people of His day, the great Russian (Jewish) novelist Boris Pasternak speaks of one such rejection in his Nobel prize winning novel, “Dr. Zhivago:” (from the translation by Max Hayward and Manya Harari):

“Their national idea has forced them, century after century, to be a nation and nothing but a nation—and they have been chained to this deadening task all through the centuries when all the rest of the world was being delivered from it by a new force which had come out of their own midst! Isn’t that extraordinary? How can you account for it? Just think! This glorious holiday, this liberation from the curse of mediocrity, this soaring flight above the dullness of a humdrum existence, was first achieved in their land, proclaimed in their language, and belonged to their race! And they actually saw and heard it and let it go! How could they allow a spirit of such overwhelming power and beauty to leave them, how could they think that after it triumphed and established its reign, they would remain as the empty husk of that miracle they had repudiated?”

This rejection is not confined to the Jews alone. Every day, in every land, from every people and every nation, the voices of rejection try to drown out the Voice of the Saviour calling every seeking, struggling soul to eternal, full, abundant and meaningful life in Him.

But our Saviour never gives up - he pursues us and will keep seeking those that are lost from every nation, including the Jewish nation. In the Gospel account, Jesus speaks of Himself as the Shepherd, seeking after the one lost sheep:

“What think ye - if a man have a hundred sheep and one of them be gone astray, doth he not leave the ninety and nine and goeth into the mountains and seeketh after the one that is gone astray?”

That is the story of Pascha and Easter. A lost and struggling race - and undeterred, deliberate love pursuing us, even to a Cross and to a glorious Resurrection.