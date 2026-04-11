Francis Christian’s Essays

Francis Christian’s Essays

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Wanda Sobran
Apr 11

Thank you so much for this beautifully written piece . Gloria be To Christ our everlasting Savior , Peace be with you brother .

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michele
Apr 11

thank you Dr Christian. Beautiful reflection. Happy Easter!

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